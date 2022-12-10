Chicago man accused of shooting at neighbors in West Pullman charged, CPD says

A man is now charged in connection with a police-involved shooting in West Pullman earlier this week.

Police said the shooting happened in the 100-block of West 126th Place.

A man allegedly fired his guns at neighbors multiple times, striking one. As he tried to escape officers, police said he pointed his gun at someone along the way and Chicago police officers opened fire, shooting him in the hand.

Kevin Singleton, 52, is charged with six counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, all felonies.

"They engaged him and used a myriad of de-escalation tactics, including begging for the offender to drop the weapon," said Dep. Chief Sean Loughran with the Chicago Police Department.

But police say that didn't work.

"He then began walking from the scene and engaged other officers who also used de-escalation tactics. At that point, he points the weapon at on uninvolved third party citizen and menaces him, and officers were forced to fire," Dep. Chief Loughran said.

The neighbor Singleton allegedly shot underwent surgery.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, confirmed it is investigating the shooting and are at the scene.

The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. Singleton is due in bond court Saturday.