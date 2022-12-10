Read full article on original website
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in Irving
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?
$295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium could boost Dallas' chances of hosting the FIFA World Cup Finals in 2026
Have you been to this haunted Dallas hotel?
How to watch the 2022 Texas high school football state championship games
Starting with the Class 1A 6-Man championships Dec. 14 all the way through the Class 6A championships Dec. 17, schools have a chance to etch their names in Texas high school football history.
North Shore snaps Westlake's 54-game streak, advances to 3rd straight 6A DI Texas football state championship
In a battle of undefeated, defending 6A Texas high school football state champions Saturday at Rice Stadium, the Galena Park North Shore Mustangs beat Austin Westlake 49-34 to snap the state's longest winning streak and punch their ticket to a third straight appearance in the 6A DI UIL Football State Championship game
colemantoday.com
UIL Football State Championships Ticket Information
The 2022 UIL Football State Championships will take place this Wednesday through Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. If you're interested in attending, ticket information for each day is available at the links below. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on Dec. 14)
DeSoto upsets nationally-ranked Guyer in Texas state high school football semifinals
DeSoto is partying like it's 2016 — the year it won its lone Texas state title. The Eagles pulled away to beat nationally-ranked Guyer 47-28 in the Texas 6A Division 2 state semifinals on Saturday at The Star at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. The stage is now set for the 6A Division 2 title: ...
WFAA
South Oak Cliff looking to become 1st Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state titles
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from before the UIL State semifinal game against Argyle. In 2021, South Oak Cliff (SOC) made history, becoming the the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958. Sixty-three long years for DISD to hoist a trophy. (Assuming you ignore Dallas Carter's 1988 title, which was stripped due to an ineligible player).
‘I’m sick to my stomach for the kids and the community’: Longview falls to Aledo in the State Semifinals Saturday
DALLAS, TEXAS (KETK)-The Longview Lobos were the in the State Semifinals looking to make it to the state championship for the first time since 2018. Longview jumped out to an early 14-3 lead at the half courtesy of Jalen Hale, but the Aledo Bearcats answered back with two quick touchdowns in the second half. The […]
Johnathan McGill announces transfer to SMU
McGill is slated to finish out his career in his home state
Did you win? 2 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys escaped an embarrassing upset at the hands of the Houston Texans on Sunday, but that wasn’t the only win being celebrated in the Lone Star State over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in...
Texas Coach Chris Beard Arrested On 3rd-Degree Assault Charge Against Family Member
Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning, an Austin Police spokesperson told CBS Sports. Beard, 49, was arrested and booked at 4:18 a.m. local time on a third-degree charge of assault against a family member. Austin Police responded to a "disturbance hot shot," per an Austin PD spokesperson, at 12:15 a.m.
Galena Park North Shore stops Westlake’s winning streak 49-34 in 6A-D1 semifinals
Both teams have spent most of the season as the top two teams in the Class 6A state rankings, and while it's a small shame they won't meet in the state championship game, a semifinal that has the potential to be a classic Texas high school football playoff game is nearly as nice.
Several North Texas spots ranked among best spots in the world for fajitas
There are a few things Texas is known for that it is arguably the best at across the country and that's sports, barbecue, and the best fajitas in the world.
fox4news.com
$295 million renovations planned for AT&T Stadium ahead of 2026 World Cup
ARLINGTON, Texas - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is planning to spend close to $300 million to upgrade AT&T Stadium in Arlington ahead of the FIFA World Cup in four years. The team has only been at the stadium for 13 years, but they believe it's time for the stadium to get a face-lift.
frogsowar.com
Max Duggan: Heisman Trophy Runner-Up
TCU Horned Frog Quarterback Max Duggan was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, with the award presentation broadcast live on ESPN on Saturday night. The ceremony included interviews with the candidates and their family and coaches, it is a celebration of the dedication, sacrifice, and incredible work ethic it takes to ever have the opportunity to reach this position at the pinnacle of college football. As well, none of the finalists reach that stage without the success and support of his teammates.
Texas coach arrested on shocking charge
Law enforcement in Austin, Texas arrested Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard overnight. The Texas head coach faces a charge of assault on a family member after the incident. Austin police confirmed Beard’s arrest early Monday morning. Tony Plohetski, an investigative reporter in Austin, tweeted the news of Beard’s arrest. Plohetski said, “University of Texas Read more... The post Texas coach arrested on shocking charge appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hornsillustrated.com
Bijan Robinson Best Running Back in College Football
AUSTIN, Texas - For his accomplished on the football field, achievement in the classroom, and his citizenship in the community, the 2022 Doak Walker Award was presented to Bijan Robinson for being the best running back in college football. His accomplishments on the field are well documented. Robinson became the...
Update from police — former TTU Coach Beard arrested on family assault charge in Austin
Former Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach, now with the University of Texas, Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning in Travis County for an assault charge.
KXII.com
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday. Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured. Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
LIVE RADAR: Storms Expected Tuesday Morning in North Texas
Tuesday will start quite stormy across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A line of storms is expected to move through impacting the morning drive and school drop-off. Storms will move through from west to east from approximately 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. Below are some images from one of the forecast models.
City of DeSoto cancels holiday parade, reschedules tree lighting ceremony over football semifinals and possible rain
DESOTO, Texas — The City of DeSoto and DeSoto Parks & Recreation announced Friday they are canceling the city’s holiday parade and postponing the tree lighting ceremony this weekend. City officials said the success of the DeSoto Eagles football team, who will be taking on Denton Guyer in...
WFAA
DFW weather timeline: More storms, some severe, are in the forecast tonight into Tuesday morning
DALLAS — After a soggy, cloudy weekend, another round of rain is moving in. This time, it brings the potential for strong storms followed by cooler weather. Most of Monday night will feature clouds, passing showers, and drizzle. A line of storms moves across North Texas early Tuesday morning...
