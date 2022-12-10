ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, OH

Record-Herald

Blue Lions earn road victory over Wilmington, 61-39

Saturday, Dec. 10, marked the third time in five days that the Washington Blue Lion varsity boys basketball team would hit the road for an away contest. Washington would travel to take on the Wilmington Hurricane in a non-conference competition. Wilmington came into the game with just one loss on the season.
WILMINGTON, OH
Record-Herald

Opportunity slips away for Lady Panthers

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers played at Chillicothe High School Saturday, Dec. 10. The Cavaliers entered the game at 3-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference, tied with Jackson and one game ahead of Miami Trace. In the end, this game stayed frustratingly just out of reach for...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Record-Herald

Panthers roll past Logan Elm, 50-33

PICKAWAY COUNTY — Numbers matter. And one number that mattered for Miami Trace on Saturday was a seven-inch height advantage it enjoyed in the post. The Panthers were effective at running an inside-out offense to end the first half on a 16-4 run and hand host Logan Elm a 50-33 non-league setback.
LOGAN, OH
Record-Herald

Blue Lion Wrestling defeats McClain in dual meet

GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lion varsity boys wrestling team got a win over McClain in a dual meet Thursday, Dec. 8, 59-11. This win moves the Blue Lions to 2-0 overall in dual meets and 1-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference. Here are the results from Thursday’s dual...
GREENFIELD, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Keon Keeley, 5-star Edge and Ohio State target, reveals commitment

Keon Keeley announced where he’ll spending his college career at on Monday. Keeley was targeted by a number of programs from around the country, including a few from the B1G. Keeley ultimately picked Alabama over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Florida. Keeley is a 5-star edge rusher...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What Keon Keeley’s Alabama commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has come in second to Alabama for five-star recruits numerous times in this 2023 cycle, and Keon Keeley is yet another name on that list. The nation’s No. 10 player and top edge rusher decommitted from Notre Dame in August, setting up a battle between the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide. Keeley made multiple gameday trips to both campuses. Now he’s locked in with Alabama a week before Signing Day on Dec. 21, giving the nation’s top-rated class a third five-star commitment.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

How Ohio State Football can fix secondary issues

For the last few seasons, the biggest issue that the Ohio State football team has had has come from play on the defensive side of the ball. Specifically, in the secondary. The Buckeyes were truly awful in the secondary in 2020 and had terrible safety play in 2021. While the...
COLUMBUS, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio

Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
DUBLIN, OH
10TV

Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Gazette

Brown is re-elected to FB board

COLUMBUS — Nathan Brown of Hillsboro has been re-elected as a District 20 trustee for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. He will help govern the state’s largest and most inclusive farm and food organization and represent Farm Bureau members from Adams, Brown, Clermont and Highland counties. Brown is...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To C.J. Stroud, Desmond Howard Drama

Did C.J. Stroud intentionally walk past Desmond Howard without shaking his hand last night?. The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback caused a bit of a stir on Saturday evening, when he didn't shake Howard's hand as he walked onto the stage. Now, Stroud only shook hands with two men, but Howard...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WKRC

Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
DAYTON, OH
Record-Herald

DeWine, Mertz announce roll-out of body cameras for ODNR officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz announced Friday that ODNR has begun outfitting all natural resources and wildlife officers with body cameras. “Body cameras are becoming an increasingly important piece of technology in all areas of law enforcement,” said Governor...
COLUMBUS, OH
WCPO

Statewide missing adult alert for 92-year-old Ohio woman canceled

CINCINNATI — Columbus police have canceled the statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 92-year-old woman with dementia. Diana Goss, a Columbus resident, was last reported missing on Saturday before the alert was canceled on Sunday. No further information is available at this time.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH

