New ER opens Tuesday at Wesley Medical Center
On Tuesday, a new emergency room will open at Wesley Medical Center.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
2022 Oriole state champs return to the nest
AUGUSTA, Kansas – Twenty years ago, a group of boys basketball players accomplished something done only once previously in Augusta High history. Friday night, many of them came together to celebrate the two-decade anniversary of that Class 4A state title.“ You know, 20 years has gone really, really fast,” said Terry Taylor, who coached the 2002 championship team. “As I look back on the team that we recognized (Friday night), thinking it wasn’t that long ago that we were on a court in Salina cutting down the nets.
KWCH.com
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
Restaurant inspections: Old lamb & soup, roaches, expired meds, bugs in booze in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
Numerous national stores, restaurants coming to Wichita in 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While much of the talk concerning the Wichita business community concerns a national chain restaurant announcing closures to its locations on the east and west sides of town, the outlook for the year ahead is strong in terms of expanding options for shopping and dining in the city. In a statement Monday, the corporate office for Torchy’s Tacos explained the restaurant’s closures, saying the stores opened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not bring in enough sales to keeping going.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
New Cans in Town
There’s a new canning system in town and it was just installed at Walnut River Brewing Company. The team at the El Dorado brewery excitedly welcomed the new piece of equipment on Saturday morning. After the delivery truck broke down on its way from Nebraska on Friday, this was a long-awaited arrival.
West Wichita intersection to temporarily close Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An intersection in west Wichita is scheduled to close temporarily on Monday, Dec. 12. The intersection is Hoover and 21st Street North. It is expected to be closed for approximately two weeks, according to a Facebook post from the City of Wichita. “The intersection of 21st Street & Hoover Road will […]
butlercountytimesgazette.com
AHS girls 2-0; boys upset 4th-ranked Abilene
AUGUSTA – On a night that saluted Augusta’s 2002 state Class 4A boys champions, the current crop of Orioles made sure that team took home a few memories of theirs Friday night. Augusta trailed Abilene, 18-9, after one quarter and couldn’t quite seem to catch the Cowboys, being...
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman’s 2022-2023 Kansas winter weather outlook
The official start of winter is days away, and the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team continues to monitor our chances of moisture.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Circle girls basketball rides big first half to win over Augusta
TOWANDA, Kansas—Circle junior Kya Thornton nailed a corner 3-pointer with just over three minutes to go in the game as Circle ended a scoring drought and any thoughts of a comeback for Augusta on Friday night. Circle only made two buckets in the second half but that’s all they...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Augusta boys’ late rally shocks No. 4 Abilene boys
AUGUSTA, Kansas – On a night that saluted Augusta’s 2002 state Class 4A boys champions, the current crop of Orioles made sure that team took home a few memories of theirs Friday night. Augusta trailed Abilene, 18-9, after one quarter and couldn’t quite seem to catch the Cowboys,...
KAKE TV
December storms could turn severe
Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Lady Orioles improve to 2-0 with win over Abilene
AUGUSTA, Kansas—For the first time since 2006, the Augusta Lady Orioles are unbeaten after the first two games. Augusta ran their record to 2-0 behind a balanced performance with no player finished in double figures, but eight different Orioles scored. Augusta beat Abilene, 38-25 on Friday night. “We came...
KWCH.com
Snow chances return to Kansas Monday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we will see a busy evening into Tuesday morning as rain, storms, and even snow chances return to the state tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds to 60 mph and hail to quarter size being the main concerns from storms. However, a tornado or two as storms are first firing up in western Kansas will be possible.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Dent Repair for Toys
Usually you hear the term ‘toys for tots’ around the holidays, but what about dent repair for toys? The Andover Auto Body shop is familiar with that term, holding their second annual toy drive this year. The team is putting an unusual spin on a toy drive by repairing your car dents in exchange for a toy valued at $25 or more.
kfdi.com
New Exhibit to Open Wednesday at Sedgwick County Zoo
Sedgwick County Zoo has announced the opening of the Rogers Family Ferret Habitat, which will bring Black-footed ferrets to SCZ for the very first time. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Zoo will celebrate all day long with “BFF Day at SCZ” and $2 admission, discounted from the regular $3 Winter Wednesday rate.
Search warrant issued in South Wichita
Search warrant issued in South Wichita
Outage disrupts power in northwest Wichita
The outage was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and affected around 1100 customers. Sedgwick County Dispatch reported traffic lights were out at I-235 and Zoo Boulevard, causing delays there.
