ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHI

A Christmas chocolate sale is coming to Paris, Illinois

PARIS, IL. (WTHI) - Paris Community Hospital Volunteers will host their Annual Christmas Chocolate Sale. The sale will begin on Tuesday, December 20, from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. It will continue on Wednesday, December 21, from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Horizon Health's main campus in Paris, Illinois.
PARIS, IL
WTWO/WAWV

North boys top Vincennes Lincoln

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots defeated Vincennes Lincoln 51-37 on Saturday evening. The Patriots went on a 15-0 run in the 2nd quarter to build a lead over the Alices. North improves to 1-3 while Vincennes Lincoln drops to 0-4.
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Mark A. Traylor

Mark A. Traylor, 64, of Washington, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Monday, December 5, 2022. Mark was born on February 3, 1958, in Daviess County to Gladys (Wathen) and Donald J. (Joe) Traylor. He graduated from Barr-Reeve High School in 1976 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Indiana State University (ISU) in 1980. Mark and Tami (Waller) Traylor were married from 1988-2015 and shared their hearts and home with two nephews – Dylan and Shane – and two nieces – Elizabeth and Emily who became their family and were absorbed lovingly into Mark’s extended Traylor family. Mark’s immediate family also included his son Justin Harris (Meredith) and granddaughters CeCe (16) and Lily (12).
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State falls to Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores saw their five game win streak snapped on Sunday afternoon following an 88-85 overtime loss to Southern Indiana. The Screaming Eagles outscored ISU 11-8 in OT to remain unbeaten at home. Courvoisier McCauley led the Sycamores with 23 points and 6 rebounds. Jayson Kent added a career […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State hosts 2022 winter commencement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of families celebrated a day years in the making as Indiana State hosted its 2022 winter commencement ceremony at the Hulman Center on Saturday. Over 500 students received their undergraduate degrees. Nursing graduate Dahnie Bridge said it’s something she’s been looking forward to since she was a kid. “I’ve wanted […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Local bbq food truck is expanding

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local BBQ food truck is expanding to bring people more and more hometown BBQ. Owners of Butta's Better BBQ, Rodney and Catherine Hill, are moving into a brick and mortar location in Terre Haute. The business started in July of 2022 as just a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local YMCA has a new Marketing Director

The Vincennes YMCA has a new Marketing Director. Colton White is a 2017 graduate of Pike Central High School in Petersburg…. White was a standout athlete in high school and college in baseball and basketball. Meanwhile prices are changing for membership at the YMCA. Membership Director Bill Davis says the...
VINCENNES, IN
WCIA

Bradley Ave. to temporarily close lanes in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign said two lanes of Bradley Ave. will be closed temporarily beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m. The closure, between Hedge Rd. and Garden Hills Dr., is needed to perform storm sewer repairs. The city said travel through the work zone will be merged into single eastbound and westbound lanes.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTWO/WAWV

North Knox Lady Warriors defeat Terre Haute North

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The North Knox Lady Warriors defeated Terre Haute North 47-31 on Saturday afternoon. North Knox led through out the game and remained unbeaten on the season at 11-0. The Lady Patriots drop to 5-6 with the loss. Up next North Knox goes to Wood Memorial on Thursday December 15th while […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

An inmate dies at USP Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A United States Penitentiary Terre Haute inmate has died. The inmate has been identified as 50-year-old Anthony Alls. Alls was found unresponsive on December 10th at approximately 12:10 a.m. where responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Alls was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Avian flu detected in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County tested presumptive-positive for avian flu. The site impacted has 11,394 turkeys and will be placed in quarantine. Samples will be tested at the national USDA laboratory in Iowa for confirmation. A 10-kilometer control […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Over 11,000 Turkeys in Daviess County Found to Have Bird Flu

A commercial flock of 11,394 turkeys at a farm in Daviess County is the 15th flock in Indiana found to have bird flu, according to state officials. The birds tested presumptively positive for avian influenza yesterday and have been quarantined. Samples will be tested at Iowa’s national U.S. Department of Agriculture laboratory for confirmation.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

WHAT HAPPENED with AMC Theaters at Village Mall?

A lot of questions are being asked after it became known over the weekend that the AMC Movie Theaters at the Village Mall are shutting their doors. Vermilion Advantage CEO Tim Dudley says, it’s a matter of finding out why, and where we can go from here. Dudley says they found out like pretty much everyone else.
MyWabashValley.com

Clay Community Schools hires police chief

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools hired a police chief last week for its own police department. The Board of Trustees voted to hire Josh Clarke to lead the school corporation’s department. Josh Clarke started the new position Monday and previously ran for Clay County Sheriff in...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy