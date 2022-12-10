ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Big West announces conference tournaments for women’s volleyball, baseball and softball

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28omzo_0jdnsaOC00

Seismic changes are coming to the Big West Conference, as commissioner Dan Butterly announced the addition of three conference tournaments on Friday in women’s volleyball, softball and baseball.

The University of Hawaii joined the Big West Conference ahead of the 2012-2013 academic year and had never played a conference tournament in all three sports as a Big West member.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The women’s volleyball tournament will begin in 2023, with Long Beach State hosting the inaugural edition. The Rainbow Wahine have won the conference three years in a row. The Big West women’s volleyball tournament will consist of six teams.

The first Big West softball tournament will take place in 2025, which will consist of six teams and a double-elimination format at a location to be named later.

Prior to Friday, the Big West was the only conference without a tournament, but that will change as soon as 2025, with a formal announcement set to take place next spring.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Braelyn Akana to leave Rainbow Wahine volleyball program

Outside hitter Braelyn Akana announced on social media that she will not be returning to the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team in 2023. In her Instagram post she stated: “Being a Wāhine has always been a life long dream of mine since the very first time I touched a volleyball. I had the opportunity to turn […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

2022 Girls’ Iolani Classic Championship matchup set

The ‘Iolani Girls Classic title game will be South Medford (OR) vs Incarnate Word (MO) on Saturday night with an 8 pm tip-off. South Medford beat Carondelet, 59-49, to advance to the final. Incarnate Word beat host ‘Iolani 67-34 on their half of the bracket. Raiders will face the Cougars of Carondelet in the 3rd […]
KHON2

KHON2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy