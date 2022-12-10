ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Children's Weekend kicks off at Amana Colonies' Tannenbaum Forest

Iowa County — Friday morning, Children's Weekend kicked off at the Amana Colonies Tannenbaum Forest holiday event. The event kicked off in the Festhalle Barn, featuring:. Iowa's News Now spoke with Dana Jensen, Festival Event Manager, to talk more about the Tannenbaum Forest. Children's Weekend will continue to run...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

East and West High Schools prepare for 12th Annual Battle of Waterloo

Waterloo — Monday evening, Waterloo Schools announced they will be competing in the 12th Annual Battle of Waterloo Wrestling Tournament. East and West high schools are hosting the event with support from:. Experience Waterloo. Waterloo hotel/motel tax. Waterloo Sports and and Leisure Commission. The National Wrestling Hall of Fame...
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Firefighters move into new fire house in Solon

Solon — Saturday evening, the Solon Fire Department (FD) moved into their new fire house. The new facility will allow Solon FD to provide faster and efficient services for the surrounding community. The move comes after the structure broke ground last year. So far, Solon FD has received nearly...
SOLON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Oakland Road open to traffic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Monday the City of Cedar Rapids provided an update on the road construction project on Oakland Road. The City says the contractor has been completing concrete work, erecting signage, backfilling dirt, placing temporary seeding, and doing general cleanup up over the past week. At the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

C6-Zero plant fire could cost Marengo Fire Department up to $80,000 in damages

Marengo, IA — The Marengo Fire Department is considering its options after a fire broke out at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo Thursday afternoon. The fire took approximately 15 hours to put out, resulting in significant structural damage to the building. Due to the products inside the plant, many of the firefighter's uniforms are rendered unusable until they can get cleaned.
MARENGO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Falls Police make arrest in November Animal Neglect case

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Four people have been arrested after 23 animals were rescued from a Cedar Falls home back in November. Police charged 34-year-old Thomas Orr, 43-year-old Heather William-Orr, and 46-year-old William Shock with Animal Neglect with injury which is a Serious Misdemeanor offense. 22-year-old Tamara Shock was...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Benton CSD holding public information sessions on proposed $48.5M bond referendum

ATKINS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Benton Community School District is proposing a $48.5 million general obligation bond referendum on March 7, 2023, for long-overdue facility improvements. This includes approximately $10 million sales tax revenue to cover the balance. The district is hosting public information sessions on the...
ATKINS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Names released in fatal Benton County Crash

Benton County — Monday night, the Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS) released names of the individuals involved in Sunday evening's fatal crash. At 6:20 p.m. Sunday evening, Iowa State Patrol (ISP) was dispatched to a head-on collision on US 30 at 14th Avenue. Tyler J Rosenthal of Cedar...
BENTON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One dead after head-on crash near Keystone Sunday evening

KEYSTONE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Benton County Sunday evening. It happened around 6:20 p.m. on Highway 30 and 14th Avenue near Keystone. An SUV was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes on Highway 30 when it crashed into a...
BENTON COUNTY, IA

