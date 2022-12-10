Basketball Notebook: Marshall girls shut down Harper Creek; BCC boys win on late 3-pointer

Leaning on its defense, Marshall was able to come into Harper Creek and take over the gym early as the Redhawks earned a key league win.

Marshall downed Harper Creek, 28-18, in girls basketball action in Interstate 8 Conference play on Friday at Harper Creek High School.

The Redhawks held Harper Creek scoreless in the first quarter and kept the Beavers to just four points going into halftime .

BOYS BASKETBALL: New-look Harper Creek squad gets key early-season win over Marshall

“It all starts with our ball pressure with our guards and our posts were grabbing every defensive rebound,” Marshall girls coach Lance Hawblitz said. “To come into to another team’s arena and shut them out in the first quarter, that sets the tone for the rest of the game.”

With Marshall up 13-4 at intermission, the Redhawks were able to cruise to the win and improve to 2-2 on the season. Addison Waito and Natlie Frever each had eight points to lead Marshall.

Harper Creek falls to 1-2 overall as Marissa Smith and Payton Rice led the Beavers with six points each.

More Girls Basketball

Pennfield 44, Lumen Christi 40

Pennfield glides to 3-1 on the season with its first Interstate 8 victory of the year as Kaylee Glidden had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Natalie Hensel added nine points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Kalamazoo Central 55, Lakeview 48

Lakeview's Anya Rankin led the way with 27 points, but the Spartans lost first game of the season in this overtime league contest.

Battle Creek Central 48, St. Joseph 37

Freshman Kyliera Guest had 22 points, five rebounds and four steals for BCC in the SMAC victory with A'Mya Hodges adding 14 points.

Gull Lake 48, Loy Norrix 39

Bree Eklund had 15 points and Christina Bridgman and Abbie Sexton each added 10 in a balanced effort for Gull Lake in the SMAC East Division win.

Burr Oak 32, St. Philip 16

Addi Dzwik had six points for St. Philip in the SCAA loss.

Pittsford 40, Athens 29

Athens falls to 1-2 as Kylie Quist had 11 points and five rebounds.

Colon 43, Camden-Frontier 21

Colon outscored Camden-Frontier 16-2 in the third quarter on its way to the win. Reese Williams had 23 points, six rebounds and four assists and Macey Burgess added 10 points and five blocks.

Olivet 63, Leslie 51

Olivet improves to 4-0 after knocking down seven 3-pointers from five different players in the league victory. Drue Allen had 14 points and four assists for the Eagles, with Kara Priddy adding 13 points and Ava Myers getting 12.

Calhoun Christian 50, Marshall Academy 17

Jayna Schwartz had 15 points and Ava Lueck added 14 for Calhoun Christian in the win.

Boys Basketball

Battle Creek Central 43, St. Joseph 40

BCC's Kierre Young hit a 3-pointer with :30 left to break a 40-40 tie as the Bearcats go to 2-0. Young led BCC with 15 points.

"Feels good to get off to a good start," BCC coach Durant Crum said. "Typically, we have gotten off to slow starts, even when we have had successful seasons. I think the fact we have pretty decent experience coming back is helping us out."

Lumen Christi 54, Pennfield 20

Graham Boyd had 10 points as Pennfield struggled to score in this Interstate 8 Conference loss.

Kalamazoo Central 60, Lakeview 39

Kalamazoo Central led 27-19 at halftime and put the game away with a 19-9 advantage in the third quarter. Walter Brown had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead Lakeview, with Ethan Bagent getting nine points and six rebounds.

Hastings 51, Coldwater 47

Zach Coffing had 15 points and six rebounds with Donte Work getting 14 points and 12 rebounds in this loss for Coldwater (1-1).

St. Philip 53, Burr Oak 36

Carter Dzwik had 15 points and Jackson Dzwik added 12 in the St. Philip win as Colt Myers added 11 points.

Galesburg-Augusta 62, Delton Kellogg 43

Zac Ebersol had 17 points with Nick Mann getting 12 and John Klimp adding 10 for Galesburg-Augusta in the win. Tyler Howland had 14 points for Delton Kellogg.

Climax-Scotts 49, Litchfield 48

Up seven points to start the fourth quarter, Climax-Scotts held off a Litchfield rally to get the league win. Lance Smith had 19 points, four steals and three assists to lead the Panthers with Miles Shannon adding 17 rebounds to go along with six points and five blocks.

Colon 56, Camden-Frontier 49

Simon Vinson had 26 points, including 18 in the first half, and added 15 rebounds as Colon earned a league victory. Dalton Williams added 14 points and six assists for the Magi.

Quincy 56, Sand Creek 53

Grant Carter and Brandon Miner each had 15 points to lead Quincy, which improves to 1-1. Sam Sawyer chipped in 13 points with Miner also grabbing 10 rebounds.

Calhoun Christian 67, Marshall Academy 22

Josh Andren had 17 points and five rebounds with Sam Luchetti adding 11 points and four steals as Calhoun Christian improves to 2-0.

Bill Broderick can be reached at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0678. Follow him on Twitter: @billbroderick.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Basketball Notebook: Marshall girls shut down Harper Creek; BCC boys win on late 3-pointer