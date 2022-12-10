Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Jury convicts Unicoi County bondsman after 15-year-old was held at gunpoint
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — A jury has convicted a Unicoi County bondsman on several charges after police said three men broke into a home and held a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint while looking for a wanted person. Daniel James Buchanan was convicted of reckless aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, and...
Kingsport police investigating hotel robbery
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officers are investigating a robbery at an Americourt Extended Stays hotel on Wednesday. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, officers were called to the Americourt location on 1900 American Way around 5:30 Wednesday evening in reference to an alleged robbery. Patton said that details will […]
wcyb.com
Damascus man sentenced in hit-and-run that injured three
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A Damascus, Virginia man will spend seven years in prison for a hit-and-run that injured three people. Jesse Fritz, 22, entered an Alford plea to three counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of hit-and-run with injury. He was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison, the majority of which was suspended.
wcyb.com
Johnson City burglary suspect pinned to ground until authorities arrive, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City burglary suspect was pinned to the ground by a victim until authorities arrived, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police said Jeremiah Greenlee entered an apartment Tuesday morning and woke both victims. The victims told Greenlee to leave, and he refused, according to police.
Johnson City Press
Juvenile charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault for pointing BB gun at bus
KINGSPORT — An unnamed Sullivan County juvenile has been charged one count of aggravated reckless endangerment and 24 counts of aggravated assault for point a BB gun resembling a shotgun at a school bus. The person charged is 12, and no gender was given.
wcyb.com
Tazewell County nurse charged with murder following death of stepfather
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A nurse has been charged with felony murder following the death of her stepfather, according to the Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney. Christine Kaye Meadows, 54, of Cedar Bluff, was indicted by a grand jury for felony murder and abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult that resulted in death.
993thex.com
12-year-old charged after pointing BB gun at school bus in Kingsport
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a petition was filed to charge a 12-year-old child with reckless endangerment and 24 counts of aggravated assault after an incident during a school bus route. A report says deputies responded to an area of Beulah Church Road in Kingsport on December 9th to speak with a school bus driver.
Worker died at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, spokesperson says
An employee of a subcontractor at the Cardinal Glass facility in Church Hill died Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson.
wcyb.com
One man injured in Kingsport shooting, investigation ongoing, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating after one person was taken to a hospital following a shooting on Friday night. Police responded to Stonecrest Apartments at around 11:30 p.m. Friday. The victim's condition is unknown, police said. Authorities said it appears the shooting was "an...
supertalk929.com
Kingsport Police Investigating Friday Night Shooting That Leaves One Injured, Shooter On Run
Kingsport Police are continuing its investigation following a Friday night shooting at a Kingsport Apartment Complex. Police were called to Stonecrest Apartments, formerly Model City Apartments in reference to a shooting that occurred around 1130 pm that left one person injured from a gunshot wound. Police believe the incident is an isolated occurrence between known acquaintances and there is no reported danger to the general public.
WVNT-TV
Virginia woman indicted for murder and elder abuse
CEDAR BLUFF, VA (WVNS) — According to information from Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney, J. Christopher Plaster, a Cedar Bluff woman was indicted for one count of felony murder and one count of abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult that resulted in death. According to the information provided, Christine...
wcyb.com
Without a Trace: The Murder of Janina Jefferson
WISE COUNTY, Va. — It has been six years since Janina Jefferson was murdered in Wise County, Virginia. Her ex-husband Eric Jones is the prime suspect, and is charged with her murder, but he has never been found. News 5's Andrew McClung spoke with Jefferson's family members and investigators, about the investigation and the hunt for Jones.
thestokesnews.com
Deputy cut loose after DWI charge
A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
SCSO: 12-year-old student pointed BB gun at school bus after fight
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 12-year-old might face 24 counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated reckless endangerment after allegedly pointing a BB gun resembling a shotgun at a bus full of students, Sullivan County authorities say. A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that deputies responded to Beulah […]
Inmate killed after alleged attack at Wallens Ridge identified
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has identified an inmate who died after an alleged attack inside Wallens Ridge State Prison.
989wclz.com
Former Greeneville police chief pleads guilty to breaking into camp, setting fires
A former Maine police chief has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. 54-year-old Jeffrey Pomerleau worked for the Augusta Police Department for 17 years before becoming the police chief in Greeneville. He retired in 2020. According to the Kennebec Journal, Pomerleau allegedly broke into a camp owned by his friend, fired...
wcyb.com
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Delaware stabbing in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The suspect in a 2021 Delaware stabbing was arrested in Greene County Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. David G. Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee, said 50-year-old David E. Jennings, Jr. was arrested in the 1100 block of Oasis Road in Bulls Gap. Jennings was wanted in Kent County, Delaware, for assault in the first degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. Authorities said Jennings tried to kill another man by stabbing him several times.
Inmate dead after alleged attack at local prison
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is investigating after an inmate died following an alleged attack at a local prison.
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police reported they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred earlier this week. At 7:08 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 61 near Gratton Road, just a quarter-mile east of Route 646. A 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling […]
Johnson City Press
One dead following tractor trailer crash on I-26 in Unicoi County
One man is dead after a tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 26 near Exit 50 in Unicoi County on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brandon Marveay Hearns, 40, from Charleston, West Virginia, was killed after the wheels on the 2019 International tractor trailer he was driving ran off the right side of the roadway while in a curve.
Comments / 4