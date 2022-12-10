Read full article on original website
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s dealDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver approves three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
5 festive Denver-area hotels great for Christmas staycationsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
$30 million into renovation and diversification, Denver School of the Arts asks for more moneyInna DDenver, CO
milehighsports.com
Mark Kundson’s 3 Strikes: The Good, the Bad and the Deion
Strike One: Rick George had to do something big. Actually, something huge. Even if he hired a solid, veteran college football coach – Bronco Mendenhall or Gary Patterson, or even an up and comer like Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, a former Buff – it was going to be hard to sell University of Colorado fans that things could be dramatically different when the Buffaloes took the field again next September. They just endured a miserable 1-11 season. Would they come back for anything that could even possibly feature more of the same?
dailytitan.com
Southern Utah hands men's basketball fifth loss
In their first matchup since 2016, Cal State Fullerton men’s basketball suffered a 67-60 loss against Southern Utah University Saturday afternoon at the Jack Jones Hoopfest at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. CSUF have now lost five consecutive games and fall to 4-6 overall. They now have an...
arkvalleyvoice.com
December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States
“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
kslsports.com
BYU Football Assistant Expected To Follow Ed Lamb At Northern Colorado
PROVO, Utah – Coaches with BYU football ties are expected to join Ed Lamb’s staff at Northern Colorado. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that BYU defensive ends coach Preston Hadley would be the defensive coordinator at UNC. It would be Hadley’s first defensive coordinator title in his football coaching career.
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
ralphiereport.com
Coach Prime recruits Florida receiver to Colorado
Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, is everything we expected him to be so far. The flash, the lights, the camera, it’s all been there. He even stopped by to watch CU wax CSU on Thursday night. In the midst of his first few weeks on the job, he is still coaching Jackson State as well. That’s made recruiting hard to follow. However, when you land a prospect like Asaad Waseem, including a bonafide stud like Dylan Edwards it’s impossible not to follow. We’re in a new recruiting reality, folks.
WLBT
JSU’s defensive coordinator follows Coach Prime to Colorado
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The current Jackson State defensive coordinator is set to join Deion Sanders’ impressive staff at the University of Colorado. According to Thee Pregame Show, Coach Dennis Thurman will take a new position, being hired as a director of quality control and defensive analyst for the Buffs.
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
Colorado city dubbed 2nd-best place to live in United States
Many consider Colorado to be a great place to live – that's no secret. This makes it no surprise that Business Insider has ranked multiple Colorado cities among the top 50 'best places to live' in the United States. The highest-ranking Colorado city on their list is Colorado Springs,...
The Denver Gazette
Two northern Colorado reservoir projects win final approval from Army Corps of Engineers
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday issued the final federal permit required for the Northern Integrated Supply Project, which proposes to build two new reservoirs in Northern Colorado, to move forward. A "404" permit, under the U.S. Clean Water Act, allows for discharge of dredged or fill material...
Denver boy fighting for his life in Belize after horseback riding accident
The family of 8-year-old Stefan Keryan is asking for help to get him back to Colorado as soon as possible after he suffered a horseback riding accident in Belize.
ABC4
Organized crime suspects allegedly steal thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from Utah gas stations
A Las Vegas man has been arrested following the theft of thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from Utah gas stations in what police believe was committed as an organized crime.
CBS Denver
Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips
When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
Election recount called for the Colorado House District 43 race
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office received and accepted the required funds for a permissive recount of the Colorado House District 43 race in Douglas County between Robert “Bob” Marshall and Kurt Huffman on December 7. Douglas County has been notified to begin preparations to proceed with...
Denver district attorney charges 17-year-old as adult after shots fired at officer
The Denver District Attorney's Office has charged a 17-year-old as an adult alleging he shot at a police officer from a stolen car during a pursuit on Nov. 30, according to a news release. Prosecutors have charged Jeramyah Alford, 17, with attempted murder of a peace officer. A Denver police officer -- whose name is redacted in the arrest affidavit -- saw a red Hyundai Tucson he believed was stolen...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Web Designer Refusing To Create Sites for Gay Weddings Worked for CO Conspiracists and Anti-LGBTQ Bigot
303 Creative LLC, a Littleton-based web design company whose case before the Supreme Court will decide the fate of anti-discrimination laws in Colorado and other states, provided services for some of Colorado’s most extreme conservatives during the 2022 election. 303 Creative is owned by Lorie Smith, who is challenging...
Westword
The Big Cheese Wins: Jury Rules in Favor of Leprino Foods and Its Owner
After only three hours of deliberation on December 9, a Denver jury found in favor of the defendants, Leprino Foods Company, James "Jim" Leprino and his daughters, on both claims of breach of fiduciary duty in a case that began on November 28. The verdict caps a nine-day trial that...
Longmont completes initial review of Granary development plans
The city of Longmont has completed its initial review of the site plan for the Granary development, the city’s Planning and Development Services department said Wednesday. The developer, Mass Equities Inc., is set to convert the Granary into a food hall and office space, said Brien Schumacher, principal planner with the city.
