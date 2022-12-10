ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

102.5 The Bone

NBA names new MVP trophy after five-time MVP Michael Jordan

The NBA’s Most Valuable Player trophy is now named after Michael Jordan. The new Michael Jordan Trophy was one of six renamed trophies unveiled by the NBA on Tuesday. Jordan won five MVP awards in his storied career. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six, won more. “Our new collection of...
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

