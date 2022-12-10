Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Undefeated Norwin girls shut down undermanned Latrobe
Norwin played lockdown defense on another opponent, only that opponent looked quite different than the one the Knights expected to see Monday night. Norwin ran away with a 59-21 nonsection girls basketball victory at Latrobe, but the host Wildcats were missing their centerpiece: 6-foot-1 standout Emma Blair. The Knights (5-0)...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Apollo-Ridge’s Brinley Toland
Having lost no seniors to graduation, the Apollo-Ridge girls basketball team has quite a familiar roster this season. The way senior standout Brinley Toland sees it, that gives the Vikings an advantage. “We play really well together and have been playing together for a long time through in-house, middle school...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel girls add to win streak, hand Plum its first loss
The Fox Chapel girls basketball team lost its season opener, falling by seven to Highlands at the Freeport Tip-Off on Dec. 2. The Foxes have reeled off four straight since then. The latest triumph came Monday evening at Plum. Led by a balanced effort where five players had at least...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 12, 2022: South Fayette girls win WPIAL title game rematch
Lainey Yater netted 14 points to lead South Fayette to a 66-35 victory over Chartiers Valley on Monday night in a nonsection rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 5A championship game. Ava Leroux and Maddie Webber scored 13 each for South Fayette (4-0). Lilah Turnbull scored 11 and Ella...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Young roster, new coach to challenge Pitt-Greensburg women’s basketball team
After a season in which it advanced to the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference title game, the Pitt-Greensburg women’s basketball team is hoping to make another run at the top this winter. With a new coach, Darien Lantz, and a young roster, the task won’t be easy. The 2021-22...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon credits defense for state championship
Yes Virginia, defense does win championships. And if anyone says otherwise, just roll the tape of Belle Vernon’s PIAA 3A championship win over Neumann-Goretti. The Saints feature a number of Division I recruits. It didn’t matter. The Saints won eight straight games entering the championship matchup. It didn’t...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport girls volleyball players go from young fans to state champions
At a gathering at Freeport Middle School shortly after the Yellowjackets girls volleyball team captured the 2017 PIAA Class 2A championship, then-sixth graders Josie Russo and Grace Beach posed for photos holding the title trophy. Five years later, the duo, now juniors on the Freeport team, again took photos together...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County campus clippings: Spencer Lee makes return to mat
The Iowa redshirt senior out of Franklin Regional made his season debut and the nation’s top-ranked 125-pounder posted a 16-5 major decision over Corey Cabanban of Iowa State, recording two takedowns and two four-point near falls to open a 12-2 lead. He finished with 1:23 of riding time. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Once healthy, Franklin Regional wrestling should be a team to beat
It may not happen in the month of December, but the Franklin Regional wrestling team could be a tough team to beat in early 2023. That’s when Franklin Regional coach Matt Lebe sees his team being fully healthy. The No. 5-ranked Panthers are expected to challenge for the WPIAL...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin looking for wrestlers to lead program into future
The buzzword around the Norwin wrestling team this preseason was leadership. Coach Kyle Martin was searching for movers and shakers to guide the Knights this year — and into the future. “The expectation is always to be leaders in the wrestling room, leaders in the classroom, leaders in life,”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: Penn-Trafford’s Schall, Latrobe’s Fenton honored
A pair of local players made the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association All-State teams in the two largest classifications. Penn-Trafford senior outside hitter Kate Schall was selected in Class 4A, and Latrobe senior setter Lily Fenton was a 3A pick. Schall helped guide the Lady Warriors to the WPIAL semifinals. She...
Belle Vernon sees no ‘racial intent’ by football players in controversial social media video
The Belle Vernon football players involved in a controversial social media video weren’t trying to racially taunt anyone, said the school’s top administrator, but they will face consequences for including a racial slur. The TikTok video, which used an audio file popular in the app, was filmed on...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Yellow Jackets run away with lopsided 213-65 win against Bombers
Anything can happen in the American Basketball Association. The Steel City Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play the York Buccaneers on December 10th at A Giving Heart Community Center in Pittsburgh. However, according to ABA officials, the team folded months ago. Insteaid of a forfeit, Yellow Jackets owner Ace Pippens reached a deal for the Bridgeport Bombers to come back to Pittsburgh. The Bombers took on the Yellow Jackets in the team’s only pre-season contest.
Nelly Cummings’ big day pushes Pitt past Sacred Heart
Nelly Cummings made six 3-pointers to highlight his season-high 24-point performance and propel host Pittsburgh to a 91-66 victory over
Newest Pitt QB Watches Basketball Team Win During Official Visit
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
WVU vs PITT was the first football game ever broadcast on radio
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, we can watch and listen to football games virtually everywhere. Smartphones, TVs, and radios give us the ability to take live professional and college football anywhere. It wasn’t always like that, though, as football was not always broadcasted to the world. On October...
big10central.com
NCAA heartbreak at home for Wisconsin volleyball
The tears of joy from a year ago turned to tears of sadness Saturday night for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team. That is, sadness mixed with a sense of pride. The top-seeded Badgers saw their quest for a second consecutive NCAA championship come to an end with a heartbreaking five-set loss to second-seeded Pittsburgh 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 15-13 before another raucous sellout crowd in the regional championship match at the UW Field House.
wtae.com
‘Unacceptable’: Pittsburgh Public Schools responds to racially offensive imagery from football game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools has released a response to racially offensive imagery that surfaced online after Southern Columbia defeated Westinghouse Academy in the PIAA AA championship football game on Friday. In one photo, a banner is seen reading, “Whip Westinghouse,” and showing a whip. Another banner...
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
wtae.com
Belle Vernon school district investigating racist TikTok video
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — The Belle Vernon Area School District is investigating a TikTok video that appears to show students from Belle Vernon's the football team taking part in a viral video trend that involves a song that uses a racial slur, according to the district superintendent. The football...
