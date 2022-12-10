ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

WYFF4.com

Ukrainian family seeking refuge surprised with Spartanburg home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Ukrainian family is finding refuge in the Upstate. The family of seven made the long journey from Europe this weekend. They were met with a very warm welcome at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Sunday night. A group with the Revival Bible Church in Spartanburg helped find...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Senior Living Investigation

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina school district announces teacher's death

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teacher in South Carolina has died after her fight with cancer. Spartanburg County School District Six announced the death of Melissa Parris on Facebook. The district said Melissa Parris, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary School for 25 years, died from cancer. "She...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

FOX Carolina coat drive in full force

SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

National Poinsettia Day: A look at the plant’s Upstate roots

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - National Poinsettia Day falls on December 12 each year. Here in the Upstate, the plant has some deep roots. The very first poinsettia in the United States was actually brought right here to Greenville. “It’s probably one of the most ubiquitous holiday decorations for hotels,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Happy Hooves uses horses to help kids with special needs

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Christmas took over Eden Farms in Pickens County as kids got a chance to ride “reindeer” and visit with Santa. “When you’re at the barn, it’s a wonderful experience and you always leave feeling better,” said Eden Farms Barn Manager Becky Sweeney.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Poinsettia history in the Upstate

SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

New Mainstage show at Greenville Theatre

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new musical at the Greenville Theatre Downtown is hoping to inspire. The script is an original, written by the show’s director, Max Quinlan. However, the score might sound familiar. The show is called “Broadway Holiday Spectacular”. It centers around an Upstate girl name...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for Greenville teen who ran away in her dad's car

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a 15-year-old who ran away from home overnight. Semjasemja Nella Williams ran away from Ashton Woods Apartments on Pelham Road around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to deputies. She is driving her father’s 2019 White GMC Terrian tag number: PYB673.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

