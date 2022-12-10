ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orwigsburg, PA

Newswatch 16

Millions of newspapers for sale in Lycoming County

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Timothy Hughes is sifting through his newspaper collection. He owns and operates Hughes Rare & Early Newspapers in South Williamsport. "We have about three and a half million newspapers from the 1640s up to the 21st century," said Hughes. More than three million newspapers containing...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Southern Columbia responds to controversy

CATAWISSA, Pa. — The Southern Columbia Tigers took home their sixth straight state championship in football on Friday. But instead of celebrating, the team is engulfed in controversy. Southern Columbia Superintendent James Becker was notified Friday night about a social media video and signs from last week's community pep...
CATAWISSA, PA
Newswatch 16

Shopping local for the holidays in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Mattern's Floral Boutique in Kingston has decked its halls for the holidays, but operations manager Elyssa Chakiris says it's been an interesting season. "It's been definitely different. You can tell that people are shopping differently. They're being a little more aware of what they're spending,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans. They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather. The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in […]
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

Vendor show held in West Nanticoke

WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — There was something for everyone at the 'Santa's Coming Soon' vendor show in Luzerne County. More than 45 vendors came to the Tilbury Community Center in West Nanticoke. The show kicked off with food trucks offering breakfast food, and later, there was an ugly Christmas...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

'C'mon Down!' Bob Barker celebrates 99th birthday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Legendary game show host Bob Barker is celebrating his 99th birthday!. Barker who hosted The Price Is Right from 1972 until 2007, is also a well-known animal rights activist. Before hosting The Price is Right, Barker was the host of Truth or Consequences from...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Golden Throne Award brings community together

LEHMAN, Pa. — A group in Luzerne County started a new holiday tradition, it's called the Golden Throne, a toilet decorated with Christmas lights. Someone in the Lake Lehman School District who's gone through a hardship, or donated their time, receives the throne every year. This year's winner is...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

December 11, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Your kindness can help our residents feel beautiful. Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehab is looking for dedicated volunteers for our Allentown site to escort our residents to our in-house beauty shop 1:00- 4:00 p.m. on Mondays. Minimum age 13. COVID vaccine card and a criminal background clearance required. Contact Kerry Magliane, 610-336-5684, kerrymagliane@lehighcounty.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000Qz0c9EAB.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Tribute to fallen firefighters held at high school

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. — It was a day of mourning as members of the New Tripoli Fire Company placed black bunting on one of their fire engines for two of their fallen brothers, Assistant Chief Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber. The two firefighters died after injuries sustained while battling...
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
wkok.com

Montoursville Students Disciplined for Offensive Behavior

MONTOURSVILLE-PennLive is reporting… An unspecified number of Montoursville middle school students have been disciplined for making racial slurs and using their iPhones to electronically “drop” inappropriate pictures on other people’s cell phones at a Dec. 1 middle school girls home basketball game. The targets of the slurs were the Black players on the Williamsport middle school team. Security removed the students from the McCall Middle School gymnasium after an adult complained about their actions, Montoursville assistant superintendent Daniel D. Taormina said Friday. The air-dropped pictures identified the senders not all of whom were from Montoursville, he said. None of the players was involved, officials from both schools said.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Tegna donates $7,000 to Salvation Army in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the season of giving and Newswatch 16's parent company, Tegna, did just that. The Tegna Foundation gave a $7,000 grant to the Salvation Army in Scranton. That money will be used for the Salvation Army's food pantry and heating needs, something captain Neil Childs says...
SCRANTON, PA
wkok.com

DJ Mike Toomey Announces Candidacy for Local Court Judge

SUNBURY – District Justice Mike Toomey has announced his candidacy for Common Pleas Court Judge in Northumberland County. Toomey in his announcement says, “I have the experience and qualifications to best serve the people as their Judge. I feel I am the most qualified candidate based on my life’s experience as a prosecutor, veteran and Magisterial District Judge.”
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Maxine — 16 To The Rescue

FORTY FORT, Pa. — After spending the first four years of her life in a puppy mill, Maxine is learning how to really be a dog and a family pet for the first time. The 4-year-old boxer was rescued two weeks ago, and her foster family can already tell she is the perfect pet.
FORTY FORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

