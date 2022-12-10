ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Willson Contreras discussed when he first envisioned playing with the Cardinals

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ds6oI_0jdnsLLP00

ST. LOUIS – For die-hard fans of the club, it was a sight they never thought they would see with a catcher who helped them to a World Series championship in 2016 and was a mainstay behind the plate.

But Willson Contreras could envision a day in which he would put on a Cardinals’ jersey, just as he did on Friday at Busch Stadium.

During his introductory news conference in St. Louis after signing a five-year, $87.5 million deal with the NL Central division rival, the three-time All-Star was asked about when he first envisioned himself wearing a Cardinals jersey.

Contreras had a specific moment in mind, and it was when he was still with the Cubs, on a day in which they lost to St. Louis.

“I think I was on IL. That was the day that Albert Pujols hit 695 career homer,” said Contreras.

On September 4th at Busch Stadium, the pinch hitter and future Baseball Hall of Famer hit an eventual game-winning homer in the eighth inning to help the Cardinals beat the Cubs 2-0. It was at that moment that he could see himself playing in St. Louis once his time in Chicago came to an end.

“I was just looking around, looking around the ballpark, looking around the fanbase and the team, how the guys were playing against us, and I said to myself ‘I want to be a part of something like that, the team that is always looking forward to win,'” said Conteras of that day. “I was a guy that while I was sitting on the bench, I was looking across to see how they were, like how together and how unique the team was.

“That really impacted me because it was not just against us, it was against everybody, and I did put myself behind the plate with the St. Louis Cardinals for the first time that day and I really enjoyed the feeling.”

Enough that it carried over through the end of his tenure with the Cubs and why he was focused on the Cardinals to start free agency. Now he’ll be the replacement for St. Louis legend Yadier Molina, who retired after 19 MLB seasons.

While his mind is focused on the next five years with his new team, Contreras didn’t forget about the Cubs during his news conference, expressing what they still mean to him.

“I really appreciate the opportunity they gave me because that was the first team that gave me the opportunity to become a pro baseball player,” said Contreras, who was signed by the team as an international free agent in 2009. “Obviously I had six good years with them. We won the World Series, and I love them.

“But now I can say that I did everything for them and I’m able to turn the page and I’m excited for what this next chapter means to me and my family.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in suburban hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Evanston Police Department have identified a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in a hotel room Saturday morning. Police said that 15-year-old Nyasia Jennings, who had previously been reported missing in Chicago, was found in a hotel room at the Holiday Inn in the 1500 Block of Sherman Avenue around 11:16 […]
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

Cupich: Father Pfleger reinstated to St. Sabina Church

CHICAGO — Father Michael Pfleger has been reinstated to his position as senior pastor at Saint Sabina Catholic Church, according to a letter released by Cardinal Blase Cupich and the Archdiocese of Chicago Saturday. Fr. Pfleger was asked to step away from the parish back in October as the archdiocese’s Independent Review Board investigated a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 fatally shot, 1 critical in quadruple shooting in Portage Park

CHICAGO — Police hope witnesses or surveillance video can lead them to the an arrest of the person responsible for killing three people, and critically injured another outside a bar in Portage Park. Monday afternoon, police said they are questioning a person of interest. No further information was provided. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office […]
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

St. Louis Cardinals Sign Dodgers Prospect Guillermo Zuniga

The St. Louis Cardinals signed Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League free agent Guillermo Zuniga to a Major League contract for the 2023 season. The right-hander previously split his six-year minor league career with the Atlanta Braves organization from 2016-17 and the Dodgers from 2018-22. Zuniga was most recently with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in 2022 where he ranked among Texas League leaders in games (48, 2nd) and saves (11, T-3rd).
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGN News

‘He should’ve known better’; Former CPD Detectives Chief takes witness stand in whistleblower trial

CHICAGO — The former Chief of Detectives for the Chicago Police Department testified Monday that she transferred one of her former subordinates — a sergeant who eventually brought a whistleblower lawsuit against the city — because he failed to perform basic duties of a supervisor. Melissa Staples, who led the CPD’s Detective Division August 2016 until January […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 attempt to rob armored truck at Chase Bank in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Ill. — The FBi is investigating an incident involving an armored truck at a Chase Bank in Oak Park Monday morning. The FBI responded to the incident at the 933 block of Madison Street just before 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. In a press release Monday afternoon, FBI officials said three Black men verbally […]
OAK PARK, IL
WGN News

Winter storm triggers heavy snows/severe storms

Monday – Wednesday outlook As the major winter storm deepens over the Rockies Monday and moves ENE into the Plains Tuesday-Wednesday, heavy snow will fall north and west of the low pressure center, while severe storms develop to the south and east. Heaviest snows in excess of 2 feet Heavy snow (4-8-inches) is forecast over […]
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Tension for Blues Reaching a Breaking Point

Frustration is beginning to boil over in St. Louis. The team is now in its fourth season since winning its first Stanley Cup in franchise history, and tensions are seemingly higher than ever. The Blues are in a complicated spot as they are experiencing a number of pressing tensions from multiple areas as the holiday break inches closer. If they are to break out of their slump and reclaim ground, they will first need to address three main areas of tension.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WGN News

Police investigate 2 separate shootings in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police in Waukegan are investigating two separate shootings. The first shooting incident was reported around 7 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South Waukegan Road, just outside VP Logistics. A heavy police presence was reported on the scene. A second shooting was reported in the 2600 block of West Cornelia Avenue. […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGN News

Janet Jackson announces concert tour — including stop in Chicago area

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Janet Jackson announced Monday her highly anticipated return to the stage with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.” The 33-city tour will kick of in spring 2023, and includes a stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on May 27. The tour will celebrate Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy