Zion Williamson was not the only New Orleans Pelicans player who had some fun at the Phoenix Suns’ expense on Friday. In a showdown of Western Conference titans, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in New Orleans by the final of 128-117. There was some drama at the end of the game when Williamson threw down a late dunk that angered the Suns.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO