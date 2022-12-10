ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnegie, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Undefeated Norwin girls shut down undermanned Latrobe

Norwin played lockdown defense on another opponent, only that opponent looked quite different than the one the Knights expected to see Monday night. Norwin ran away with a 59-21 nonsection girls basketball victory at Latrobe, but the host Wildcats were missing their centerpiece: 6-foot-1 standout Emma Blair. The Knights (5-0)...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Apollo-Ridge’s Brinley Toland

Having lost no seniors to graduation, the Apollo-Ridge girls basketball team has quite a familiar roster this season. The way senior standout Brinley Toland sees it, that gives the Vikings an advantage. “We play really well together and have been playing together for a long time through in-house, middle school...
APOLLO, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel girls add to win streak, hand Plum its first loss

The Fox Chapel girls basketball team lost its season opener, falling by seven to Highlands at the Freeport Tip-Off on Dec. 2. The Foxes have reeled off four straight since then. The latest triumph came Monday evening at Plum. Led by a balanced effort where five players had at least...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon credits defense for state championship

Yes Virginia, defense does win championships. And if anyone says otherwise, just roll the tape of Belle Vernon’s PIAA 3A championship win over Neumann-Goretti. The Saints feature a number of Division I recruits. It didn’t matter. The Saints won eight straight games entering the championship matchup. It didn’t...
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport girls volleyball players go from young fans to state champions

At a gathering at Freeport Middle School shortly after the Yellowjackets girls volleyball team captured the 2017 PIAA Class 2A championship, then-sixth graders Josie Russo and Grace Beach posed for photos holding the title trophy. Five years later, the duo, now juniors on the Freeport team, again took photos together...
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Once healthy, Franklin Regional wrestling should be a team to beat

It may not happen in the month of December, but the Franklin Regional wrestling team could be a tough team to beat in early 2023. That’s when Franklin Regional coach Matt Lebe sees his team being fully healthy. The No. 5-ranked Panthers are expected to challenge for the WPIAL...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin looking for wrestlers to lead program into future

The buzzword around the Norwin wrestling team this preseason was leadership. Coach Kyle Martin was searching for movers and shakers to guide the Knights this year — and into the future. “The expectation is always to be leaders in the wrestling room, leaders in the classroom, leaders in life,”...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Yellow Jackets run away with lopsided 213-65 win against Bombers

Anything can happen in the American Basketball Association. The Steel City Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play the York Buccaneers on December 10th at A Giving Heart Community Center in Pittsburgh. However, according to ABA officials, the team folded months ago. Insteaid of a forfeit, Yellow Jackets owner Ace Pippens reached a deal for the Bridgeport Bombers to come back to Pittsburgh. The Bombers took on the Yellow Jackets in the team’s only pre-season contest.
PITTSBURGH, PA
big10central.com

NCAA heartbreak at home for Wisconsin volleyball

The tears of joy from a year ago turned to tears of sadness Saturday night for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team. That is, sadness mixed with a sense of pride. The top-seeded Badgers saw their quest for a second consecutive NCAA championship come to an end with a heartbreaking five-set loss to second-seeded Pittsburgh 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 15-13 before another raucous sellout crowd in the regional championship match at the UW Field House.
MADISON, WI
NorthcentralPA.com

Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces

Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
CATAWISSA, PA
wtae.com

Belle Vernon school district investigating racist TikTok video

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — The Belle Vernon Area School District is investigating a TikTok video that appears to show students from Belle Vernon's the football team taking part in a viral video trend that involves a song that uses a racial slur, according to the district superintendent. The football...
BELLE VERNON, PA

