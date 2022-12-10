ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Boat owner fined $43K for damage to stony coral

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yggiZ_0jdnpyMb00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State Board of Land and Natural Resources announced that it has fined a boat owner $43,417 for their aquatic vessel that caused damage to stony coral and live rock on Hawai’i Island in 2021.

A 54-foot sailing catamaran named Avalanche was reported on May, 28, 2021 to have anchored on top of live coral outside the Honokōhau Small Boat Harbor on Hawai‘i Island.

Officers from the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement along with aquatic biologists from the Division of Aquatic Resources said they were concerned about the vessel’s anchorage. They spoke with the vessel’s captain as they conducted a visual survey of the impact of the anchor on the coral.

Once the survey was complete, the team directed the captain of the Avalanche to pull up anchor and leave the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZsQA_0jdnpyMb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3Zkq_0jdnpyMb00

Later, on June 1, 2021, the team did a more thorough analysis of the damage and found that there was extensive damage done to 101 coral colonies and 58 pieces of live rock.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“The portion of the penalty not expended to cover the costs of our investigation is placed in a fund dedicated to coral damage response and restoration. We appreciate the Land Board’s action in approving what we believe are fair and equitable penalties based on the extent of damage caused by each of these vessels,” explained DAR Administrator, Brian Neilson.

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate store robberies are under investigation on Hawaii Island. On Monday, county police turned to the public for help in identifying and locating the suspects. Around 9:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 6, Hilo patrol officers were sent to a business along Kilauea Avenue. There,...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96

As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals'...
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess,' dies at 96

HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday morning outside ʻIolani Palace, America’s only royal residence, where the Hawaiian monarchy dwelled but now serves mostly as a museum. As it rained, Paula Akana, executive director of the palace, and Hailama Farden, of Hale O Nā Aliʻi O Hawaiʻi, a royal Hawaiian society, both walked down the palace steps and driveway to read the announcement in Hawaiian. A news release later said she died peacefully in her Honolulu home with her wife, Veronica Gail Kawānanakoa, at her side. “Abigail will be remembered for her love of Hawai‘i and its people,” her 69-year-old wife said in a statement, “and I will miss her with all of my heart.”
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Officials respond to shark incident off Keawakapu Beach

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials responded to a possible shark incident in waters off Maui on Thursday afternoon, according to DLNR. Reports came in just before Noon that a possible encounter took place 50 yards offshore of Keawakapu Point. The Maui Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard are searching the area to account for all […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy