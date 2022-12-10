ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, dog die after driver hits them while walking in Rolling Meadows

By Andrew Smith
WGN News
 3 days ago

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — A woman and her dog are dead after a driver hit them Friday afternoon while they were walking in Rolling Meadows, according to police.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Kirchoff Road.

The woman was taken to Northwest Community Hospital where she later died, according to a press release from the Rolling Meadows Police Department.

A Good Samaritan took the dog to a local animal hospital where it later died, according to police.

The 45-year-old woman, of Arlington Heights , and her juvenile passenger weren’t injured, according to police.

Details surrounding what led to the crash are still under investigation by police and the Major Crimes Assistance Team’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team and haven’t been released.

The identities of those involved haven’t been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 14

Tammi Slaski
3d ago

That's where people are always speeding and not paying attention, The speed limit is only 35mph.

Reply
11
Mona Este
3d ago

At this time of the year, folks are preoccupied with their family, making Xmas money, and in addition, not having a family, and depression.Yes, speeding and showing off behind the wheel are a constant problem on all streets, like peeling away with screeching tires.The worse comes out in folks during the holidays as well as the best.

Reply
6
Don't ask don't smell
3d ago

Illinois isn't for outdoor activities they just now starting to make trails and bike lanes...with whatever crumbs are left from our real estate gouge fest

Reply
3
 

