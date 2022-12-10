Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Ukrainian family seeking refuge surprised with Spartanburg home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Ukrainian family is finding refuge in the Upstate. The family of seven made the long journey from Europe this weekend. They were met with a very warm welcome at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Sunday night. A group with the Revival Bible Church in Spartanburg helped find...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Senior Living Investigation
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community.
Spartanburg discontinues downtown Ferris wheel after community concerns
The Ferris wheel in downtown Spartanburg is closing early due to what the city referred to as concerns about the quality of the ride's operation.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina school district announces teacher's death
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teacher in South Carolina has died after her fight with cancer. Spartanburg County School District Six announced the death of Melissa Parris on Facebook. The district said Melissa Parris, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary School for 25 years, died from cancer. "She...
FOX Carolina
FOX Carolina coat drive in full force
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
Community remembers Spartanburg Co. deputy
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own, Deputy Robert “Taco” Talanges.
FOX Carolina
National Poinsettia Day: A look at the plant’s Upstate roots
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - National Poinsettia Day falls on December 12 each year. Here in the Upstate, the plant has some deep roots. The very first poinsettia in the United States was actually brought right here to Greenville. “It’s probably one of the most ubiquitous holiday decorations for hotels,...
Upstate teacher passes away after cancer battle
An Upstate school district is mourning the loss of an elementary school teacher.
FOX Carolina
Happy Hooves uses horses to help kids with special needs
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Christmas took over Eden Farms in Pickens County as kids got a chance to ride “reindeer” and visit with Santa. “When you’re at the barn, it’s a wonderful experience and you always leave feeling better,” said Eden Farms Barn Manager Becky Sweeney.
Pet of the Week: Emily
Emily is an almost eight-week old old husky mix. She is set to be spayed on Friday and is a part of a litter of six!
FOX Carolina
Poinsettia history in the Upstate
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The Ferris...
WLOS.com
Christmas comes early for some Buncombe County students at nonprofit's gift-giving event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Christmas came early for some Buncombe County students this weekend. Hearts With Hands, a nonprofit, hosted its annual Hope For the Holidays gift-giving event Saturday, Dec. 10 for underprivileged or homeless students. In addition to some great gifts, the kids were served a meal and...
Sauce Wars: Spartanburg Community College culinary students cook for a cause
Students from Spartanburg Community College went head-to-head in a cooking competition in downtown Spartanburg on Sunday night.
FOX Carolina
New Mainstage show at Greenville Theatre
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new musical at the Greenville Theatre Downtown is hoping to inspire. The script is an original, written by the show’s director, Max Quinlan. However, the score might sound familiar. The show is called “Broadway Holiday Spectacular”. It centers around an Upstate girl name...
FOX Carolina
Two fired after ‘troubling and serious’ allegations at Greenville assisted living facility
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An assisting living facility in Greenville said two employees have been terminated after an internal investigation into allegations about the mistreatment of a resident. Officials at the Oaks at Chanticleer on Berkmans Lane said they were presented with “troubling and serious” allegations about an employee...
2 employees at Upstate assisted living facility fired following internal investigation
Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an internal investigation.
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman threw mother’s body in river, stole $68K in Social Security benefits
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who avoided prison time for local charges connected to the theft of her mother’s Social Security benefits was sentenced on a federal charge. Beth Beamer pleaded guilty to theft of government property after receiving more than $68,900 in Social Security meant for...
cbs17
‘We built this’: SC students wrap up semester-long project, building a tiny house
GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – As the fall semester wraps up, a group of Cherokee County students are putting the final touches on a semester-long project: building a tiny home. “Seeing it all come together, I can’t even remember how it looked before we put everything together,” said building construction student Elizabeth Brown.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for Greenville teen who ran away in her dad's car
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a 15-year-old who ran away from home overnight. Semjasemja Nella Williams ran away from Ashton Woods Apartments on Pelham Road around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to deputies. She is driving her father’s 2019 White GMC Terrian tag number: PYB673.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Symphony to bring New York City holiday celebration to Peace Center
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Symphony Orchestra (GSO) announced it is bringing a New York City holiday celebration to the Peace Center with Holiday at Peace, presented by United Community Bank. The symphony’s annual Christmas extravaganza will take place Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30...
Comments / 0