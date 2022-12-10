Read full article on original website
Winfield building fire intentionally set
On Sunday, Winfield Fire/EMS responded to the fire at 420 E. 6th Ave. around 3:30 a.m.
WFD: No one injured in ‘suspicious’ trailer home fire
The Wichita Fire Department responded to a trailer home fire Sunday morning in south Wichita.
Man dies in Wichita house fire
The fire was reported just before 9 p.m., in the 1200 block of North Wilbur Lane, in northwest Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department said the majority of the blaze was contained to the home’s basement.
West Wichita house fire kills one; cause of flames under investigation, official says
Investigators are still trying to determine the extent of the damage. An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.
WIBW
Arkansas City man arrested after shots fired at Manhattan vehicle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arkansas City man was arrested over the weekend after multiple rounds were fired at a Manhattan vehicle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, officials were called to the 3300 block of Kennsington Ct. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
Search warrant issued in South Wichita
Search warrant issued in South Wichita
Water line breaks as crews battle vacant structure fire in Wichita
A vacant structure in Wichita caught fire on Saturday morning, prompting a response from the Wichita Fire Department (WFD).
KWCH.com
Police presence near Derby connected with search warrant, months-long investigation
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed a heavy law enforcement response near Derby is connected with a search warrant that’s part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes “involving multiple people and jurisdictions.”. Early Monday morning, the WPD said officers with the departments SWAT...
KWCH.com
Concern expressed after tree taken down in which eagles nested
Mother of Hutchinson man killed in 1988 terrorist attack reacts to suspect arrest. The attack on Dec. 21, 1988, over Lockerbie, Scotland, killed 270 people, including a man from Hutchinson. Updated: 9 hours ago. Wesley Medical Center cut the ribbon on the first phase of renovations to its emergency department.
Sedgwick County Emergency Management K9 and handler find missing child
A K9 and her handler with Sedgwick County Emergency Management found a missing child Friday night.
KWCH.com
Mother of Hutchinson man killed in 1988 terrorist attack reacts to suspect arrest
Wesley Medical Center cut the ribbon on the first phase of renovations to its emergency department. Keystone Pipeline oil spill affecting the gas industry. Nearly 600,000 gallons of oil was lost in Keystone Pipeline oil spill.
Woman who drove with Wichita crash victim’s body on car pleads guilty to DUI, leaving scene
After the collision, the woman drove around 1,300 feet with the man’s body “embedded” in the front windshield of her car before she stopped and pulled him off, an affidavit released by the court says.
Outage disrupts power in northwest Wichita
The outage was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and affected around 1100 customers. Sedgwick County Dispatch reported traffic lights were out at I-235 and Zoo Boulevard, causing delays there.
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying man suspected of aggravated battery
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of aggravated battery. Crime Stoppers says officers responded just after midnight Sunday to the 800 block of E. 2nd St. for a large disturbance outside a bar. “During the disturbance, the pictured individual is reported […]
KWCH.com
Wesley Medical Center unveils 1st part of emergency department renovations
Mother of Hutchinson man killed in 1988 terrorist attack reacts to suspect arrest. The attack on Dec. 21, 1988, over Lockerbie, Scotland, killed 270 people, including a man from Hutchinson. Keystone Pipeline oil spill affecting the gas industry. Updated: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST. Nearly 600,000 gallons of...
Restaurant inspections: Old lamb & soup, roaches, expired meds, bugs in booze in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
Report outlines 3rd-party review into Wichita Police Department
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - FactFinder 12 is getting a look at the first report from a third-party company looking into the Wichita Police Department and the City of Wichita. This comes after an investigation into inappropriate text messages sent by some Wichita police officers. The first report outlines more specifically...
KAKE TV
Wichita police track financial crime ring to Derby area, recover stolen property
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they have recovered a large amount of stolen property connected to a months-long investigation into financial crimes in the Kansas/Oklahoma area. The investigation is involving financial crimes including theft, fraud and more. "The minute I heard about it on Facebook, I was like...
Police continue search for suspect in rural Kan. murder
SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita, continue to search for a second suspect. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita, missing...
