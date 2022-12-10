Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Bend Fire & Rescue begins community survey on local option fire levy
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- People in Bend and the surrounding Deschutes County Rural Fire District area may receive a call or a text in mid-December asking participants to answer questions about Bend Fire & Rescue services and funding. Phone calls and texts requesting survey participation begin Monday, December 12 and continue through Saturday, December 17.
KTVZ
Patrick Lamb to perform ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ at the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend
Award-winning musician Patrick Lamb tells us he hopes his "A Charlie Brown Christmas" show at the Tower Theater on Saturday becomes an annual Bend holiday tradition. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 12 Best Restaurants In Redmond Oregon
Redmond, located in central Oregon, is a tiny city surrounded by stunning natural areas, making it an ideal place for outdoor enthusiasts. Lovely shops and, of course, a variety of restaurants. Although not as well-known as Portland, Oregon’s central city of Redmond is plenty of gastronomic gems to suit any...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Can you breathe?’ Bend woman falls headfirst into tree well, survives
A Bend woman is lucky to be alive after falling into a tree well while snowboarding on Mount Bachelor. Francesca McLean was snowboarding with her husband and two friends on Friday. There were coming down Outback when she made a turn a few feet off the groomed run and fell over backwards, headfirst into a tree well.
hotelnewsresource.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bend, Located in Bend, Oregon Sold
Braintree Group announced today it acquired the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bend, located in Bend, Oregon. The 117-room property features an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, business center, and three meeting rooms totaling 2.327 square feet of meeting space. It is located right off US Route 97 in the heart of downtown Bend, Oregon.
Redmond, Fossil cancel Monday’s classes due to region’s heavy snowfall
This much snowfall can lead to school and event cancellations and delays, and Sunday's storm was no exception, as the Redmond School District has canceled Monday classes and programs. The post Redmond, Fossil cancel Monday’s classes due to region’s heavy snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
hereisoregon.com
Bend visitors don’t need to leave town for outdoor adventures
One of the best things about visiting Bend is the wealth of outdoors opportunities found nearby, including the slopes of Mt. Bachelor, the rugged wilderness trails and the beautiful Deschutes River, which runs right through town. But you don’t need to leave town for an outdoor adventure; with several beautiful...
Your fine photos of Sunday’s High Desert snowfall
When the big snowstorm hits on a Sunday, it means extra work for some, and extra play for many others -- not to mention a mix of both. Thanks for sharing your day with us -- feel free to submit more from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM The post Your fine photos of Sunday’s High Desert snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Redmond Airport clears the runway to keep flights flying when snow hits
The Redmond Airport worked through the snowstorm to make sure commercial flights were not affected. There are 7,000 feet of runway to keep free of snow and ice, between takeoffs and landing.s. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive...
kbnd.com
Central Oregon Storm Dumps Snow, Forces Closures
BEND, OR -- The city of Bend says winter crews have been out clearing roads during this storm that dropped several inches on Central Oregon. They sprayed magnesium chloride before the snow hit, then began plowing at 5 a.m. Sunday. Night crews were out again starting at 8 p.m., including contractors who focused on priority three residential streets while city trucks worked priority one and two roads. Bend-La Pine Schools tweeted a thank you to road crews Monday morning, when the district announced schools would open "as usual."
Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas
Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanketed the High Desert Sunday – the deepest, most widespread snowfall in some time – knocking out power to thousands and causing slippery roads that led to slide-offs and jackknifed trucks, but also making for picture-postcard scenery around the region. The post Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas appeared first on KTVZ.
kezi.com
High school student pushes for lower Oregon voting age
BLUE RIVER, Ore. -- One McKenzie High School student is working with Oregon state legislature to introduce a new bill to lower the voting age to 16. Devon Lawson, a sophomore at McKenzie River Community School, argues lowering the voting age would help in a lot of ways. This includes boosting community engagement, increasing voter turnout, and promoting civic education.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon cities report downed trees, power outages amid winter weather
People in cities across Central Oregon woke to a layer of snow several inches deep in places on Sunday morning, leading to power outages and road hazards. The City of Bend announced on its Facebook page that street crews administered magnesium chloride to city streets, and started sanding and plowing roads at 5 a.m.
KTVZ
Icy roads and school closures
COCC (All Campuses): CLOSED. While we are expecting some partial clearing today, we do begin with spots of ice and some snow flurries. Skies will become partly cloudy and breezes will stay light out of the north. Daytime highs, however, do not warm up much. We will top out in the mid 30's. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight, but we don't expect any more snow. Lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens with light southerly winds.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ What to know about Bend’s sidewalk snow cleaning rule: How long do you have?
Have you cleared the snow off the sidewalk where you live after Sunday’s winter storm? If not, you could be violating Bend city code. “The importance is we always want to maintain a safe mechanism for pedestrians to travel,” Code Enforcement Division Manager James Goff said. Goff says...
