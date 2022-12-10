GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The suspect in a 2021 Delaware stabbing was arrested in Greene County Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. David G. Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee, said 50-year-old David E. Jennings, Jr. was arrested in the 1100 block of Oasis Road in Bulls Gap. Jennings was wanted in Kent County, Delaware, for assault in the first degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. Authorities said Jennings tried to kill another man by stabbing him several times.

GREENE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO