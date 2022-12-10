BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County widow has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx alleging it used faulty retread tires that resulted in her husband’s death. Hamilton Platt, 32, died in a fiery crash on September 21st after he slammed into a FedEx truck that blew a tire and stopped in the middle of 1-10. Kelsie Platt, 28, says she learned about the horrific crash by seeing images and reading comments on social media.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO