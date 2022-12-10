ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Black Enterprise

Texas Southern University’s Center for Justice Research Awarded $351,000 Grant to Launch HBCU Criminal Justice Research Hub

Texas Southern University’s Center for Justice Research has received a $351,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation through the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity to form the HBCU Criminal Justice Research Hub. The Hub will facilitate a two-year collaboration between HBCU researchers, community organizations, and community members working toward reducing...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Constable Hayden Initiates Bank Watch Initiati

Montgomery County Constable Hayden Initiates Bank Watch Initiative. With “bank jugging” and vehicle break-ins being an ongoing issue, Constable “Rowdy” Hayden initiated a Bank Watch Initiative to identify suspects involved and ultimately prevent these crimes from occurring in our area. On Dec. 8, 2022, Pct. 4…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

How Advanced Nerve and Health Center can help treat neuropathy

HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center explains how their personalized treatment plan restored quality of life for their patient Jaine Irvin. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited...
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $1.875 Million Astounding Lakefront Home in Montgomery Texas Offers The Top Level Of Lakeshore Living

12710 Cedar Street, Home in Montgomery, Texas for Sale. 195 Sarasota Cir S, Montgomery, Texas is an outstanding lakefront estate with a beautiful and rare design offering the top level of lakeshore living and a phenomenal view as the background. This Home in Montgomery provides 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,732 square feet of living space. To know more about 195 Sarasota Cir S, please get in touch with Bryan Hedges (Phone: 936 522 7267) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
MONTGOMERY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

State of Texas: Division leads hundreds of TX congregations to leave Methodist church

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Members of the Northwest Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered Saturday for a special session, where 145 congregations agreed to leave or […]
TEXAS STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Mattress Mack makes another big bet in Louisiana

Houston furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made another monster sports bet in Louisiana today, this time in conjunction with the opening of the renovated Horseshoe Casino in Westlake next door to Lake Charles, USA Today Network reports. Caesars spent hundreds of millions rebuilding and renovating the property...
LOUISIANA STATE
cw39.com

Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale provides recommendations on ways to help

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s full swing Holiday mode for millions around the country. Finding the right present and making sure the decorations look great both inside and outside of the House, are a must. And making sure everything is perfect can be stressful. Because of all of this, the season, for many, definitely impacts their mental health.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

$25,000 winning Texas lottery ticket sold outside of Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans were so close to upsetting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they just weren’t lucky enough, but someone playing the lottery just outside of Houston was lucky enough to win something over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Houston Area Law Enforcement Officers Among FBI Academy Graduates

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Houston Field Office congratulates four Houston area law enforcement officers on their graduation from the FBI National Academy (NA), Class #284, in Quantico, Virginia. Each of the following graduates represents a law enforcement agency based within the FBI Houston area of responsibility, which includes 40 southeast Texas counties:
HOUSTON, TX
Clarence Walker

Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?

Class Action Lawsuit Challenges Houston’s Unconstitutional Asset Forfeitures. Law enforcement officers and prosecutors systematically violate the constitutional rights of innocent property owners and interstate drivers, seizing cash and other valuable items without legitimate probable cause, although police often insist their experience can determine when large amounts of cash or property is about to be used(or had been used) to facilitate a crime. Many incidents when police executed seizures many situations later proved the officer(s) made faulty decisions by taking away the person's property. This course of action deprives individuals of much-needed funds in their possession. Police agencies will seize additional property like vehicles, houses, businesses, motorcycles, farmland and other tangible items. Eventually seized properties and money will be auctioned off after a judge declare a civil forfeiture lawsuit met the requirements for final seizure, regardless if a person who owned the property or properties hadn’t been convicted of a crime. State and local government(prosecuting attorney office) then split the proceeds with the law enforcement agency that made the seizure. 
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Giant Gingerbread Village at City Place in Spring

Times: Daily from 7am to 11pm. Special pop-up entertainment and event times vary by day. Explore upcoming pop-up events. Location: City Place, 1250 Lake Plaza Drive, Spring, TX 77389. Admission: Free. Learn more about the Giant Gingerbread Village, upcoming pop-up events, and City Place. This article has been sponsored by...
SPRING, TX

