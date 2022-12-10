ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Medical marijuana welcome in Baja California, governor says

By Salvador Rivera
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9jHO_0jdnqlAb00

MEXICALI ( Border Report ) — The legalization of marijuana south of the border continues to be a highly-debated issue that has divided lawmakers and policymakers in Mexico.

This week, citing the health benefits of cannabis, Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Avila took the bold step of telling reporters “she is totally behind the legalization of marijuana as a way to treat chronic illnesses.”

Almost immediately, Norma Bustamante, the mayor of Mexicali, the state’s capital, came out against Avila’s statement.

Map: Here’s where marijuana is and isn’t legal

“As a public servant, I’m always respectful of the law and as a woman, mother and grandmother of teenagers, I am against the use of drugs including marijuana and even cigarettes,” Bustamante said.

Right now, the Mexican Senate is debating legalizing the widespread use of pot in Mexico.

Marijuana seizures down as cartels turn to alternate cash ‘crops’

Baja California’s Health Secretary Adrián Medina Amarillas said marijuana provides many medical advantages.

“When the country allows the use of medical marijuana, we’ll be among the first to use it to treat chronic illnesses that don’t respond to conventional treatments among them cancer and Parkinson’s,” said Medina.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

There is a law in the books in Mexico that allows people to carry up to 5 grams of marijuana for personal use, but it has to be done in private away from public spaces, and not for distribution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
The Independent

Arizona professor found dead days after husband tried to save her in Mexico kayaking tragedy

After days of searching, an American professor who disappeared along with her husband while kayaking in Mexico has been confirmed dead.The president of Northern Arizona University released a statement on Sunday informing the faculty and student body of the news of the passing of Professor Yeon-Su Kim.Mexican authorities said earlier in the day that a body had been found in the search for Ms Kim and her husband Corey Allen. A family friend confirmed this on a fundraising page.On the afternoon of Thanksgiving, the couple from Flagstaff, Arizona, disappeared in bad weather off Puerto Peñasco on the Gulf of...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
EL PASO, TX
YourErie

YourErie

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy