ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Top Somerset County basketball, rifle, swimming and wrestling performers for Dec. 9-15

By Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago

Tuesday

Boys basketball

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Rifle

Conemaugh Township at Forest Hills, 3 p.m.

Wrestling

United at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

---

Monday

Boys basketball

Berlin Brothersvalley 66, Fort Hill 55: In Berlin, Pace Prosser dropped a game-high 37 points, including five 3-pointers as the Mountaineers bested the Sentinels.

Craig Jarvis and Ryan Blubaugh combined for 17 points for Berlin.

Windber 52, Cambria Heights 35: In Patton, Grady Klosky scored a game-high 12 points to go along with seven steals as the Ramblers upended the Highlanders.

Evan Brady and John Shuster each had 10 points for Windber.

Conemaugh Township 77, Meyersdale 29: In Meyersdale, Tanner Shirley racked up 26 points, including eight 3-pointers as Conemaugh Township romped Meyersdale.

Colin Dinyar netted 18 points while Trenton Brenneman scored 10 for Conemaugh Township.

Lance Aldinger scored eight points for Meyersdale.

Portage 69, North Star 47: In Portage, the Cougars suffered a non-conference loss to the Mustangs.

Andy Retassie and Ethan Smith each had 14 points for North Star.

Girls basketball

Shade 57, Conemaugh Township 51: In Davidsville, Jenna Muha dropped a game-high 37 points to go along with 16 rebounds and seven assists as Shade edged Conemaugh Township.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1meuDZ_0jdnoFKr00

Mya Poznanski paced Conemaugh Township with 25 points and five steals. Ava Byer chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds.

North Star 47, Turkeyfoot 30: In Boswell, Grace Metz poured in a game-high 22 points to propel the Cougars past the Rams.

Abby Barnick tallied 11 points for North Star.

Maleigha Younkin scored 10 points for Turkeyfoot.

Penns Manor 58, Berlin Brothersvalley 44: In Clymer, the Mountaineers suffered a non-conference setback to the Comets.

Jenny Countryman scored 12 points while Gracie Sechler added 11 for Berlin.

Windber 63, Rockwood 41: In Windber, Lexie James and Kaylie Gaye each recorded 12 points as the Ramblers downed the Rockets.

Mollie Wheatley netted a game-high 18 points while Addie Barkman chipped in 14 points for Rockwood.

Rifle

North Star 1,256, Shanksville-Stonycreek 1,019: Cody Snoeberger shot a personal best 260 to lead the Cougars past the Vikings.

Jonathan Boone shot a personal best 250 for North Star.

Trinity Blough led Shanksville with a 247.

Swimming

Somerset splits with Marion Center: In Somerset, the Golden Eagle girls topped the Stingers 94.5-74.5 while the boys fell 82-79.

Hope Miller (200 free), Alyssa Richard (200 IM), Carly Richard (50 free and 100 free), Bethann Walker (100 back) and Isabella Basala (100 breaststroke) picked up individual wins for the Somerset girls.

Emert Rugg (200 free) and Simon McGuire (100 free) picked up wins for the Somerset boys.

---

Saturday

Girls basketball

King of the Jungle Tournament

Chestnut Ridge 51, Conemaugh Township 34: In New Paris, Belle Bosch tallied 19 points as the tournament host Lions bested Conemaugh Township in the title game.

Mya Poznanski, an all-tournament selection, scored 15 points for Conemaugh Township. Jenna Brenneman recorded eight points and eight rebounds.

---

Friday

Boys basketball

Berlin Brothersvalley 66, North Star 39: In Berlin, Craig Jarvis recorded a game-high 23 points as the Mountaineers upended the Cougars.

Pace Prosser added 16 points for Berlin.

Ethan Smith paced North Star with 10 points.

Rockwood 55, Blacklick Valley 49: In Rockwood, Dalton Boden and Christian Schrock each provided 13 points as the Rockets topped the Vikings.

Schrock and Zeke Foy combined for 24 rebounds. Will Latuch tallied 12 points.

Ferndale 52, Shanksville-Stonycreek 47 (2OT): In Shanksville, the Vikings dropped double-overtime contest to the Yellow Jackets.

Christian Musser scored a game-high 18 points while Logan McCall added 16 points for Shanksville.

Ron Davidson Roundball Classic

Penn Cambria 49, Conemaugh Township 47: In Ebensburg, Conemaugh Township dropped a heartbreaker to Penn Cambria.

Jon Updyke scored a game-high 25 points for Conemaugh Township.

Girls basketball

King of the Jungle Tournament

Conemaugh Township 41, Purchase Line 36: In New Paris, Mya Poznanski dropped 20 points to go along with five rebounds to propel Conemaugh Township to the title game.

Ava Byer tallied seven points, eight rebounds, four steals and four blocks for Conemaugh Township.

Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook and @dailyamericanmedia on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Top Somerset County basketball, rifle, swimming and wrestling performers for Dec. 9-15

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Belle Vernon school district investigating racist TikTok video

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — The Belle Vernon Area School District is investigating a TikTok video that appears to show students from Belle Vernon's the football team taking part in a viral video trend that involves a song that uses a racial slur, according to the district superintendent. The football...
BELLE VERNON, PA
WTAJ

Road closure on Route 3003 bridge in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing a bridge closure on Route 3003 (Draketown Road) at the intersection with T-393 (Conn Road) in Lower Turkeyfoot Township due to some undermining of the stone abutment. This restriction is being implemented in the interest of safety and will be effective immediately. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$50k Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Someone is walking away with $50K after a winning lottery ticket was sold in Blair County. The prize was part of the fourth weekly drawing of New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7, 2023, […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA | Johnstown firefighters rescue dog from flood channel

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A heart-warming rescue was caught on camera over the weekend in Johnstown. Video was captured Sunday evening hours after the dog, Bruce, had disappeared. He was later spotted stuck in a flood channel near Fairfield Avenue. The Johnstown Fire Department was called to help...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wdadradio.com

TWO ACCIDENTS REPORTED SATURDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY

Indiana County 911 reports a relatively quiet Saturday in the area. There were two accidents to which firefighters were summoned. The first was at 8:06 AM on Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center was dispatched and Commodore and Citizens Ambulance were added to the call minutes later. It was a single-vehicle crash with an SUV ending up on its side. Icy conditions may have contributed to the accident.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Neighbors upset after man butchers deer at home in front of school

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Rifled deer hunting season is wrapping up this week, and lots of Pennsylvania hunters came out of the woods with a deer.One man in Greensburg got his buck and decided to butcher it at home in front of a school. That has some of his neighbors upset.Lucas Smith says he bagged his buck earlier this week and it's been hanging from a tree in his front, which is right across from Greensburg Salem Middle School. Now what Smith is doing is perfectly legal, but it's got some neighbors questioning where he chose to process and butcher...
GREENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Commercial building severely damaged by fire in Pa.

An intense blaze was taken down by crews from several regional departments at a commercial building in Bedford County Sunday. According to WJAC, the fiery scene happened around 4:00 p.m. at Fort Piper Prints in the 1700 block of Raystown Road in Hopewell Township, where crews who first arrived on the scene said the building was full of smoke when they got there.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Precession held for fallen Huntingdon County firefighter

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Huntingdon County Firefighters joined community members Saturday to honor Kurt Keilhofer, a firefighter who died in the line of duty on Tuesday. A precession made its way through Mapleton following the funeral service for Keilhofer, who died after being struck by a vehicle on Dec. 6. Keilhofer was a member […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County residents advised to boil water after leak

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Approximately 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers in Hempfield's West Point neighborhood, extending east to the Arnold Palmer Airport, are advised to boil their water after a leak drained lines in the area, the agency said in a press release Saturday morning.A water main break to a line that served the water tower for the neighborhood drained lines, mandating the issuance of a precautionary advisory, the release added.Water has been re-routed, so customers in the affected area should now have water service.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Trio charged after large fight in parking lot near Altoona bar

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of badly injuring two people in a large fight that started in a bar in Altoona. Jeremy Fornbacher, 29, of Williamsburg, Brandon Smida, 21, of Altoona, and Hunter Learn, 20, of Altoona, were seen on video punching and kicking a man and […]
ALTOONA, PA
wdadradio.com

ICY ROADS LEAD TO CRASH IN EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP

First responders had an early start to the weekend as a vehicle accident was reported this morning to Indiana County 911. The accident was reported at 8:06 a.m. along Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center Fire Department and state police were initially dispatched, and Commodore Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called in to assist 11 minutes later.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PSP: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A home intruder was killed Saturday morning in Bedford after State Police said the homeowner shot him. State Police out of Bedford said they received a call of a home invasion and assault along Shoups Branch Road in Liberty Township shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. While on the phone with […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

One dead following early morning crash in Portage Township, Deputy Coroner says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A fatal accident occurred in Portage Township early Sunday morning according to Cambria County Deputy Coroner Joe Hribar. At approximately 2:34 am, a side-by-side driven by Jamie Lynn Abrell, 34, was travelling on Lumber Drive in icy conditions when it failed to negotiate a left turn and rolled multiple times according to Hribar.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy