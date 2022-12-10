Read full article on original website
WPMI
Salvation Army asks for a little extra help with Angel Tree program this year
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Salvation Army is there through thick and thin, and it’s a pretty thin time for them right now. They’re hoping you can help make spirits brighter with your donations before they distribute to families in need later this week. The Angel Tree...
WPMI
MPD investigating shooting on Foreman Circle
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to shots fired at a home on Foreman Circle around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the incident stemmed from a fight between a homeowner and another person. Investigators say one of the two suffered a gunshot wound...
WPMI
Prodisee Pantry fills trunks with food and hearts with hope ahead of Christmas
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Christmas is a time for many to enjoy laughter, family, and holiday food but some residents in Baldwin County unfortunately do not have that luxury. Continuing its yearly food distribution Prodisee Pantry says it's important to lend a helping hand. Today in Stockton, AL, volunteers...
WPMI
Baldwin County widow claims FedEx used faulty tires in fatal crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx alleging it used faulty retread tires that resulted in her husband’s death. Hamilton Platt, 32, died in a fiery crash on September 21st after he slammed into a FedEx truck that blew a tire and stopped in the middle of 1-10. Kelsie Platt, 28, says she learned about the horrific crash by seeing images and reading comments on social media.
WPMI
Mobile family left with nothing after house fire on Butternut Drive
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — "All I heard was...Fire! Fire! And my friend came out and it just exploded," said Madison Hendrix, the daughter who lives in the home. A Mobile County family is pleading for help after losing everything to a house fire. "My sister believes a family friend...
WPMI
Spanish Fort hosts annual Spirit of Christmas Parade
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Spanish Fort celebrated the holidays in style on Saturday with its annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. The event, held at the Eastern Shore Center, had it all, from dancing nutcrackers and Christmas characters to live ballerinas in snow globes!. The Spanish Fort High School...
WPMI
Chaos erupts at latest Prichard Water Board meeting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Water Board held a much-anticipated meeting today. Residents of Alabama Village have been pushing for answers as to why their water may be shut off. A lot was said at the meeting, but it doesn’t seem like too much was accomplished on that...
WPMI
MPD: 12-year-old shot while chasing after dog
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a 12-year-old boy was shot after chasing his dog down the street. It happened at the 1000 block of Garland Drive. The 12-year-old was trying to take out the trash when the dog escaped, after which it began chasing...
WPMI
USA seeks evaluators for medical cannabis license applications
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. Evaluators will be compensated. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission engaged the University to coordinate the review, evaluation and scoring of the following sections...
