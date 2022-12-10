Read full article on original website
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
State of Texas Executes Stephen Barbee for Tarrant County MurdersLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Texas Southern University’s Center for Justice Research Awarded $351,000 Grant to Launch HBCU Criminal Justice Research Hub
Texas Southern University’s Center for Justice Research has received a $351,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation through the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity to form the HBCU Criminal Justice Research Hub. The Hub will facilitate a two-year collaboration between HBCU researchers, community organizations, and community members working toward reducing...
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
'Been like this since the 90s' | Neighbors want vacant NE Houston shopping center to be redeveloped
HOUSTON, Texas — It’s been a long time since the last blue light special was held at what was Houston's fourth-ever Kmart store at Homestead and Parker roads. "It looks bad,” neighbor Karen Mack said. "I have out-of-state family. When they come here, it’s like 'huh?'”
The Top 5 Neighborhoods For Families In Houston
Houston, Texas, is a quickly growing city perfect for young professionals and families. Here are the best neighborhoods for families in this southern city.
Montgomery County Constable Hayden Initiates Bank Watch Initiati
Montgomery County Constable Hayden Initiates Bank Watch Initiative. With “bank jugging” and vehicle break-ins being an ongoing issue, Constable “Rowdy” Hayden initiated a Bank Watch Initiative to identify suspects involved and ultimately prevent these crimes from occurring in our area. On Dec. 8, 2022, Pct. 4…
How Advanced Nerve and Health Center can help treat neuropathy
HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center explains how their personalized treatment plan restored quality of life for their patient Jaine Irvin. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited...
Cy-Fair firefighter shocked while fighting fire at mobile home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Cy-Fair firefighter was taken to a hospital after being shocked at the scene of a mobile home fire on Sunday. Cy-Fair Fire Department officials said it happened just before 6 p.m. on Saddlewood Drive in the Katy Country Estates subdivision. The firefighter was taken...
This $1.875 Million Astounding Lakefront Home in Montgomery Texas Offers The Top Level Of Lakeshore Living
12710 Cedar Street, Home in Montgomery, Texas for Sale. 195 Sarasota Cir S, Montgomery, Texas is an outstanding lakefront estate with a beautiful and rare design offering the top level of lakeshore living and a phenomenal view as the background. This Home in Montgomery provides 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,732 square feet of living space. To know more about 195 Sarasota Cir S, please get in touch with Bryan Hedges (Phone: 936 522 7267) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
State of Texas: Division leads hundreds of TX congregations to leave Methodist church
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Members of the Northwest Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered Saturday for a special session, where 145 congregations agreed to leave or […]
Mattress Mack makes another big bet in Louisiana
Houston furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made another monster sports bet in Louisiana today, this time in conjunction with the opening of the renovated Horseshoe Casino in Westlake next door to Lake Charles, USA Today Network reports. Caesars spent hundreds of millions rebuilding and renovating the property...
Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale provides recommendations on ways to help
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s full swing Holiday mode for millions around the country. Finding the right present and making sure the decorations look great both inside and outside of the House, are a must. And making sure everything is perfect can be stressful. Because of all of this, the season, for many, definitely impacts their mental health.
Family, friends mourn loss of prominent Houston doctor
Dr. Mini Vettical was a Baylor faculty member and worked primarily at Harris Health clinics. She was known as a shining light in the community.
4 analysts at Houston Forensic Science Center fired after starting own DNA company, officials say
The employees are accused of starting their own consulting company in forensic biology, which broke policy. We're looking into if the firings will affect any cases.
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation after failing to show improvements for what state officials said were problems with how the agency operated. The Houston-based Texas Teachers of Tomorrow was found to have been falling short in key areas after audits in 2016...
$25,000 winning Texas lottery ticket sold outside of Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans were so close to upsetting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they just weren’t lucky enough, but someone playing the lottery just outside of Houston was lucky enough to win something over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash...
Houston Area Law Enforcement Officers Among FBI Academy Graduates
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Houston Field Office congratulates four Houston area law enforcement officers on their graduation from the FBI National Academy (NA), Class #284, in Quantico, Virginia. Each of the following graduates represents a law enforcement agency based within the FBI Houston area of responsibility, which includes 40 southeast Texas counties:
'Anything she touches, she puts her heart into it' | Family, friends mourn loss of prominent Houston doctor
HOUSTON — Friends and family said she was an "angel," "selfless" and "humble and kind." It seems there aren’t enough words to describe what 52-year-old Mini Vettical meant to everyone around her. “She was that kind of a unique individual, and she never expected anything from anybody else,...
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?
Class Action Lawsuit Challenges Houston’s Unconstitutional Asset Forfeitures. Law enforcement officers and prosecutors systematically violate the constitutional rights of innocent property owners and interstate drivers, seizing cash and other valuable items without legitimate probable cause, although police often insist their experience can determine when large amounts of cash or property is about to be used(or had been used) to facilitate a crime. Many incidents when police executed seizures many situations later proved the officer(s) made faulty decisions by taking away the person's property. This course of action deprives individuals of much-needed funds in their possession. Police agencies will seize additional property like vehicles, houses, businesses, motorcycles, farmland and other tangible items. Eventually seized properties and money will be auctioned off after a judge declare a civil forfeiture lawsuit met the requirements for final seizure, regardless if a person who owned the property or properties hadn’t been convicted of a crime. State and local government(prosecuting attorney office) then split the proceeds with the law enforcement agency that made the seizure.
Giant Gingerbread Village at City Place in Spring
Times: Daily from 7am to 11pm. Special pop-up entertainment and event times vary by day. Explore upcoming pop-up events. Location: City Place, 1250 Lake Plaza Drive, Spring, TX 77389. Admission: Free. Learn more about the Giant Gingerbread Village, upcoming pop-up events, and City Place. This article has been sponsored by...
