Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins vs. Sabres, Game 28: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

Movie sequels rarely seem to be as good as the original. The same isn’t necessarily true of the back end of home-and-home series in the NHL, but the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres will be hard-pressed tonight to equal, let alone outdo, the show they put on at KeyBank Center 24 hours earlier.
BUFFALO, NY
Letang Returns; Penguins Dull Sabres Again, 3-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins haven’t fared very well in the second game when playing on consecutive nights this season. Not until Saturday night, anyway. Before that, the Penguins had played six back-to-back sets, and won the second game all but, uh, five times. But whatever issues caused them to go...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Monday, December 12

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Monday, December 12 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and Mikey preview and analyze the Monday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at MANSCAPED.com! #ad #manscapedpod.
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense

On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
DETROIT, MI
Fantastic Finish: Malkin Gets Game-Winner in Final Minute, 2-1

Tristan Jarry has accomplished a lot of things during his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins. But 177 games into his NHL career, beating the Dallas Stars wasn’t on the list. Now, Jarry hadn’t had many opportunities and he actually had played awfully well when facing Dallas — he had a 1.94 goals-against average and .934 save percentage in two appearances — defeating the Stars still was on his to-do list Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Steelers Release Veteran Kicker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran kicker Matthew Wright, per a team announcement on Saturday. Wright was filling in for Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, who was activated from the injured reserve earlier this afternoon. Boswell returned to practice on Thursday as the Steelers opened up the 21-day window to activate...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanDuel Maryland Promo Provides $200 for Monday Night Football

Another busy week of December sports betting action rolls forward, and the FanDuel Maryland promo offer will provide a bankroll infusion with a $200 sure thing bonus. This FanDuel Maryland promo is a classic no-brainer in every sense of the term. You make a $5 bet, and you get a $200 guaranteed payout in free bets. That is a player friendly exchange that speaks for itself.
MARYLAND STATE
Pittsburgh, PA
