Robinson, IL

wamwamfm.com

Mark A. Traylor

Mark A. Traylor, 64, of Washington, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Monday, December 5, 2022. Mark was born on February 3, 1958, in Daviess County to Gladys (Wathen) and Donald J. (Joe) Traylor. He graduated from Barr-Reeve High School in 1976 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Indiana State University (ISU) in 1980. Mark and Tami (Waller) Traylor were married from 1988-2015 and shared their hearts and home with two nephews – Dylan and Shane – and two nieces – Elizabeth and Emily who became their family and were absorbed lovingly into Mark’s extended Traylor family. Mark’s immediate family also included his son Justin Harris (Meredith) and granddaughters CeCe (16) and Lily (12).
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

North boys top Vincennes Lincoln

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots defeated Vincennes Lincoln 51-37 on Saturday evening. The Patriots went on a 15-0 run in the 2nd quarter to build a lead over the Alices. North improves to 1-3 while Vincennes Lincoln drops to 0-4.
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State falls to Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores saw their five game win streak snapped on Sunday afternoon following an 88-85 overtime loss to Southern Indiana. The Screaming Eagles outscored ISU 11-8 in OT to remain unbeaten at home. Courvoisier McCauley led the Sycamores with 23 points and 6 rebounds. Jayson Kent added a career […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

North Knox Lady Warriors defeat Terre Haute North

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The North Knox Lady Warriors defeated Terre Haute North 47-31 on Saturday afternoon. North Knox led through out the game and remained unbeaten on the season at 11-0. The Lady Patriots drop to 5-6 with the loss. Up next North Knox goes to Wood Memorial on Thursday December 15th while […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State hosts 2022 winter commencement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of families celebrated a day years in the making as Indiana State hosted its 2022 winter commencement ceremony at the Hulman Center on Saturday. Over 500 students received their undergraduate degrees. Nursing graduate Dahnie Bridge said it’s something she’s been looking forward to since she was a kid. “I’ve wanted […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

David Joseph Reel

For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith-and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God-not by works, so that no one can boast. Ephesians 2:8,9. David Joseph Reel, 20 of Wheatland went to be with his maker on December 5, 2022. David was...
WHEATLAND, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local YMCA has a new Marketing Director

The Vincennes YMCA has a new Marketing Director. Colton White is a 2017 graduate of Pike Central High School in Petersburg…. White was a standout athlete in high school and college in baseball and basketball. Meanwhile prices are changing for membership at the YMCA. Membership Director Bill Davis says the...
VINCENNES, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Clay Community Schools hires police chief

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools hired a police chief last week for its own police department. The Board of Trustees voted to hire Josh Clarke to lead the school corporation’s department. Josh Clarke started the new position Monday and previously ran for Clay County Sheriff in...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Emergency incident closes SR 59 in Clay City overnight

*Editors Note: This story has been corrected to say the incident occurred on SR 59 between CR 350 S and CR 400 S. CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An emergency incident closed a portion of SR 59 in Clay City late Monday night. It happened on SR 59, somewhere between County Roads 350 S and […]
CLAY CITY, IN
FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
wjol.com

Family, Friends Mourn Passing Of Scott Bennett

FILE - Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. He was 45. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File) Family, friends and colleagues are mourning after the death of State Senator Scott Bennett. The Champaign Democrat passed away Friday from complications of a large brain tumor. He was 45. Governor Pritzker called Bennett a dedicated public servant and devoted father who always operated with the best interest of his constituents in mind. The governor has ordered flags across the state to be lowered to honor Senator Bennett.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood highlights lone Illinois player who ‘plays hard every day’

Brad Underwood tore into Illinois after the loss to Penn State. At the post game presser, there was one player that caught Underwood’s eye. Sencire Harris was the lone player that Underwood said plays hard every day. Harris joined the Fighting Illini from the 2022 recruiting class as a former 4-star SG per the 247Sports Composite. The Illinois commit was the No. 14 SG and No. 2 player from his home state of Ohio for his class.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wevv.com

Crews on scene of fire in Gibson County

Crews are currently on scene of a structure fire in Gibson County. Dispatch confirms crews were called to a structure fire in the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Fort Branch, Indiana, around 9:19 p.m. on Sunday. We have crews on scene right now. We will continue to update...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WTHI

A Christmas chocolate sale is coming to Paris, Illinois

PARIS, IL. (WTHI) - Paris Community Hospital Volunteers will host their Annual Christmas Chocolate Sale. The sale will begin on Tuesday, December 20, from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. It will continue on Wednesday, December 21, from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Horizon Health's main campus in Paris, Illinois.
PARIS, IL
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

