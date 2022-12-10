ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

1 person wounded in Friday night shooting at Walmart in south KCMO

By Steve Kaut
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
One person was shot Friday night at a south Kansas City, Missouri, Walmart store.

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. inside the store at 1701 West 133rd Street, police said.

Police said the victim's wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

It's not known what led to the shooting.

Walmart media relations provided the following statement to KSHB 41 News:

“We work hard to provide a safe environment for our customers and associates. We will continue to work with law enforcement on this matter.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

