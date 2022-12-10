Read full article on original website
'He's a miracle man': Local man beating the odds after near-death construction fall
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - Even when summer has faded, Ocean City, New Jersey, still gives people the chance to escape. At a local gym on 9th Street and Asbury Avenue, a local man is beating the odds one day at a time. Frank McLoughlin, 58, works out at the Ocean...
Beloved Pa. Spa Owner with 'Passion to Help Those Less Fortunate' Is Killed by Ex in Murder-Suicide
Wendy Feldman, owner of Spa Elysium, was found dead on Wednesday from a gunshot wound to the head Last Wednesday night around 9 p.m., police responded to a Philadelphia salon parking lot on a report of a person armed with a gun, according to a statement from the Philadelphia police. Officers on the scene found 59-year-old Wendy Feldman, owner of Spa Elysium Fringe Salon & Apothecary, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. A 64-year-old man also had a gunshot wound to the head, per police, and later died at Temple...
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
'The worst I've ever seen': Health experts raise concerns about worsening 'tripledemic' among kids
PHILADELPHIA - Doctors in the Delaware Valley say the continuing ‘tripledemic’ may be the worst they've ever seen and could become worse as holiday gatherings resume at pre-pandemic levels. The ‘tripledemic’ includes at triple-whammy of high flu, COVID and RSV cases in children. Dr. Lauren Carr says it's...
After COVID pause, Samaritan hosts Celebration of Life
Hospice care provider Samaritan will celebrate 40 plus years of care to families in five counties at its Celebration of Life Gala on Feb. 11. The returning in-person gala will be presented by Holman Enterprises at DoubleTree by Hilton Cherry Hill Philadelphia and will be hosted by Fox 29 meteorologist Kathy Orr. There will also be food and live music by Masquerade.
Showboat brought holiday cheer to residents of Stanley Holmes Village in AC
ATLANTIC CITY NJ (December 12, 2022) – Showboat Atlantic City Owner and Tower Investments CEO Bart Blatstein and Tower Investments President Brandon Dixon served up a complimentary holiday meal to the residents of Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City. The executives and team members of Showboat Hotel and Tower Investments dished out a delicious dinner including turkey, steak, mashed potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, and dessert in the village’s community center where residents could dine in or take the meals to go.
'It's a tough time for us': Fire deaths in Philadelphia have reached a 2 year high
PHILADELPHIA - The number of Philadelphia residents to have died in fires has reached a two-year-high, leaving firefighters struggling to find ways to extinguish the growing trend. The tragic statistic includes a February rowhome fire that claimed the lives of a dozen people, including 8 children. Investigators believe the blaze...
Temple students pen letter urging school leadership to confront crime: 'We're at a tipping point'
PHILADELPHIA - Temple University responded to a letter from its students urging the school to confront rising crime plaguing the North Philadelphia campus. The letter, posted to the Instagram page ‘Keep_Us_Safe_TU,’ called out university president Jason Wingard, accusing him of being a silent leader. "We don't want him...
How a Gloucester County town brings you closer to Christmas
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Plenty of people braved the cold weather for a good cause in South Jersey Saturday night. Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, is back for its second year. So many people bundled up to get into the holiday spirit. With a big carousel,...
Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs
Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
Elizabeth Capalidi’s husband reportedly led police to what are believed to be her remains
The disturbing story surrounding the October disappearance of 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi took a new turn over the weekend, when her husband, Stephen Capaldi, was taken into custody. He reportedly took authorities to a wooded area near the Philadelphia International Airport where human remains were found. The remains have not yet...
Bridgeton, NJ, Man Sentenced for Severely Beating Victim, Causing Brain Injury
A resident of Bridgeton has been sentenced to five years in state prison for severely beating a man last year, causing extensive injuries. This past summer, 63-year-old Calvin Clark was found guilty of third-degree aggravated assault following a three-day trial. The State alleged that on October 8th, 2021, Clark, "repeatedly...
West Whiteland police trying to locate bathroom where people may have been secretly filmed
Police in Chester County, Pennsylvania are trying to locate a bathroom where they say people may have been secretly filmed. Authorities believe the same man recorded people inside a bathroom in the food court of Exton Mall on the same day.
Ex-Con Admits Brutally Striking Cat On Ground, Hurling Into South Jersey Dumpster: Report
A 51-year-old South Jersey man has admitted he repeatedly slammed a cat on the ground before hurling the feline into a trash receptacle, NJ Advance Media reports. Christopher R. Pozzi previously served nearly 20 years in prison for killing a four-month-old infant he slammed on a couch while high on cocaine, the outlet said citing the Tampa Bay Times.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
Delaware Valley greets the holidays with many attractions to celebrate the season
PHILADELPHIA - 'Tis the season for joy, music, family gatherings and tradition. Philadelphia and the surrounding area is filled with beloved holiday traditions. Macy's, in Center City, has once again decked their halls and trimmed their trees with festive lights galore and a Christmas display to remind us all of the warmth and beauty the holidays can bring. Along with the beloved Wanamaker organ greeting shoppers and on-lookers alike with the sounds of the season.
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to Cherry Hill, NJ, to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey to talk about, well, the weather. 6ABC Meteorologist Chris Sowers will be visiting the Cherry Hill Public Library on Tuesday evening, December 13th, from 6:30 to 8.
This Record-Breaking $25M Burlington County Mansion Should Be in “Succession”
If you're into gawking at absolutely palatial houses for sale in New Jersey, strap in for this one! This mansion tucked away in Burlington County is on the market for a record-breaking amount!. This is 2801 Riverton Road, Cinnaminson NJ 08077. It was just featured in the real estate section...
Sailboat traveling from N.J. to Fla. with 2 aboard reported missing
A sailboat the left New Jersey with two men aboard headed for Florida has been reported overdue and the Coast Guard is seeking help locating the missing vessel, which was last seen nine days ago. Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, departed Cape May on the “Atrevida II,” a...
30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore in Cape May County
UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Atlantic County, was called to an unusual find Saturday morning. A 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere Beach, Cape May County.The whale is still lying on the beach and is expected to be removed by the town. New Jersey wildlife workers were dealing with a similar situation back in July. A humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood. And two years ago, in December 2020, a town in Ocean County had to bury a frozen dead whale as its removal would have been nearly impossible.
