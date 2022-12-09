Ronald Arthur Rausch, 79, of Douglass, KS, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 in El Dorado. Visitation 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Rosary 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. all at St. James Catholic Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Ronald was born in Zenda, KS on July 30, 1943, to the late Barbara (Ast) and George Rausch. He was a stalwart man who was devoted to his family, spoke with conviction and never left those in his company wondering what his values were. He had an unrivaled work ethic and was proud to be employed as a highly skilled sheet metal worker for various companies, most recently at Raytheon to close out his career. Ron was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening, although his children did not share the same affinity for working in the garden on hot summer days. On May 4, 1963 he married Connie Dian (Landwehr) Rausch, in Holy Name Catholic Church in Winfield, KS. Ron then spent the next 57 years professing that his wife was “too good for him” until the day she preceded him in death, and missed her until they were reunited in heaven. He was also preceded in death by his beloved son, Benjamin Rausch, whose death he mourned deeply; and his infant brother, Michael Rausch. Ron is survived by many of the people who meant the most to him: sons, Dr. Mike Rausch and wife Suzanne of El Dorado, and Steve Rausch of Augusta; daughter, Becky Moburg and husband Jason of Liberty, MO; brother, Leon Rausch and wife Julie; sisters, Patricia Ridder, and Cara Lynn Schay; grandchildren, Anastasia and Isabella Rausch, Kenton and Cooper Unruh, and Charlie and Emma Moburg. Memorial donations to St. James Catholic Church Altar Society, 1012 Belmont Avenue, Augusta, Kansas 67010 or 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Vibrant Emotional Health, ATTN: Development, 50 Broadway, Floor 19, New York, NY 10004 https://988lifeline.org/ in honor of Connie and Ronald’s son, Ben.

