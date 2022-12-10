Read full article on original website
Children's Weekend kicks off at Amana Colonies' Tannenbaum Forest
Iowa County — Friday morning, Children's Weekend kicked off at the Amana Colonies Tannenbaum Forest holiday event. The event kicked off in the Festhalle Barn, featuring:. Iowa's News Now spoke with Dana Jensen, Festival Event Manager, to talk more about the Tannenbaum Forest. Children's Weekend will continue to run...
Iowa City Human Rights Commission to host "Hot Cocoa and Coffee" event
Iowa City Human Rights Commission members will host a “Hot Cocoa and Coffee” event on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Iowa City Public Library, 123 S. Linn Street, in Meeting Room D. Participants will learn more about the Iowa City Human Rights Commission and...
East and West High Schools prepare for 12th Annual Battle of Waterloo
Waterloo — Monday evening, Waterloo Schools announced they will be competing in the 12th Annual Battle of Waterloo Wrestling Tournament. East and West high schools are hosting the event with support from:. Experience Waterloo. Waterloo hotel/motel tax. Waterloo Sports and and Leisure Commission. The National Wrestling Hall of Fame...
Firefighters move into new fire house in Solon
Solon — Saturday evening, the Solon Fire Department (FD) moved into their new fire house. The new facility will allow Solon FD to provide faster and efficient services for the surrounding community. The move comes after the structure broke ground last year. So far, Solon FD has received nearly...
Oakland Road open to traffic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Monday the City of Cedar Rapids provided an update on the road construction project on Oakland Road. The City says the contractor has been completing concrete work, erecting signage, backfilling dirt, placing temporary seeding, and doing general cleanup up over the past week. At the...
C6-Zero plant fire could cost Marengo Fire Department up to $80,000 in damages
Marengo, IA — The Marengo Fire Department is considering its options after a fire broke out at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo Thursday afternoon. The fire took approximately 15 hours to put out, resulting in significant structural damage to the building. Due to the products inside the plant, many of the firefighter's uniforms are rendered unusable until they can get cleaned.
Cedar Falls Police make arrest in November Animal Neglect case
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Four people have been arrested after 23 animals were rescued from a Cedar Falls home back in November. Police charged 34-year-old Thomas Orr, 43-year-old Heather William-Orr, and 46-year-old William Shock with Animal Neglect with injury which is a Serious Misdemeanor offense. 22-year-old Tamara Shock was...
Benton Community School District holds first public meeting on bond referendum
Benton Community School District held their first public information session on Monday evening to discuss the proposal of a $48.5 million bond referendum that will voted on in the spring. The money will go to revamping all the schools in the district, and maybe build a new pre-school through sixth...
Names released in fatal Benton County Crash
Benton County — Monday night, the Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS) released names of the individuals involved in Sunday evening's fatal crash. At 6:20 p.m. Sunday evening, Iowa State Patrol (ISP) was dispatched to a head-on collision on US 30 at 14th Avenue. Tyler J Rosenthal of Cedar...
One dead after head-on crash near Keystone Sunday evening
KEYSTONE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Benton County Sunday evening. It happened around 6:20 p.m. on Highway 30 and 14th Avenue near Keystone. An SUV was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes on Highway 30 when it crashed into a...
