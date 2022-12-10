Read full article on original website
'He's a miracle man': Local man beating the odds after near-death construction fall
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - Even when summer has faded, Ocean City, New Jersey, still gives people the chance to escape. At a local gym on 9th Street and Asbury Avenue, a local man is beating the odds one day at a time. Frank McLoughlin, 58, works out at the Ocean...
Bridgeton, NJ, Man Sentenced for Severely Beating Victim, Causing Brain Injury
A resident of Bridgeton has been sentenced to five years in state prison for severely beating a man last year, causing extensive injuries. This past summer, 63-year-old Calvin Clark was found guilty of third-degree aggravated assault following a three-day trial. The State alleged that on October 8th, 2021, Clark, "repeatedly...
How a Gloucester County town brings you closer to Christmas
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Plenty of people braved the cold weather for a good cause in South Jersey Saturday night. Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, is back for its second year. So many people bundled up to get into the holiday spirit. With a big carousel,...
Ex-Con Admits Brutally Striking Cat On Ground, Hurling Into South Jersey Dumpster: Report
A 51-year-old South Jersey man has admitted he repeatedly slammed a cat on the ground before hurling the feline into a trash receptacle, NJ Advance Media reports. Christopher R. Pozzi previously served nearly 20 years in prison for killing a four-month-old infant he slammed on a couch while high on cocaine, the outlet said citing the Tampa Bay Times.
Visionary Couple Turns West Chester Farmhouse into Their Dream Home
Twelve years ago, the first thing Ed and Marisa Rudloff fell in love with when they were considering buying their current West Chester home was the view, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their transitional farmhouse sits on a wooded acre in a cul-de-sac and overlooks the 500-acre Stroud...
Moms Bonded by Grief host holiday party for those who lost loved ones to gun violence
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A holiday party in South Philadelphia Sunday sought to empower and unite mothers who lost children and loved ones to gun violence. Moms Bonded by...
Large dead whale found washed ashore Cape May County beach
STRATHMERE, N.J. - A beach goer witnessed an extraordinary, yet sad, sight when they came across a large beached whale in Strathmere this weekend. Video and photos posted to Facebook by Carol Baker showed the dead whale lying on Whale Beach as waves continued to crash around it. "It was...
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
West Whiteland police trying to locate bathroom where people may have been secretly filmed
Police in Chester County, Pennsylvania are trying to locate a bathroom where they say people may have been secretly filmed. Authorities believe the same man recorded people inside a bathroom in the food court of Exton Mall on the same day.
After COVID pause, Samaritan hosts Celebration of Life
Hospice care provider Samaritan will celebrate 40 plus years of care to families in five counties at its Celebration of Life Gala on Feb. 11. The returning in-person gala will be presented by Holman Enterprises at DoubleTree by Hilton Cherry Hill Philadelphia and will be hosted by Fox 29 meteorologist Kathy Orr. There will also be food and live music by Masquerade.
Absecon recruiter in health benefits scheme sentenced to three years
Well-known Absecon businessman Brian Pugh will serve 37 months in federal prison for his role as a recruiter in the sprawling compound drug scheme that gripped the region for years. Before imposing the term, the judge ruled that Pugh initially attempted to impede the investigation. Pugh, who pleaded guilty in...
'It's a tough time for us': Fire deaths in Philadelphia have reached a 2 year high
PHILADELPHIA - The number of Philadelphia residents to have died in fires has reached a two-year-high, leaving firefighters struggling to find ways to extinguish the growing trend. The tragic statistic includes a February rowhome fire that claimed the lives of a dozen people, including 8 children. Investigators believe the blaze...
Vehicle transactions restored at MVC agency in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – There’s some good news for residents in South Jersey. The Motor Vehicle Commission agency office in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township is fully back in business. New Jersey state Sen. Vince Polistina, along with Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift (all...
SUV crashes into Delaware nursing home
The SUV narrowly missed oxygen tanks, which can explode.
Husband of Missing Bucks County Mom Leads Police to Human Remains
The husband of a missing woman from Bucks County on Friday led police to a location where human remains were found, sources told NBC10. The sources said 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi’s husband, Stephen Capaldi, was taken into custody Thursday and led police to the remains the next day. The remains, found near Philadelphia International Airport, have not been officially identified as those of Elizabeth Capaldi.
The Best Restaurants in Vineland, NJ
- Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or a meal that you can enjoy with friends, there are several restaurants in Vineland, NJ, that you'll be happy to visit. There are so many restaurants to choose from you'll be hard-pressed to decide where to eat. Olympia Restaurant.
Murder-Suicide Claims Life Of Philadelphia Salon Owner Allegedly Divorcing Husband: Report
The owner of a salon and spa in northwest Philadelphia was shot dead in the business paring lot in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide, according to a report from ChestnutHillLocal.com. Wend Feldman, who was divorcing her husband, was found behind Spa Elysium and Fringe Salon on Bethlehem Pike...
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch. The donation will establish the Barb and Brian Riley Fund for Mission and Ministry that will support friars...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Entries list property address followed by...
Sailboat traveling from N.J. to Fla. with 2 aboard reported missing
A sailboat the left New Jersey with two men aboard headed for Florida has been reported overdue and the Coast Guard is seeking help locating the missing vessel, which was last seen nine days ago. Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, departed Cape May on the “Atrevida II,” a...
