milehighsports.com

Mark Kundson’s 3 Strikes: The Good, the Bad and the Deion

Strike One: Rick George had to do something big. Actually, something huge. Even if he hired a solid, veteran college football coach – Bronco Mendenhall or Gary Patterson, or even an up and comer like Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, a former Buff – it was going to be hard to sell University of Colorado fans that things could be dramatically different when the Buffaloes took the field again next September. They just endured a miserable 1-11 season. Would they come back for anything that could even possibly feature more of the same?
BOULDER, CO
dailytitan.com

Southern Utah hands men's basketball fifth loss

In their first matchup since 2016, Cal State Fullerton men’s basketball suffered a 67-60 loss against Southern Utah University Saturday afternoon at the Jack Jones Hoopfest at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. CSUF have now lost five consecutive games and fall to 4-6 overall. They now have an...
CEDAR CITY, UT
arkvalleyvoice.com

December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States

“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
COLORADO STATE
kslsports.com

BYU Football Assistant Expected To Follow Ed Lamb At Northern Colorado

PROVO, Utah – Coaches with BYU football ties are expected to join Ed Lamb’s staff at Northern Colorado. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that BYU defensive ends coach Preston Hadley would be the defensive coordinator at UNC. It would be Hadley’s first defensive coordinator title in his football coaching career.
PROVO, UT
ralphiereport.com

Coach Prime recruits Florida receiver to Colorado

Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, is everything we expected him to be so far. The flash, the lights, the camera, it’s all been there. He even stopped by to watch CU wax CSU on Thursday night. In the midst of his first few weeks on the job, he is still coaching Jackson State as well. That’s made recruiting hard to follow. However, when you land a prospect like Asaad Waseem, including a bonafide stud like Dylan Edwards it’s impossible not to follow. We’re in a new recruiting reality, folks.
FORT COLLINS, CO
WLBT

JSU’s defensive coordinator follows Coach Prime to Colorado

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The current Jackson State defensive coordinator is set to join Deion Sanders’ impressive staff at the University of Colorado. According to Thee Pregame Show, Coach Dennis Thurman will take a new position, being hired as a director of quality control and defensive analyst for the Buffs.
CBS Denver

Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips

When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
The Denver Gazette

Denver district attorney charges 17-year-old as adult after shots fired at officer

The Denver District Attorney's Office has charged a 17-year-old as an adult alleging he shot at a police officer from a stolen car during a pursuit on Nov. 30, according to a news release. Prosecutors have charged Jeramyah Alford, 17, with attempted murder of a peace officer. A Denver police officer -- whose name is redacted in the arrest affidavit -- saw a red Hyundai Tucson he believed was stolen...
DENVER, CO
Westword

The Big Cheese Wins: Jury Rules in Favor of Leprino Foods and Its Owner

After only three hours of deliberation on December 9, a Denver jury found in favor of the defendants, Leprino Foods Company, James "Jim" Leprino and his daughters, on both claims of breach of fiduciary duty in a case that began on November 28. The verdict caps a nine-day trial that...

