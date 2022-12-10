Lights, music, reindeer! The Best Lights of the Brazos directory is up

With Best Lights of the Brazos, a local directory for decorated homes, you don’t have to go on a wild goose chase for the best Christmas light spots!

Hosted by Keller Williams Realty, a total of 47 homes in Bryan, College Station and Franklin are on the list so far – including the Gallagher home in the Woodcreek neighborhood of College Station.

Dad Colby Gallagher has spent eight years collecting new decorations, setting them up to be part of a musical show that the neighborhood loves.

"It feels great!" Gallagher said. "I mean, that’s why we do it, for everyone else’s enjoyment. I enjoy it also, obviously, but it’s for everybody else and - as a matter of fact, we weren’t going to do a tree this year until a woman walked by and told us how much she liked the tree and hoped we would do it again. So I said okay, we’ll add the tree again this year.”

The Gallaghers love bringing joy to the families who drive by.

“Everybody in the neighborhood, they’ll always comment on it," Colby said. "We’ll get little notes in the mailbox about how their kids love it. And as we get closer and closer to Christmas, we get more and more traffic out here.”

You can visit the Gallaghers on Brookwater Circle, and visit the Best Lights Of The Brazos Facebook page for a full list of displays.