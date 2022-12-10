Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Several southeast Nebraska counties included in USDA Upland Wildlife Habitat project
BEATRICE - More acreage and better habitat are on the way for several upland wildlife species in southeast Nebraska. Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Berge is announcing the opening of applications for a special Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) initiative designed to increase habitat for upland wildlife. 69...
KSNB Local4
Omaha Westside’s Lloyd includes Nebraska in final five
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Omaha Westside dual-sport star Jaylen Lloyd announced his final five college choices Sunday. Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas Tech all made the cut. Lloyd runs track and plays football. He was slated to make a college commitment on Nov. 26, but pushed back the date....
nebraskaexaminer.com
Researcher says data on contaminants linked to chicken barn litter was misinterpreted
LINCOLN — The researcher whose report on contamination of eastern Nebraska streams associated with litter removed from huge chicken barns that supply poultry to Costco says his findings were misinterpreted by supporters of the barns. Matt Sutton, a Des Moines-based geologist, said three years of research provided an indication...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska food processing company charged for USDA violation
OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska Beef Ltd. was sentenced for false representation of their records and ordered to pay a fine. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said that Nebraska Beef Ltd., an Omaha, food processing company, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. They were charged for false representation relating to agricultural grading records and given one year of probation. Nebraska Beef was ordered to pay a $200,000 fine on top of the $550,000 fine they paid as part of a civil settlement with the government for its conduct.
Iowa bank’s lawsuit claims financial statements were fabricated as part of $44M loan scam
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include new information about an FBI search associated with the case. LINCOLN — An Iowa bank, one of the many victims in a purported bank fraud case, is asking for an emergency court hearing and the appointment of a special investigator to determine whether the estate of […] The post Iowa bank’s lawsuit claims financial statements were fabricated as part of $44M loan scam appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
1011now.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation cautions drivers as major storm impacts state
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska looks to be in store for a major blizzard from Monday night into Thursday morning, impacting travelers in western Nebraska with potential closures anticipated throughout the state. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that crews are prepared for the first major snow event of...
WOWT
Monday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: 6 deaths reported in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department no longer publishes its COVID-19 dashboard. Instead, the...
Nebraska secretary of state to discuss accuracy of vote count
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who is facing a legal challenge over a recount in a tight Lincoln legislative race, has scheduled a press conference Monday to discuss the 2022 general election.
nomadlawyer.org
Lincoln: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska. Visiting the capital city of Lincoln, Nebraska is a great opportunity to learn about the state’s history. You can learn about the challenges faced by the first pioneers of the US. You can also visit a number of interesting museums. The...
klkntv.com
Nebraska football picks up three commitments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule and the rest of the coaching staff’s recruiting is starting to pay off. Nebraska earned several commitments Monday, including one from a junior college edge rusher out of California. Kai Wallin, who played for American River Community College in Sacramento, California, announced...
WOWT
Omaha food processing company pays $750,000 for USDA violations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A sentence was handed down Friday that included a fine and a settlement for Nebraska Beef Ltd., an Omaha-based food processing company, for falsifying information about its grading records. In addition to a year of probation, Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. ordered Nebraska...
Kearney Hub
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
1011now.com
Safeeullah, Wallin commit to Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a big weekend of official visitors, Matt Rhule received verbal commitments from a pair of prospects on Monday. Syncere Safeeullah and Kai Wallin both pledged to Nebraska, joining the 2023 recruiting class. The NCAA early signing period is Wednesday, December 21st. Safeeullah is a 3-star...
Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
kfornow.com
State Officials Celebrate Opening of Lincoln South Beltway
(KFOR NEWS December 12, 2022) The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), with Governor Pete Ricketts and other invited guests, will host an event on December 14th to celebrate the opening of Lincoln South Beltway to all traffic. Hawkins Construction Company has completed major construction on the mainline of the Lincoln South Beltway, one of the largest projects NDOT has undertaken.
klkntv.com
Lincoln business owner hosts first solo large-scale vendor show
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, those looking to get that last-minute personal holiday gift gathered outside the Cornhusker Marriott Conference Center to attend a craft and vendor show. Around 100 vendors were present at the show with many of them being local businesses in the...
1011now.com
Shelley earns Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll spot
Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley earned a spot on the Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll for her performances that helped the Husker women’s basketball team to a 2-0 record last week. The 5-9 guard from Moe, Australia, opened the week with a huge 31-point effort in Nebraska’s 82-54 pounding of Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Shelley connected on 7-of-12 threes against the Badgers to help the short-handed Huskers to a runaway victory in opening a five-game home stand.
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to program
Nebraska fans during a game.Photo by(Bri Melton/WOWT) Nebraska football landed their second commitment of the Matt Rhule era on Sunday, as 2023 running back Kwenten Ives committed to the program. This was first reported by Bryan Munson of On3.
1011now.com
Nebraska 2023 Recession
Center for People in Need helping families in need following Toyland toy drive. Distribution begins Dec. 10 and will run up until Dec. 13. Center for People in Need staff said they expect to serve roughly 5,000 kids. Crash shuts down lanes of Highway 77 north of Lincoln. Updated: 19...
Comments / 1