ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loogootee, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

North boys top Vincennes Lincoln

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots defeated Vincennes Lincoln 51-37 on Saturday evening. The Patriots went on a 15-0 run in the 2nd quarter to build a lead over the Alices. North improves to 1-3 while Vincennes Lincoln drops to 0-4.
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Cases of avian flu discovered in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Avian flu has been confirmed in birds in Gibson County, Indiana. The disease was confirmed in snow geese and other water birds. About 700 birds have been found dead, presumably from the disease. If you see sick wild birds or find a large number of...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Sheriff-elect tries to capture Grinch in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Grinch was caught on camera Sunday afternoon in Princeton, Indiana. It’s from the Virtual Railfan web cam around 4:30 p.m. Dave Kunkel captured the video. It shows Sheriff-elect Bruce Vanoven trying to get the Grinch into custody near the Princeton Depot. There’s no word...
PRINCETON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Mark A. Traylor

Mark A. Traylor, 64, of Washington, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Monday, December 5, 2022. Mark was born on February 3, 1958, in Daviess County to Gladys (Wathen) and Donald J. (Joe) Traylor. He graduated from Barr-Reeve High School in 1976 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Indiana State University (ISU) in 1980. Mark and Tami (Waller) Traylor were married from 1988-2015 and shared their hearts and home with two nephews – Dylan and Shane – and two nieces – Elizabeth and Emily who became their family and were absorbed lovingly into Mark’s extended Traylor family. Mark’s immediate family also included his son Justin Harris (Meredith) and granddaughters CeCe (16) and Lily (12).
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Hymera hopes to complete Vine Street project after delays

HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The town of Hymera received a $514,000 grant from the state to complete a series of projects along Vine Street, near Northeast East Elementary School. Facilities manager Nick Cullison said the town will also contribute an additional $170,000 to help repair the street, widen the sidewalks so they are accessible by wheelchair […]
HYMERA, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local YMCA has a new Marketing Director

The Vincennes YMCA has a new Marketing Director. Colton White is a 2017 graduate of Pike Central High School in Petersburg…. White was a standout athlete in high school and college in baseball and basketball. Meanwhile prices are changing for membership at the YMCA. Membership Director Bill Davis says the...
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Crews on scene of fire in Gibson County

Crews are currently on scene of a structure fire in Gibson County. Dispatch confirms crews were called to a structure fire in the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Fort Branch, Indiana, around 9:19 p.m. on Sunday. We have crews on scene right now. We will continue to update...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Clay Community Schools hires police chief

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools hired a police chief last week for its own police department. The Board of Trustees voted to hire Josh Clarke to lead the school corporation’s department. Josh Clarke started the new position Monday and previously ran for Clay County Sheriff in...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Overturned semi causes major traffic delays

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An early morning crash on I-70 has caused major traffic delays on Sunday. Indiana State Police say a semi overturned on the interstate just before 5:00 a.m. near the 25 mile marker. Traffic has been backed up for at least five miles. Everything is expected...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Former Reitz High School student-athlete killed in weekend crash

A former Reitz High School student-athlete from Evansville, Indiana, was killed in a crash that happened over the weekend. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Officer on Monday identified 20-year-old Jacob Andrew Jochum of Evansville as the victim who died in the crash, which happened on Sunday in the area Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Fire crews in Gibson County responded to a mobile home fire in the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Fort Branch on Sunday night. The Eyewitness News crew on the scene says only one home caught fire, but the fire caused damage to another home next door. Witnesses say […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 12, 2022

12:06 p.m. Raymond Stewart, 47, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 2:48 p.m. Michael Shake, 33, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to modify. 11:00 p.m. James McNeely, 70, Seymour, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment. Incidnets – December 11. 12:20 a.m. Traffic stop...
BEDFORD, IN
WTHI

Sullivan woman dies in hospital after Wednesday's crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a serious crash out of Sullivan County. We first brought you this story on Wednesday. For the last few days, 78-year-old Gloria Lumsdom of Sullivan has been fighting for her life at an Indianapolis hospital. Police say this comes after...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy