Gloucester County, NJ

Beloved Pa. Spa Owner with 'Passion to Help Those Less Fortunate' Is Killed by Ex in Murder-Suicide

Wendy Feldman, owner of Spa Elysium, was found dead on Wednesday from a gunshot wound to the head Last Wednesday night around 9 p.m., police responded to a Philadelphia salon parking lot on a report of a person armed with a gun, according to a statement from the Philadelphia police. Officers on the scene found 59-year-old Wendy Feldman, owner of Spa Elysium Fringe Salon & Apothecary, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. A 64-year-old man also had a gunshot wound to the head, per police, and later died at Temple...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

After COVID pause, Samaritan hosts Celebration of Life

Hospice care provider Samaritan will celebrate 40 plus years of care to families in five counties at its Celebration of Life Gala on Feb. 11. The returning in-person gala will be presented by Holman Enterprises at DoubleTree by Hilton Cherry Hill Philadelphia and will be hosted by Fox 29 meteorologist Kathy Orr. There will also be food and live music by Masquerade.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Showboat brought holiday cheer to residents of Stanley Holmes Village in AC

ATLANTIC CITY NJ (December 12, 2022) – Showboat Atlantic City Owner and Tower Investments CEO Bart Blatstein and Tower Investments President Brandon Dixon served up a complimentary holiday meal to the residents of Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City. The executives and team members of Showboat Hotel and Tower Investments dished out a delicious dinner including turkey, steak, mashed potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, and dessert in the village’s community center where residents could dine in or take the meals to go.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
VISTA.Today

Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs

Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
EXTON, PA
fox29.com

Delaware Valley greets the holidays with many attractions to celebrate the season

PHILADELPHIA - 'Tis the season for joy, music, family gatherings and tradition. Philadelphia and the surrounding area is filled with beloved holiday traditions. Macy's, in Center City, has once again decked their halls and trimmed their trees with festive lights galore and a Christmas display to remind us all of the warmth and beauty the holidays can bring. Along with the beloved Wanamaker organ greeting shoppers and on-lookers alike with the sounds of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore in Cape May County

UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Atlantic County, was called to an unusual find Saturday morning. A 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere Beach, Cape May County.The whale is still lying on the beach and is expected to be removed by the town. New Jersey wildlife workers were dealing with a similar situation back in July. A humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood.  And two years ago, in December 2020, a town in Ocean County had to bury a frozen dead whale as its removal would have been nearly impossible.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ

