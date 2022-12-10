ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KNSS Radio

Man dies in Wichita house fire

The fire was reported just before 9 p.m., in the 1200 block of North Wilbur Lane, in northwest Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department said the majority of the blaze was contained to the home’s basement.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Arkansas City man arrested after shots fired at Manhattan vehicle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arkansas City man was arrested over the weekend after multiple rounds were fired at a Manhattan vehicle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, officials were called to the 3300 block of Kennsington Ct. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
MANHATTAN, KS
KWCH.com

Police presence near Derby connected with search warrant, months-long investigation

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed a heavy law enforcement response near Derby is connected with a search warrant that’s part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes “involving multiple people and jurisdictions.”. Early Monday morning, the WPD said officers with the departments SWAT...
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

Concern expressed after tree taken down in which eagles nested

Mother of Hutchinson man killed in 1988 terrorist attack reacts to suspect arrest. The attack on Dec. 21, 1988, over Lockerbie, Scotland, killed 270 people, including a man from Hutchinson. Updated: 9 hours ago. Wesley Medical Center cut the ribbon on the first phase of renovations to its emergency department.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Report outlines 3rd-party review into Wichita Police Department

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - FactFinder 12 is getting a look at the first report from a third-party company looking into the Wichita Police Department and the City of Wichita. This comes after an investigation into inappropriate text messages sent by some Wichita police officers. The first report outlines more specifically...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Police continue search for suspect in rural Kan. murder

SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita, continue to search for a second suspect. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita, missing...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS

Community Policy