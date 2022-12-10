Read full article on original website
Skinner Suspended Three Games for Cross-Checking Guentzel
The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t have to contend with Buffalo’s second-leading scorer when the teams meet tonight at 7:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena. Neither will the two teams the Sabres must face after that. That’s because first-line winger Jeff Skinner, who has 13 goals and 19 assists in...
Penguins vs. Sabres, Game 28: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
Movie sequels rarely seem to be as good as the original. The same isn’t necessarily true of the back end of home-and-home series in the NHL, but the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres will be hard-pressed tonight to equal, let alone outdo, the show they put on at KeyBank Center 24 hours earlier.
Letang Returns; Penguins Dull Sabres Again, 3-1
The Pittsburgh Penguins haven’t fared very well in the second game when playing on consecutive nights this season. Not until Saturday night, anyway. Before that, the Penguins had played six back-to-back sets, and won the second game all but, uh, five times. But whatever issues caused them to go...
(Updated) KRIS LETANG RETURNS! D-Man in Lineup vs. Sabres
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to the lineup on Saturday night as the Penguins hosted the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena, a mere 12 days after suffering a stroke. Coach Mike Sullivan, who termed Letang out on Friday, did not do so on Saturday afternoon and hinted the...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Monday, December 12
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Monday, December 12 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and Mikey preview and analyze the Monday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at MANSCAPED.com! #ad #manscapedpod.
Check out the illegal play that put Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out of the game
At first viewing, the tackle that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith put on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was brutal. Upon further review it was illegal and a case could be made it was a dirty play altogether. Smith slung Pickett down early in the Steelers loss to the Ravens,...
Penguins Locker Room: Letang Underwent Tests, Pens Get Big Boost
Kris Letang underwent tests and blood work to return to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup on Saturday, but the Penguins received the figurative shot in the arm as they squashed the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 at PPG Paints Arena. Letang was the story in Pittsburgh and around the NHL as he re-entered...
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense
On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
Fantastic Finish: Malkin Gets Game-Winner in Final Minute, 2-1
Tristan Jarry has accomplished a lot of things during his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins. But 177 games into his NHL career, beating the Dallas Stars wasn’t on the list. Now, Jarry hadn’t had many opportunities and he actually had played awfully well when facing Dallas — he had a 1.94 goals-against average and .934 save percentage in two appearances — defeating the Stars still was on his to-do list Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.
Pittsburgh Steelers Release Veteran Kicker
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran kicker Matthew Wright, per a team announcement on Saturday. Wright was filling in for Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, who was activated from the injured reserve earlier this afternoon. Boswell returned to practice on Thursday as the Steelers opened up the 21-day window to activate...
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: Just Another Night of Superstars in 3-1 Win
Ho-hum. The Pittsburgh Penguins superstars had another day at the office. Sidney Crosby scored three points, including a pair of goals. Kris Letang surprised everyone by returning from a stroke in just 12 days. The Penguins power play scored. They even played defense, according to PHN Editor-in-Chief Dan Kingerski. The...
FanDuel Maryland Promo Provides $200 for Monday Night Football
Another busy week of December sports betting action rolls forward, and the FanDuel Maryland promo offer will provide a bankroll infusion with a $200 sure thing bonus. This FanDuel Maryland promo is a classic no-brainer in every sense of the term. You make a $5 bet, and you get a $200 guaranteed payout in free bets. That is a player friendly exchange that speaks for itself.
Molinari: NHL Take Notice — Sidney Crosby for Hart Trophy
Stanley Cups are not won during the first two months of the regular season. Hart trophies aren’t won then, either. So no one should be frantically working out the details of a parade down the Boulevard of the Allies just because the Pittsburgh Penguins have won five games in a row and are 12-2-2 in their past 16.
Penguins Grades: Crosby Shines, Team Gives Resounding Answers in Win (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been bad in the second of back-to-backs. In six previous back-to-backs, the Penguins had only a win against the Central Division cellar-dwelling Chicago Blackhawks (1-4-1) and generally looked fatigued. Against younger, presumably fresher legs on Saturday, the Penguins should have been in trouble against the emerging...
Bruins, Coyotes Fans Violently Brawl in the Stands
Bruins and Coyotes fans fought in the stands in a seriously violent brawl.
