ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPMI

MPD investigating shooting on Foreman Circle

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to shots fired at a home on Foreman Circle around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night. Police say the incident stemmed from a fight between a homeowner and another person. Investigators say one of the two suffered a gunshot wound...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Baldwin County widow claims FedEx used faulty tires in fatal crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx alleging it used faulty retread tires that resulted in her husband’s death. Hamilton Platt, 32, died in a fiery crash on September 21st after he slammed into a FedEx truck that blew a tire and stopped in the middle of 1-10. Kelsie Platt, 28, says she learned about the horrific crash by seeing images and reading comments on social media.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Spanish Fort hosts annual Spirit of Christmas Parade

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Spanish Fort celebrated the holidays in style on Saturday with its annual Spirit of Christmas Parade. The event, held at the Eastern Shore Center, had it all, from dancing nutcrackers and Christmas characters to live ballerinas in snow globes!. The Spanish Fort High School...
SPANISH FORT, AL
WPMI

Chaos erupts at latest Prichard Water Board meeting

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Water Board held a much-anticipated meeting today. Residents of Alabama Village have been pushing for answers as to why their water may be shut off. A lot was said at the meeting, but it doesn’t seem like too much was accomplished on that...
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

MPD: 12-year-old shot while chasing after dog

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a 12-year-old boy was shot after chasing his dog down the street. It happened at the 1000 block of Garland Drive. The 12-year-old was trying to take out the trash when the dog escaped, after which it began chasing...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

USA seeks evaluators for medical cannabis license applications

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. Evaluators will be compensated. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission engaged the University to coordinate the review, evaluation and scoring of the following sections...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy