FanSided

Lakers trade rumors: Multiple trade targets revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers have turned their season around, but a trade target could push them right over the edge into Finals contention. The Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5 and then went 2-10 in their first 12 games. Since then, they’ve gone 9-5 in the subsequent 14 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Brandon Ingram took shots at Suns on social media after win

Zion Williamson was not the only New Orleans Pelicans player who had some fun at the Phoenix Suns’ expense on Friday. In a showdown of Western Conference titans, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in New Orleans by the final of 128-117. There was some drama at the end of the game when Williamson threw down a late dunk that angered the Suns.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Why Draymond is 'not concerned' about other teams in West

The Warriors are 14-13 after their 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday at Chase Center and would be in the play-in tournament had the NBA playoffs started after 27 games. But, despite their record, Draymond Green isn't threatened by the other teams in the Western Conference. As teams...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
102.5 The Bone

NBA names new MVP trophy after five-time MVP Michael Jordan

The NBA’s Most Valuable Player trophy is now named after Michael Jordan. The new Michael Jordan Trophy was one of six renamed trophies unveiled by the NBA on Tuesday. Jordan won five MVP awards in his storied career. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six, won more. “Our new collection of...
AllClippers

Clippers vs. Wizards: How to Watch and Betting Odds

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers are finishing off a four-game road trip against the Washington Wizards on Saturday evening. It is a homecoming game for Wizards legend John Wall, as the veteran point guard has yet to play in front of his former fanbase. Having made one trip back to Washington as a member of the Rockets, Wall played against his former team during a time fans were not allowed in the building, making this his true return game.
WASHINGTON, DC

