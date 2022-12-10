ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

The Capitol is lit up for the season with the holiday spirit- pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
capcity.news

DoorDash temporarily halts service in Cheyenne as winter storm approaches

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With severe winter weather on the horizon, food delivery service DoorDash is temporarily halting operations in a number of regions, including southeast Wyoming. The temporary suspension of services takes effect for Cheyenne at midnight Tuesday. Affected areas are Sterling, Fort Morgan and Yuma, Colorado; Scottsbluff, Sidney,...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Three Out-Of-Staters Nailed In One Of Wyoming’s Largest Poaching Cases Ever

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After allegedly slaying a menagerie of Wyoming wildlife, three out-of-staters have been convicted of more than 100 violations in what state agents are calling one of Wyoming’s largest poaching cases on record. After a multi-agency investigation stretching back to 2015,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rawlins Latest Wyoming City To Allow Delivery Of Booze

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Another Wyoming community has added alcohol delivery laws for its business scene. The Rawlins City Council has approved an ordinance that regulates alcoholic liquors and malt beverages in closed containers, after making revisions to address concerns from the city’s police chief.
RAWLINS, WY
101.9 KING FM

UPDATE: Cheyenne Now Faces Blizzard Warning

UPDATE: The Cheyenne Office of the Nation of the National Weather Service now says Cheyenne is under a blizzard warning starting at 5 p.m. Laramie, meanwhile, now faces a winter storm warning. Both cities had previously been listed as facing only winter weather advisories. The areas in orange on the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Wyoming Ranks THIRD As Riskiest State For WHAT?

Between Coronavirus, the Flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), travelers face many health concerns this holiday season. Especially with the weather, that adds up to the possibility of catching a cold, or just fatigue from all the traveling or Holiday chaos. The team of analysts at QuoteWizard found that Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
Y95 COUNTRY

Blizzard Warning Issued For Much Of Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated its forecast for a major winter storm that is expected to blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting today and going into Wednesday. The agency issued an update at 8 am on Monday which includes the following:. Key Messages...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County, Cheyenne ask Area 3 employees to stay home on Tuesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the National Weather Service in Cheyenne predicting “blizzard-like conditions” in the coming days, Laramie County and Cheyenne have issued a Level 3 East and West Advisory and are advising certain government employees to stay home on Tuesday. Due to the possibility of unsafe...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming GOP Committeewoman Charged With Reckless Endangerment While Hunting

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nina Webber, a Wyoming Republican Party national committeewoman and two-time state House candidate from Cody, is facing misdemeanor charges for reckless endangering while hunting. Webber, 58, was cited by the Park County Sheriff’s Office along the North Fork Highway outside Wapiti...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, December 10, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Etna, Wyoming by Julie Chiumento. Julie writes: “Between storm systems, the Etna morning’s sherbet sunrise radiates beauty as Reno awaits his morning feeding.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at:...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Local and state agencies send reminders for winter preparedness procedures

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With an increasing number of Wyoming’s population coming from out of state and with winter blizzard advisories issued for this week, local and state agencies are instructing new residents on how to prepare themselves for the snowy season. The National Weather Report of Cheyenne issued...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Sunday Warmth Followed By Snow Showers

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Skies were bright and temperatures were above average Saturday. This warming trend will carry into Sunday for east Wyoming. Sunday high temperatures will be in the mid 40s to mid 50s in eastern Nebraska. Central and west Wyoming will be in the low 40s to 30s. Overnight low temperatures will be at or below freezing in eastern Wyoming with the exception of west Nebraska and the western half of Wyoming in the low 20s and teens.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Area 3 Employees Advised to Stay Home Due to Forecasted Blizzard

Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions and/or extreme weather conditions from the forecasted blizzard conditions, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins have implemented a level 3 closure for Tuesday. "All City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in the 3 east...
CHEYENNE, WY

