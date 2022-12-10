ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pethelpful.com

Cat Carries Beanie Baby Around Like It's Her Baby and We Can't Take It

Gosh, remember when Beanie Babies were all the rage and people thought they could collect them and make a million dollars off them and retire early?. Well, this adorable cat posted by TikTok user @AuntKate couldn't care less about how much this Beanie Baby would fetch on E-bay. This is HER baby. Resale value be damned! Just look at this incredibly sweet cat haul her little baby around!
pethelpful.com

Precious Rescue Dog's Unique Eye Appareance Has Us Falling in Love

In a world with such a high population, it is hard for anyone to be truly unique. However, that doesn't mean you shouldn't try to be authentically you and embrace your quirks. Let people love you for who you are, like this one pup who has a rare appearance to her eyes that is capturing hearts on the internet.
pethelpful.com

Video of Great Pyrenees 'Singing' Along to Taylor Swift Is Priceless

There are very few things that will get us up from an afternoon nap. And the same goes for dogs. One could say it's even more difficult for dogs to get up considering they sleep most of the day. LOL!. Food usually does the trick, for both us and dogs....
pethelpful.com

Lonely Dog with No One to Play with Gets His Very Own Puppy

Dogs are very active animals. They love playing and running around. The unfortunate thing is that as dog parents, we can't play with them 24/7 no matter how much we want to. Work and errands and other responsibilities pull us away. This will leave dogs alone and they have to entertain themselves.
pethelpful.com

Rescuer's Patience with Severely Abused Horse Is So Incredibly Touching

Rescuing an animal can be a rewarding experience, but it can also be incredibly difficult. It takes a lot of patience and love to earn the trust of a dog, cat, or even a horse who has been through hard times. Luckily, rescuers like @annakkrolll are pros at patience. Anna...
pethelpful.com

Rescuer's Emotional Reaction to Dog Finding a Home Is Just Beautiful

TikTok user @straysandgays gave us such an interesting perspective of those who run animal shelters. We typically see the reactions of the animals going with their new families or the new owners crying with happiness. We rarely see what it means for the employees. But this recent clip shows us...
pawesome.net

Golden Retriever Helping Dad Shovel Snow Is Just Too Cute

Dogs love to play in the water. Dogs love to play in fall leaves, but a Golden Retriever featured on TikTok loves it when his dad shovels snow. This Golden Retriever is so happy helping his dad. It’s not unusual to see dogs bred for cold weather enjoying the snow. Still, it is unusual for a Golden Retriever to enjoy the snow.Advertisement.
pethelpful.com

Woman's Story of Taking in Surrendered Dog From Devasted Owner Brings Us to Tears

Sometimes, shelter dogs are put in horrible positions because of thoughtless or malicious people. There are also times when an owner does their very best to care for their buddy, but things just don't work out. It can be difficult to imagine being in that position, but that's precisely what @call_me_mrs_gallagher witnessed when she was approached by a young man named Lukas.
pethelpful.com

Wife Shows How She Says Goodbye to Her Dog vs. Her Husband

As much as we want our fur babies to be by our side 24/7, it's just not realistic. We might have to leave the house to go to work or run errands. Whatever the case might be, we're devasted saying goodbye to our pets. Everyone else in the house, well, not so much.
pethelpful.com

Cat's Adorable 'Screams' Make Us Want to Adopt Her Right Away

True facts, there is nothing more adorable than a screaming vocal cat. We just love how it sounds like they are having conversations when asked questions. And this little cat posted by TikTok account @EdgarandIvy_Catsanctuary has to be one of the loudest we have ever heard. Just check out beautiful...
pethelpful.com

Adorable Dachshunds' Love for Each Other Is Just So Pure

If you've been waiting for a sign to get your Dachshund a Dachshund of their own this video is probably your sign. Heck, if you wanted to get another dog of any breed this video is probably your sign. All we know is there is nothing more precious than seeing two dogs who are totally bonded loving on each other and oh gosh, BRB, we aren't crying, you're crying. TikTok user @Khloelola posted the heartwarming video and we can't thank them enough.
pethelpful.com

Woman's Journey of Saving Senior Dogs Is Such an Inspiration

TikTok user @cogs_dogs has a story that will live in our hearts forever. And we know it will for you too. She's been doing something so special and meaningful for senior dogs that you'll be completely blown away. Since 2018, she's been saving senior dogs. She adopts these precious, elder...

