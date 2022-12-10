ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Vernon, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon credits defense for state championship

Yes Virginia, defense does win championships. And if anyone says otherwise, just roll the tape of Belle Vernon’s PIAA 3A championship win over Neumann-Goretti. The Saints feature a number of Division I recruits. It didn’t matter. The Saints won eight straight games entering the championship matchup. It didn’t...
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Apollo-Ridge’s Brinley Toland

Having lost no seniors to graduation, the Apollo-Ridge girls basketball team has quite a familiar roster this season. The way senior standout Brinley Toland sees it, that gives the Vikings an advantage. “We play really well together and have been playing together for a long time through in-house, middle school...
APOLLO, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Undefeated Norwin girls shut down undermanned Latrobe

Norwin played lockdown defense on another opponent, only that opponent looked quite different than the one the Knights expected to see Monday night. Norwin ran away with a 59-21 nonsection girls basketball victory at Latrobe, but the host Wildcats were missing their centerpiece: 6-foot-1 standout Emma Blair. The Knights (5-0)...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport girls volleyball players go from young fans to state champions

At a gathering at Freeport Middle School shortly after the Yellowjackets girls volleyball team captured the 2017 PIAA Class 2A championship, then-sixth graders Josie Russo and Grace Beach posed for photos holding the title trophy. Five years later, the duo, now juniors on the Freeport team, again took photos together...
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel girls add to win streak, hand Plum its first loss

The Fox Chapel girls basketball team lost its season opener, falling by seven to Highlands at the Freeport Tip-Off on Dec. 2. The Foxes have reeled off four straight since then. The latest triumph came Monday evening at Plum. Led by a balanced effort where five players had at least...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe boys edge Greensburg Central Catholic

You don’t have to lose to learn. Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel had that to say after his team won a back-and-forth shootout against Greensburg Central Catholic on Saturday in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Boys Basketball Showcase. The young Wildcats continue to learn how to win. They made pivotal...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin boys basketball grinds out victory against Yough

There weren’t any slam dunks, and fast breaks were at a minimum. But Norwin isn’t judging wins on looks these days. Save your flash and frills. The Knights are 4-0. “We’ll take it,” coach Lance Maha said. “We’re happy to get a win against a good, athletic team like that.”
HERMINIE, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Longtime College Football Coach Fired Sunday

On Saturday, Army defeated Navy in overtime, as the Black Knights outlasted the Midshipmen in Philadelphia. On Sunday, Navy made a head coaching change. The Midshipmen announced that head coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return after 15 seasons leading the program. It's a pretty stunning move. The Navy head coach,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wtae.com

Belle Vernon school district investigating racist TikTok video

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — The Belle Vernon Area School District is investigating a TikTok video that appears to show students from Belle Vernon's the football team taking part in a viral video trend that involves a song that uses a racial slur, according to the district superintendent. The football...
BELLE VERNON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces

Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
CATAWISSA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Volleyball event honors Ellen Toy, gathers area’s best seniors

Saturday’s inaugural We Serve First girls volleyball classic was a success in a number of ways, and the event could become a staple of the local sports scene. A total of 36 seniors from area high schools filled four rosters for Saturday’s festivities before a large crowd at Kiski Area High School.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Murrysville cooking instructor publishes cookbook

Patty Irrgang of Murrysville has worked as an independent fashion designer and as a space manager in the University of Pittsburgh’s academic provost office. She also has spent nearly a half-century providing the food while tailgating at Pitt football games. During that time, she built up quite a recipe repertoire.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
insideradio.com

A Mike Missanelli – Angelo Cataldi Reunion On Philly’s WIP-FM.

Veteran Philly sports talker Mike Missanelli returned to the “SportsRadio 94” WIP-FM airwaves for the first time since 2006 Thursday morning, joining morning man Angelo Cataldi to reminisce about their time together at the station. The sports radio journeymen also talked about Missanelli's time working with legendary Philly sports personality Howard Eskin and their lengthy careers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

