North boys top Vincennes Lincoln

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots defeated Vincennes Lincoln 51-37 on Saturday evening. The Patriots went on a 15-0 run in the 2nd quarter to build a lead over the Alices. North improves to 1-3 while Vincennes Lincoln drops to 0-4.
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

North Knox Lady Warriors defeat Terre Haute North

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The North Knox Lady Warriors defeated Terre Haute North 47-31 on Saturday afternoon. North Knox led through out the game and remained unbeaten on the season at 11-0. The Lady Patriots drop to 5-6 with the loss. Up next North Knox goes to Wood Memorial on Thursday December 15th while […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State falls to Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores saw their five game win streak snapped on Sunday afternoon following an 88-85 overtime loss to Southern Indiana. The Screaming Eagles outscored ISU 11-8 in OT to remain unbeaten at home. Courvoisier McCauley led the Sycamores with 23 points and 6 rebounds. Jayson Kent added a career […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State hosts 2022 winter commencement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of families celebrated a day years in the making as Indiana State hosted its 2022 winter commencement ceremony at the Hulman Center on Saturday. Over 500 students received their undergraduate degrees. Nursing graduate Dahnie Bridge said it’s something she’s been looking forward to since she was a kid. “I’ve wanted […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Mark A. Traylor

Mark A. Traylor, 64, of Washington, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Monday, December 5, 2022. Mark was born on February 3, 1958, in Daviess County to Gladys (Wathen) and Donald J. (Joe) Traylor. He graduated from Barr-Reeve High School in 1976 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Indiana State University (ISU) in 1980. Mark and Tami (Waller) Traylor were married from 1988-2015 and shared their hearts and home with two nephews – Dylan and Shane – and two nieces – Elizabeth and Emily who became their family and were absorbed lovingly into Mark’s extended Traylor family. Mark’s immediate family also included his son Justin Harris (Meredith) and granddaughters CeCe (16) and Lily (12).
WASHINGTON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Clay Community Schools hires police chief

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools hired a police chief last week for its own police department. The Board of Trustees voted to hire Josh Clarke to lead the school corporation’s department. Josh Clarke started the new position Monday and previously ran for Clay County Sheriff in...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Local bbq food truck is expanding

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local BBQ food truck is expanding to bring people more and more hometown BBQ. Owners of Butta's Better BBQ, Rodney and Catherine Hill, are moving into a brick and mortar location in Terre Haute. The business started in July of 2022 as just a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Semi fire leads to major traffic delays on I-70

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A semi-tractor trailer caught fire on Saturday afternoon causing many traffic delays on Interstate 70. Indiana State Police says this happened just before 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 5. According to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, the crash was caused by...
WTHI

Overturned semi causes major traffic delays

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An early morning crash on I-70 has caused major traffic delays on Sunday. Indiana State Police say a semi overturned on the interstate just before 5:00 a.m. near the 25 mile marker. Traffic has been backed up for at least five miles. Everything is expected...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
warricknews.com

Richest billionaires in Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Indiana using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Raccoons and other furbearer hunting increase in popularity in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — While deer hunting is maybe the most well-known hunting season in Illinois, another hunting and trapping season is increasing in popularity in Illinois: raccoon. The 2019-20 Illinois Fur Harvest Survey said that sales of furbearer trapping licenses increased to 6,718 in 2019-20, up from 6,463 in 2018-19. During 2018-19, approximately 5,041 raccoon […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WANE 15

Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
MOORESVILLE, IN
103GBF

Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?

Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

