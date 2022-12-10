Top Somerset County basketball, rifle, swimming and wrestling performers for Dec. 9-15

Tuesday

Boys basketball

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Rifle

Conemaugh Township at Forest Hills, 3 p.m.

Wrestling

United at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

---

Monday

Boys basketball

Berlin Brothersvalley 66, Fort Hill 55: In Berlin, Pace Prosser dropped a game-high 37 points, including five 3-pointers as the Mountaineers bested the Sentinels.

Craig Jarvis and Ryan Blubaugh combined for 17 points for Berlin.

Windber 52, Cambria Heights 35: In Patton, Grady Klosky scored a game-high 12 points to go along with seven steals as the Ramblers upended the Highlanders.

Evan Brady and John Shuster each had 10 points for Windber.

Conemaugh Township 77, Meyersdale 29: In Meyersdale, Tanner Shirley racked up 26 points, including eight 3-pointers as Conemaugh Township romped Meyersdale.

Colin Dinyar netted 18 points while Trenton Brenneman scored 10 for Conemaugh Township.

Lance Aldinger scored eight points for Meyersdale.

Portage 69, North Star 47: In Portage, the Cougars suffered a non-conference loss to the Mustangs.

Andy Retassie and Ethan Smith each had 14 points for North Star.

Girls basketball

Shade 57, Conemaugh Township 51: In Davidsville, Jenna Muha dropped a game-high 37 points to go along with 16 rebounds and seven assists as Shade edged Conemaugh Township.

Mya Poznanski paced Conemaugh Township with 25 points and five steals. Ava Byer chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds.

North Star 47, Turkeyfoot 30: In Boswell, Grace Metz poured in a game-high 22 points to propel the Cougars past the Rams.

Abby Barnick tallied 11 points for North Star.

Maleigha Younkin scored 10 points for Turkeyfoot.

Penns Manor 58, Berlin Brothersvalley 44: In Clymer, the Mountaineers suffered a non-conference setback to the Comets.

Jenny Countryman scored 12 points while Gracie Sechler added 11 for Berlin.

Windber 63, Rockwood 41: In Windber, Lexie James and Kaylie Gaye each recorded 12 points as the Ramblers downed the Rockets.

Mollie Wheatley netted a game-high 18 points while Addie Barkman chipped in 14 points for Rockwood.

Rifle

North Star 1,256, Shanksville-Stonycreek 1,019: Cody Snoeberger shot a personal best 260 to lead the Cougars past the Vikings.

Jonathan Boone shot a personal best 250 for North Star.

Trinity Blough led Shanksville with a 247.

Swimming

Somerset splits with Marion Center: In Somerset, the Golden Eagle girls topped the Stingers 94.5-74.5 while the boys fell 82-79.

Hope Miller (200 free), Alyssa Richard (200 IM), Carly Richard (50 free and 100 free), Bethann Walker (100 back) and Isabella Basala (100 breaststroke) picked up individual wins for the Somerset girls.

Emert Rugg (200 free) and Simon McGuire (100 free) picked up wins for the Somerset boys.

---

Saturday

Girls basketball

King of the Jungle Tournament

Chestnut Ridge 51, Conemaugh Township 34: In New Paris, Belle Bosch tallied 19 points as the tournament host Lions bested Conemaugh Township in the title game.

Mya Poznanski, an all-tournament selection, scored 15 points for Conemaugh Township. Jenna Brenneman recorded eight points and eight rebounds.

---

Friday

Boys basketball

Berlin Brothersvalley 66, North Star 39: In Berlin, Craig Jarvis recorded a game-high 23 points as the Mountaineers upended the Cougars.

Pace Prosser added 16 points for Berlin.

Ethan Smith paced North Star with 10 points.

Rockwood 55, Blacklick Valley 49: In Rockwood, Dalton Boden and Christian Schrock each provided 13 points as the Rockets topped the Vikings.

Schrock and Zeke Foy combined for 24 rebounds. Will Latuch tallied 12 points.

Ferndale 52, Shanksville-Stonycreek 47 (2OT): In Shanksville, the Vikings dropped double-overtime contest to the Yellow Jackets.

Christian Musser scored a game-high 18 points while Logan McCall added 16 points for Shanksville.

Ron Davidson Roundball Classic

Penn Cambria 49, Conemaugh Township 47: In Ebensburg, Conemaugh Township dropped a heartbreaker to Penn Cambria.

Jon Updyke scored a game-high 25 points for Conemaugh Township.

Girls basketball

King of the Jungle Tournament

Conemaugh Township 41, Purchase Line 36: In New Paris, Mya Poznanski dropped 20 points to go along with five rebounds to propel Conemaugh Township to the title game.

Ava Byer tallied seven points, eight rebounds, four steals and four blocks for Conemaugh Township.

