ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago man accused of shooting at neighbors in West Pullman charged, CPD says

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNtBv_0jdnsvgD00

A man is now charged in connection with a police-involved shooting in West Pullman earlier this week.

Police said the shooting happened in the 100-block of West 126th Place.

A man allegedly fired his guns at neighbors multiple times, striking one. As he tried to escape officers, police said he pointed his gun at someone along the way and Chicago police officers opened fire, shooting him in the hand.

Kevin Singleton, 52, is charged with six counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, all felonies.

"They engaged him and used a myriad of de-escalation tactics, including begging for the offender to drop the weapon," said Dep. Chief Sean Loughran with the Chicago Police Department.

But police say that didn't work.

"He then began walking from the scene and engaged other officers who also used de-escalation tactics. At that point, he points the weapon at on uninvolved third party citizen and menaces him, and officers were forced to fire," Dep. Chief Loughran said.

The neighbor Singleton allegedly shot underwent surgery.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, confirmed it is investigating the shooting and are at the scene.

The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. Singleton is due in bond court Saturday.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Person of interest questioned in mass shooting that killed three in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were questioning of interest Monday afternoon in a mass shooting at that left three people dead and a third critically wounded on the Northwest Side over the weekend.The shooting happened around 2:26 a.m. Sunday at the Vera Lounge, at 3235 N. Central Avenue off School Street in Portage Park.Family and friends of 25-year-old Maria Vera gathered for her birthday celebration inside the lounge. Police said an argument inside the bar turned into a fight that spilled outside in the street – and that was when a man fired shots and fled in a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle.  Ricky Vera, 50, whose brother owns the bar, was shot in the head and chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.  His daughter, Maria Vera, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head, and was listed in critical condition.  Two of Maria's friends – Mario Pozuelos, 26, of Franklin Park, and Mercedes Tavares, 24, of Chicago Heights – were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Both were pronounced dead.  It's not clear what started the fight that led to the shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two men shot in Back of the Yards restaurant, both in serious condition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, leaving two men injured as they waited for food at a short-order restaurant. It happened at Super Star & Gyros, at 1159 W. 47th St. near Racine Avenue, around 3:45 p.m. Police said two men, ages 24 and 25, were waiting for their food at the restasurant when someone started shooting and they were hit by gunfire. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported there were more than 30 shell casings found on the scene. At least two dozen shots were fired into Super Star & Gyros.Owner Alvaro...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD search: Woman pepper sprayed CTA bus driver in robbery

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a woman who sprayed a CTA bus driver with pepper spray and took her bag. The incident occurred Friday in the 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue and the woman is described as being between the ages of 18 to 25 years old. If any information on […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘He should’ve known better’; Former CPD Detectives Chief takes witness stand in whistleblower trial

CHICAGO — The former Chief of Detectives for the Chicago Police Department testified Monday that she transferred one of her former subordinates — a sergeant who eventually brought a whistleblower lawsuit against the city — because he failed to perform basic duties of a supervisor. Melissa Staples, who led the CPD’s Detective Division August 2016 until January […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 attempt to rob armored truck at Chase Bank in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Ill. — The FBi is investigating an incident involving an armored truck at a Chase Bank in Oak Park Monday morning. The FBI responded to the incident at the 933 block of Madison Street just before 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. In a press release Monday afternoon, FBI officials said three Black men verbally […]
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Parents in Berwyn demanding answers after gun recovered at Morton West High School

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- Morton West High School in Berwyn was put on lockdown Friday after a handgun was recovered from a student Friday. The student did not make any threat, and the gun was recovered without incident, according to Morton High School District 201 Supt. Dr. Tim Truesdale.But the school was placed on soft lockdown, and the bell schedule for the day was altered as a result.The Berwyn Police Department is investigating.Parents say they are coming back Monday morning demanding answers.  A video circulating online shows tense moments as parents picked up their kids from the school. The video was...
BERWYN, IL
WGN TV

Man, 18, faces felony charges for double, fatal shooting in Austin

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl, 44-year-old man and for seriously injuring a 38-year-old man in the city’s Austin neighborhood on November 20. Edwin Lagunas was charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony account...
CHICAGO, IL
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting outside Chicago bar

CHICAGO — Three people were killed and another was critically wounded after a shooting outside a Chicago bar early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood in the northwest section of the city at about 2:26 a.m. CST, WLS-TV reported. An altercation inside the bar had spilled outside when shots were fired, according to the television station.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
117K+
Followers
17K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy