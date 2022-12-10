Read full article on original website
Related
Lakers News: Fourth Quarter Rally Singled Out By Russell Westbrook As Proof Of Team's Heart
The Lakers guard shares what this hard-fought game reveals about the team.
Lakers trade rumors: Multiple trade targets revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers have turned their season around, but a trade target could push them right over the edge into Finals contention. The Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5 and then went 2-10 in their first 12 games. Since then, they’ve gone 9-5 in the subsequent 14 games.
Lakers Rumors: Kyle Kuzma "Wants Out" Of D.C., Interested In Big Market Teams
Could an L.A. reunion be in the 2020 champ's future?
Brandon Ingram took shots at Suns on social media after win
Zion Williamson was not the only New Orleans Pelicans player who had some fun at the Phoenix Suns’ expense on Friday. In a showdown of Western Conference titans, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in New Orleans by the final of 128-117. There was some drama at the end of the game when Williamson threw down a late dunk that angered the Suns.
Zion Williamson had the coldest explanation for his extremely disrespectful dunk on the Suns
The New Orleans Pelicans are real. Really real. This team is legitimately an NBA title contender. The Pelicans proved it with their outright domination of the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, making them the unquestioned No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The team put the rest of the NBA...
Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Explains What He Wants Nikola Jovic To Learn From G League Experience
The Miami Heat recently sent rookie Nikola Jovic to the play for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the team's G League affiliate. After showing flashes during his playing, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the experience will benefit and help him learn what the team expects. "Everything is important for him this...
Lakers: Which Ex-Laker’s Contract Made Him One Of The 20 Most Overpaid Players Ever?
There's not exactly a dearth of options.
Jaylen Brown Reveals Why Celtics Lost to Warriors
Brown believed the Celtics tensed up against the Warriors.
Lakers News: "Most Exciting Game Of The Season" Ends In Disappointing OT
The Lakers' efforts in the dramatic end-of-game sequence ultimately dwindled past regulation.
NBA Trade Rumors: Magic Interested in Raptors Guard Fred VanVleet?
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is the subject of trade rumors. Could the Orlando Magic make a move?
Suns Center Bismack Biyombo Labeled One of NBA's Best Rim-Protectors
Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo knows how to protect the rim.
RUMOR: Suns eyeing trade with West team Chris Paul will love
The Phoenix Suns have been linked with Kyle Kuzma as of late, but sure enough, he’s not the only one that the team is interested in as they look to get more help for Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Apparently, the Suns are also eyeing a potential deal with...
NBC Sports
Why Draymond is 'not concerned' about other teams in West
The Warriors are 14-13 after their 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday at Chase Center and would be in the play-in tournament had the NBA playoffs started after 27 games. But, despite their record, Draymond Green isn't threatened by the other teams in the Western Conference. As teams...
Injury Report: Doncic Available For Mavericks As Thunder Wrap up Road Trip
The battle of two MVP candidates takes place in Dallas on Monday night when Oklahoma City takes on the Dallas Mavericks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will lead the Thunder into battle against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. The game marks the end of a five game road trip for the Thunder, OKC...
The Michael Jordan Trophy: NBA rebrands, redesigns MVP award
Jordan approved the design, one that symbolizes someone reaching for excellence, but did not want the statue to be of himself.
Pacers Rumors: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Fieldhouse Files’ Scott Agness to the Pacers’ fast start this season, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Tyrese Haliuburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and more.
James Wiseman Reveals He's Stopped Using Social Media
Wiseman has kept himself extra locked in.
NBA names new MVP trophy after five-time MVP Michael Jordan
The NBA’s Most Valuable Player trophy is now named after Michael Jordan. The new Michael Jordan Trophy was one of six renamed trophies unveiled by the NBA on Tuesday. Jordan won five MVP awards in his storied career. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six, won more. “Our new collection of...
Clippers vs. Wizards: How to Watch and Betting Odds
Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers are finishing off a four-game road trip against the Washington Wizards on Saturday evening. It is a homecoming game for Wizards legend John Wall, as the veteran point guard has yet to play in front of his former fanbase. Having made one trip back to Washington as a member of the Rockets, Wall played against his former team during a time fans were not allowed in the building, making this his true return game.
Warriors vs. Celtics Full Injury Report Revealed
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics in an NBA Finals rematch
Comments / 0