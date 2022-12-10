The Capitol is lit up for the season with the holiday spirit- pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Skies were bright and temperatures were above average Saturday. This warming trend will carry into Sunday for east Wyoming. Sunday high temperatures will be in the mid 40s to mid 50s in eastern Nebraska. Central and west Wyoming will be in the low 40s to 30s. Overnight low temperatures will be at or below freezing in eastern Wyoming with the exception of west Nebraska and the western half of Wyoming in the low 20s and teens.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO