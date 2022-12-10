Read full article on original website
Related
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
PWMania
WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover
Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Stars Suspended Following ROH Final Battle
Two AEW stars have been ‘suspended’ by the company following last night’s (December 10) ROH Final Battle event. On the show, current AEW star and former ROH World Champion Rush teamed alongside Dralistico to face AR Fox and Blake Christian. Controversy surrounded the finish of the match,...
Report: WWE sends Matt Riddle to rehab after second failed drug test
Riddle was written off television last week, with the company saying he would be out six weeks.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
The Briscoes Win ROH Tag Team Titles In Bloody Double Dog Collar Match At ROH Final Battle 2022
The Briscoes finally conquer FTR. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) won the ROH Tag Team Titles in a double dog collar match at ROH Final Battle, defeating FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) in a bloody affair. Even referee Mike Posey got busted open due to an errant chain...
Tony Khan Says That Injury Prevented Colt Cabana From Competing At ROH Final Battle
Colt Cabana wasn't cleared to compete at ROH Final Battle. Throughout the new era of Ring Of Honor, Colt Cabana has competed at all of the promotion's pay-per-view events. In April, Cabana took on Blake Christian in singles action at ROH Supercard Of Honor. In July, Cabana faced off against Anthony Henry at ROH Death Before Dishonor.
AEW Rampage On 12/9 Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating
The numbers are in for the December 9 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 457,000 viewers. This number is up from the 360,000 viewers the show drew on November 25. Friday's show drew a 0.11 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Ava Raine's Development In WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her "WWE NXT" TV debut recently, as she aligned herself with the faction known as Schism — a cult-like group led by Joe Gacy that also features Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans. Raine has yet to compete in the ring in WWE, however, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center for a couple of years. On the media call ahead of "NXT" Deadline this Saturday, December 10, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on Raine's progression with her character onscreen.
The Gunns Have Daddy Issues, Young Rock Viewership, NXT Stars Say Brand Is 'Back', More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, December 11, 2022:. - The Gunn Club is the latest to sit down with RJ City on Hey! (EW). See the full episode above. - According to Spoiler TV, Young Rock garnered 1.278 million viewers on Friday, December 9, 2022. The show drew a 0.2 rating.
Dynamite & Rampage To Air On AEW Plus In Brazil In 2023, Usos Canvas 2 Canvas | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, December 12, 2022. - AEW Dynamite & Rampage will no longer air on Space in Brazil starting in 2023. Instead, AEW Plus will be the new home for the flagship shows in Brazil:. - The Usos are The Ones: WWE Canvas 2...
Shawn Michaels Wants The New Day To Be Part Of NXT Vengeance Day 2023 But Nothing Is Finalized
Shawn Michaels cannot guarantee it, but he wants The New Day to be a part of NXT Vengeance Day 2023. At NXT Deadline 2022, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods captured the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship. Of course, Kingston and Woods are members of the WWE SmackDown roster and as such, their commitment to the NXT brand is uncertain at this time but if Shawn Michaels has his way, they will be part of the brand for a handful of months and the NXT Tag Team Championships will be present on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
Chris Jericho: Eddie Kingston Probably Would've Won Barbed Wire Match If I Didn't Have AEW Title Bout
Chris Jericho looks back on Barbed Wire Everywhere match with Eddie Kingston. On the July 20 episode of AEW Dynamite, Jericho competed in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match against Kingston as a blow off match for their feud that started at the beginning of the year. Jericho was victorious in the bout, finishing Kingston with a barbed wire assisted Judas Effect.
WWE RAW (12/12/22) Results: Two #1 Contender Bouts Take Place
WWE Raw (12/12) - To start the show, Bayley made her entrance with Damage CTRL. Becky Lynch would come out to run off IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, evening the odds for Alexa Bliss. Bianca Belair made her entrance for this match. Number One Contenders Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss.
Sting Says He Had His Knee Cleaned Out 'Six Or Seven Weeks Ago'
Sting provides an update on his status. Though Darby Allin has been a regular on AEW television, Sting hasn't always been by his side over the past two months. Speaking on K&C Masterpiece, Sting revealed that he recently underwent a knee cleaning. "I just had surgery, six or seven weeks...
Shane Taylor Discusses Goals In New ROH, Why He Let Free Agency Play Out
Shane Taylor speaks after ROH Final Battle. Taylor joined Ring of Honor in the Tony Khan era at ROH Final Battle, teaming with JD Griffey to take on Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. Strickland is a former ROH TV Champion and Six-Man Tag Team Champion, but had been absent from the first two ROH shows under Tony Khan's management.
Jay White: Sasha Banks Would Make A Great Member Of Bullet Club
Jay White believes Sasha Banks is a major star and would make a great addition to Bullet Club should she want to join New Japan Pro-Wrestling. With a recent report stating Sasha Banks will be in Tokyo for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, wrestling fans continue to wonder what may be next for the WWE Grand Slam Champion. Jay White, current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, in a new interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, says that he believes the former WWE Women's Champion would make a great addition to Bullet Club.
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
WWE SmackDown On 12/9/22 Nets Over 2 Million Viewers In Preliminary Viewership
The numbers are in for the December 9 episode of WWE SmackDown. According to Spoiler TV, Friday's WWE SmackDown on December 9 drew 2,098,000 viewers. This number is up from the 902,000 viewers that last week's episode drew on FS1. This number is also up from the 2.064 million viewers the November 28 episode on FOX drew in preliminary viewership.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0