Antibiotics, over the counter medicines in short supply as multiple diseases spread
LAKELAND, Fla. - According to doctors at the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, parents are having a hard time finding common over the counter fever-reducing medications like acetaminophen and ibuprofen. As viruses like flu, RSV, and COVID spread rapidly across the country, clinicians are worried that this could...
ID Kits will be given to parents of kindergarten students as a tool for finding missing children
ORLANDO, Fla. — Free child ID kits will be distributed to parents of kindergarten students in Florida, according to Attorney General Ashley Moody. The kits will be used to assist law enforcement in finding missing children. Moody said that the goal with these kits is to make it easier...
What's Right with Tampa Bay: 'The Kind Mouse' helps feed hungry kids
In this season of giving, a lot of school kids can give thanks to a woman with a passion to help them. Volunteers come together every week to feed hungry children in Pinellas County schools.
Flu, COVID-19 cases rise as Floridians plan for the holidays
TAMPA, Fla. - It is the season to travel, as millions of Americans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas and ring in the new year. A lot of people celebrate the holidays in big groups, which could be risky right now. Almost every state is experiencing "high" to "very high"...
Worst flu season in decades overcrowding emergency rooms
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The worst flu season in a decade continues with even more people getting sick. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 13 million Americans have been infected with influenza since October.Other respiratory illnesses are also climbing, the CDC said.Hospitals are filling up and wait times in emergency departments are lasting hours. The "tripledemic" of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 is growing and health officials say the Christmas season could bring a flood of even more illnesses."We're seeing a lot of patients that are coming in with flu-like illnesses," Dr. Thomas Brabson, the chair...
Florida teachers flee county with 'egregious' student behavior, like spitting, biting, drug use, theft
A group of educators, parents and staff convened at a Brevard County, Florida, school board meeting on Thursday to discuss what many are saying is a spike in student misbehavior.
Hurricane Ian's impact on bee population
Florida's honeybee population is still feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian more than two months later. The storm destroyed hundreds of thousands of hives and recovery efforts have been underway to feed the starving bees that survived.
DeSantis plans to hold COVID vaccine makers accountable for side effects
Speaking at a private event over the weekend, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his administration plans to hold vaccine manufacturers accountable for making false claims about vaccine side effects.
As flu season hits South Florida hard, drug shortages cause panic
Harni Patel, pharmacist and owner of Tamarac Pharmacy, finds herself fielding calls daily from panicked parents of feverish children searching for everything from Children’s Tylenol to Amoxicillin to Tamiflu. Flu season has hit hard in South Florida, and drug shortages rippling through the country are creating nightmares for those who get sick. “Parents are coming to the pharmacy to find an ...
Could this be the real reason behind intrusions at Florida power substations?
Last week, a number of power substations were targeted across Florida. 8 On Your Side learned that someone was breaking into substations, and turning off the power, all without harming any equipment.
DeSantis’ order stopping migrant kids' shelters in FL from getting relicensed is still a problem
Update: On Friday, December 9th, one day after this story aired, a spokesperson from the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) emailed Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone some of the records she requested pertaining to recent license renewal approvals and denials of shelters for unaccompanied migrant children. However, DCF did not provide all records LaGrone requested. A DCF spokesperson stated the agency is working to fulfill her request. LaGrone followed up with the public state agency and will provide updates as they become available.
Bear runs through FL town • FL grandma stops brutal attack • Sick FL father stuck overseas • Couple saves baby
A viewer sent FOX 35 News drone footage of a bear running through a Florida town, a grandmother and her daughter helped stop an attack on a security guard in Osceola County, a family vacation turned nightmare has left a Florida father who fell ill, stuck overseas, and a Florida deputy and dispatcher heroically saved a choking baby: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.
Hospitalizations for “Severe Symptoms” Rise Throughout California
In the Golden State (California), the virus is spreading quickly, but some medical professionals think there is a simple method to stop it. KCRA3 reports, Northern Californians suffering “serious symptoms” from the virus are ending up in hospitals. Some medical professionals think “people getting closer together” during the holidays without masks is contributing to the spread.
Local non-profit working with Santa on making children's wishes come true
Over 100,000 "at risk" and underprivileged children in Tampa Bay get gifts and clothing through the nonprofit group Sincerely Santa Tampa.
Florida beekeepers struggling after Hurricane Ian decimates at least 100,000 hives
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's beekeepers are still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian now more than two months later. According to Greater Good Charities, the storm decimated at least 100,000 hives, and beekeepers said hives are continuing to dwindle because queen bees rattled by the storm aren't laying as many eggs as usual.
Alleged massive Florida health care fraud scheme leads to nine arrests
FLORIDA – Nine Florida residents have been arrested for charges related to orchestrating an alleged $37 million health care fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. The nine were arrested last week by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after being...
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course change
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Satellite Beach reported watching and photographing a large orange ball that came in from the ocean and changed course and moved north at about 9:50 p.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
DOJ: Florida man sentenced to over 10 years for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he attempted to ship himself over 18 pounds of meth. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Monday, 40-year-old Jason Ryan Hardy was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months or conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
How is this Florida home insurance special session different than the last one?
FOX 13's political editor Craig Patrick dives into what state lawmakers are hoping to accomplish as they gather for a special session this week. They are hoping to address the property insurance crisis in Florida.
This ‘Sneaky’ DeSantis Power Grab Might Be His Cruelest Yet
For months now, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been aggressively using his executive power to deny transgender medical care for two of society’s most vulnerable groups—children and the poor. In that, he has been far from alone, as Republicans across the country lean into an ugly backlash against the trans community and the science that supports it.Along the way, DeSantis has been employing a power grab some fear will be adopted by other Republican governors—with disastrous results.As part of DeSantis’ ongoing MAGA crusade against progressives, his administration is simultaneously using different state agencies to cut off what is referred to...
