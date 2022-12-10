Read full article on original website
Related
Howard South Dakota Native, ‘Dude Dad’, Performing in Sioux Falls
With over 4 million Facebook followers, not to mention everyone who ever watched him on the hit show "The Middle", or caught him on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Taylor Calmus is no longer that unknown college graduate from Howard, South Dakota. He is well-known for his "Dude Dad' videos about life...
sdpb.org
Arlington nursing home to close in February
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara will close its facility in Arlington, west of Brookings, in February. It currently has 22 residents. A spokesperson blamed the closure on staffing issues, Medicaid underfunding, and the continued impact of COVID-19. “We were honored to serve an incredible community...
Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future
A $100 million investment in the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo building would translate into another 100 days of use each year and another half-million dollars in economic impact for the Sioux Falls area. Those figures represented just a few of the conclusions from a consultant who presented to a Monday meeting of the Minnehaha County […] The post Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man burglarizes garage after ‘check well-being’ call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces multiple charges out of Minnehaha and Lincoln County after burglarizing a garage and violating traffic and arrest laws on Saturday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received a “check well-being” call when the person in question...
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell police investigating weekend stabbing involving two teens
Mitchell police are investigating a stabbing which took place over the weekend in Mitchell. Just after 2:30 on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a report of a 16-year-old juvenile male that had been stabbed in the neck. This victim had been transported to Queen of Peace Hospital for treatment by friends. It was learned the assault had occurred in the 100 block of North Langdon. The offender in this assault was identified by the victim and witnesses as a 15-year-old male. The suspect was located in Mitchell on Sunday and taken into custody without incident. The victim in this case is in stable condition. Due to all parties involved in this investigation being juveniles, no other information will be released.
101.9 KELO-FM
Wanted man is on the loose
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There’s a wanted man on the loose, and the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for James Fremont Farmer III. He is wanted for Aggravated Assault Domestic and False Imprisonment. Farmer is 24 years old, stands six foot...
Comments / 0