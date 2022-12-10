Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon credits defense for state championship
Yes Virginia, defense does win championships. And if anyone says otherwise, just roll the tape of Belle Vernon’s PIAA 3A championship win over Neumann-Goretti. The Saints feature a number of Division I recruits. It didn’t matter. The Saints won eight straight games entering the championship matchup. It didn’t...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 12, 2022: South Fayette girls win WPIAL title game rematch
Lainey Yater netted 14 points to lead South Fayette to a 66-35 victory over Chartiers Valley on Monday night in a nonsection rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 5A championship game. Ava Leroux and Maddie Webber scored 13 each for South Fayette (4-0). Lilah Turnbull scored 11 and Ella...
Belle Vernon sees no ‘racial intent’ by football players in controversial social media video
The Belle Vernon football players involved in a controversial social media video weren’t trying to racially taunt anyone, said the school’s top administrator, but they will face consequences for including a racial slur. The TikTok video, which used an audio file popular in the app, was filmed on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Apollo-Ridge’s Brinley Toland
Having lost no seniors to graduation, the Apollo-Ridge girls basketball team has quite a familiar roster this season. The way senior standout Brinley Toland sees it, that gives the Vikings an advantage. “We play really well together and have been playing together for a long time through in-house, middle school...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Undefeated Norwin girls shut down undermanned Latrobe
Norwin played lockdown defense on another opponent, only that opponent looked quite different than the one the Knights expected to see Monday night. Norwin ran away with a 59-21 nonsection girls basketball victory at Latrobe, but the host Wildcats were missing their centerpiece: 6-foot-1 standout Emma Blair. The Knights (5-0)...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County campus clippings: Spencer Lee makes return to mat
The Iowa redshirt senior out of Franklin Regional made his season debut and the nation’s top-ranked 125-pounder posted a 16-5 major decision over Corey Cabanban of Iowa State, recording two takedowns and two four-point near falls to open a 12-2 lead. He finished with 1:23 of riding time. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport girls volleyball players go from young fans to state champions
At a gathering at Freeport Middle School shortly after the Yellowjackets girls volleyball team captured the 2017 PIAA Class 2A championship, then-sixth graders Josie Russo and Grace Beach posed for photos holding the title trophy. Five years later, the duo, now juniors on the Freeport team, again took photos together...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel girls add to win streak, hand Plum its first loss
The Fox Chapel girls basketball team lost its season opener, falling by seven to Highlands at the Freeport Tip-Off on Dec. 2. The Foxes have reeled off four straight since then. The latest triumph came Monday evening at Plum. Led by a balanced effort where five players had at least...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Young roster, new coach to challenge Pitt-Greensburg women’s basketball team
After a season in which it advanced to the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference title game, the Pitt-Greensburg women’s basketball team is hoping to make another run at the top this winter. With a new coach, Darien Lantz, and a young roster, the task won’t be easy. The 2021-22...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe boys edge Greensburg Central Catholic
You don’t have to lose to learn. Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel had that to say after his team won a back-and-forth shootout against Greensburg Central Catholic on Saturday in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Boys Basketball Showcase. The young Wildcats continue to learn how to win. They made pivotal...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin boys basketball grinds out victory against Yough
There weren’t any slam dunks, and fast breaks were at a minimum. But Norwin isn’t judging wins on looks these days. Save your flash and frills. The Knights are 4-0. “We’ll take it,” coach Lance Maha said. “We’re happy to get a win against a good, athletic team like that.”
WVU vs PITT was the first football game ever broadcast on radio
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, we can watch and listen to football games virtually everywhere. Smartphones, TVs, and radios give us the ability to take live professional and college football anywhere. It wasn’t always like that, though, as football was not always broadcasted to the world. On October...
Breaking: Longtime College Football Coach Fired Sunday
On Saturday, Army defeated Navy in overtime, as the Black Knights outlasted the Midshipmen in Philadelphia. On Sunday, Navy made a head coaching change. The Midshipmen announced that head coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return after 15 seasons leading the program. It's a pretty stunning move. The Navy head coach,...
wtae.com
Belle Vernon school district investigating racist TikTok video
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — The Belle Vernon Area School District is investigating a TikTok video that appears to show students from Belle Vernon's the football team taking part in a viral video trend that involves a song that uses a racial slur, according to the district superintendent. The football...
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
wtae.com
‘Unacceptable’: Pittsburgh Public Schools responds to racially offensive imagery from football game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools has released a response to racially offensive imagery that surfaced online after Southern Columbia defeated Westinghouse Academy in the PIAA AA championship football game on Friday. In one photo, a banner is seen reading, “Whip Westinghouse,” and showing a whip. Another banner...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Volleyball event honors Ellen Toy, gathers area’s best seniors
Saturday’s inaugural We Serve First girls volleyball classic was a success in a number of ways, and the event could become a staple of the local sports scene. A total of 36 seniors from area high schools filled four rosters for Saturday’s festivities before a large crowd at Kiski Area High School.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville cooking instructor publishes cookbook
Patty Irrgang of Murrysville has worked as an independent fashion designer and as a space manager in the University of Pittsburgh’s academic provost office. She also has spent nearly a half-century providing the food while tailgating at Pitt football games. During that time, she built up quite a recipe repertoire.
Faces of the Valley: Vandergrift native opens neighborhood butcher shop in Lawrenceville
Having grown up in Vandergrift, Steve Dawson understands the heartbeat of a small town. Now, he is bringing that neighborhood vibe to an already-bustling area with his recently opened butcher concept in Lawrenceville. After years working as a corporate geologist, Dawson left his profession to pursue his passion for butchering,...
insideradio.com
A Mike Missanelli – Angelo Cataldi Reunion On Philly’s WIP-FM.
Veteran Philly sports talker Mike Missanelli returned to the “SportsRadio 94” WIP-FM airwaves for the first time since 2006 Thursday morning, joining morning man Angelo Cataldi to reminisce about their time together at the station. The sports radio journeymen also talked about Missanelli's time working with legendary Philly sports personality Howard Eskin and their lengthy careers.
