Vincennes, IN

North boys top Vincennes Lincoln

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots defeated Vincennes Lincoln 51-37 on Saturday evening. The Patriots went on a 15-0 run in the 2nd quarter to build a lead over the Alices. North improves to 1-3 while Vincennes Lincoln drops to 0-4.
North Knox Lady Warriors defeat Terre Haute North

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The North Knox Lady Warriors defeated Terre Haute North 47-31 on Saturday afternoon. North Knox led through out the game and remained unbeaten on the season at 11-0. The Lady Patriots drop to 5-6 with the loss. Up next North Knox goes to Wood Memorial on Thursday December 15th while […]
Evansville Basketball Academy set to close location in January

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Basketball Academy will soon be closing its doors at its current location. EBA officials made the announcement on their Facebook page on Sunday. The location on Kotter Avenue in Evansville has served as the host for several basketball games, training sessions, small group classes...
Indiana State falls to Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores saw their five game win streak snapped on Sunday afternoon following an 88-85 overtime loss to Southern Indiana. The Screaming Eagles outscored ISU 11-8 in OT to remain unbeaten at home. Courvoisier McCauley led the Sycamores with 23 points and 6 rebounds. Jayson Kent added a career […]
Mark A. Traylor

Mark A. Traylor, 64, of Washington, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Monday, December 5, 2022. Mark was born on February 3, 1958, in Daviess County to Gladys (Wathen) and Donald J. (Joe) Traylor. He graduated from Barr-Reeve High School in 1976 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Indiana State University (ISU) in 1980. Mark and Tami (Waller) Traylor were married from 1988-2015 and shared their hearts and home with two nephews – Dylan and Shane – and two nieces – Elizabeth and Emily who became their family and were absorbed lovingly into Mark’s extended Traylor family. Mark’s immediate family also included his son Justin Harris (Meredith) and granddaughters CeCe (16) and Lily (12).
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?

Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
Indiana State hosts 2022 winter commencement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of families celebrated a day years in the making as Indiana State hosted its 2022 winter commencement ceremony at the Hulman Center on Saturday. Over 500 students received their undergraduate degrees. Nursing graduate Dahnie Bridge said it’s something she’s been looking forward to since she was a kid. “I’ve wanted […]
Local YMCA has a new Marketing Director

The Vincennes YMCA has a new Marketing Director. Colton White is a 2017 graduate of Pike Central High School in Petersburg…. White was a standout athlete in high school and college in baseball and basketball. Meanwhile prices are changing for membership at the YMCA. Membership Director Bill Davis says the...
$180K of weed shipped to Evansville from California

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A discovery of several suspicious packages led to a massive drug bust in Evansville, police say. On Friday, officers with the Evansville Police Department responded after a mail carrier noticed ten packages that smelled like marijuana. The packages, which were sent from Rancho Cucamonga, California, were supposed to be delivered to […]
Sheriff-elect tries to capture Grinch in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Grinch was caught on camera Sunday afternoon in Princeton, Indiana. It’s from the Virtual Railfan web cam around 4:30 p.m. Dave Kunkel captured the video. It shows Sheriff-elect Bruce Vanoven trying to get the Grinch into custody near the Princeton Depot. There’s no word...
Anniversary Of Purple Aces Crash

December 13th marks the 45th anniversary of a plane crash near Evansville that claimed the lives of 29 people, including the University of Evansville’s men’s basketball team, supporters of the Purple Aces, and the flight crew. The University of Evansville will conduct two services on Tuesday to commemorate...
Cases of avian flu discovered in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Avian flu has been confirmed in birds in Gibson County, Indiana. The disease was confirmed in snow geese and other water birds. About 700 birds have been found dead, presumably from the disease. If you see sick wild birds or find a large number of...
Hymera hopes to complete Vine Street project after delays

HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The town of Hymera received a $514,000 grant from the state to complete a series of projects along Vine Street, near Northeast East Elementary School. Facilities manager Nick Cullison said the town will also contribute an additional $170,000 to help repair the street, widen the sidewalks so they are accessible by wheelchair […]
Crews on scene of fire in Gibson County

Crews are currently on scene of a structure fire in Gibson County. Dispatch confirms crews were called to a structure fire in the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Fort Branch, Indiana, around 9:19 p.m. on Sunday. We have crews on scene right now. We will continue to update...
