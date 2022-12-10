Woman struck, killed by car in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman died after she was struck by a driver Friday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., the collision occurred at the intersection of Lemay Ferry and Buckley roads in south county. Police said the woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, though she died Saturday morning.

St. Louis County Police say the driver remained at the scene after the crash and cooperated with police. Investigators say thr driver was heading eastbound when the woman entered the roadway before she was struck.

No names have been released in the investigation and no other injuries have been reported from it. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.

