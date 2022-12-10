Toledo Walleye fall 3-2 in overtime at Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO — Kalamazoo’s Raymond Brice scored an overtime winner as the Toledo Walleye fell 3-2 to the Wings on Friday at Wings Event Center.

The Walleye scored first on a tally from Tommy Parran on assists from Brandon Hawkins and Kirill Tyutyayev.

Kalamazoo took control in the second period with goals from Coale Norris and Mason McCarty.

Toledo got a power play goal from Hawkins 3:41 into the third period on assists from John Albert and Tyutyayev.

That eventually forced the game to overtime tied at 2. Then, 6:37 into the extra period, Brice scored the game-winner.

The Walleye had a tough time getting the puck past Kalamazoo goaltender Pavel Cajan, as the netminder stopped 43 of 45 shots.

Toledo goaltender Victor Brattstrom made 25 saves on 28 Wings shots.

The Walleye return home for a game at 7:15 p.m. Saturday against the Indy Fuel.