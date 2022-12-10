ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police arrest man after stealing orange juice during destructive break-in with axe

By Kelly Kennedy, Alec Sapolin
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 30

ohio girl
3d ago

Why is it that all these criminals have “a long criminal history”, but aren’t in jail? Keep them in jail! Stop letting these criminals out to victimize other people!

Reply(1)
4
Manic Annie
3d ago

they think drugs were involved?!!!🤔 where'd he leave his pants? in some other lucky persons kitchen?

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Akron Police: Man Shot Dead in Car

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young man was shot dead inside a vehicle in Akron on Saturday afternoon. Akron police say they found the 23-year-old victim in a parked car along Noble Avenue. He had been shot at least once. Police determined the gunman shot at...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday, according to Cleveland EMS. Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot. A male in his 30′s was pronounced...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

19-year-old man fatally shot at Akron skate park

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was fatally shot at an Akron skate park early Monday morning. Officials say around 1 a.m. the victim was at 990 Derby Downs Dr. in Akron when he was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to Barberton Citizen’s...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid police search for missing man with dementia

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO)- Police are searching for a man suffering from dementia who has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 10. According to police, James Lewis was last known to be driving his green 2015 Buick Regal, with the license plate HPE7122. Police said Lewis does have a CCW permit and...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts ex-boyfriend for murder of Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 32-year-old man for the murder of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November. Cleveland police said Princess Cole, 32, was shot and killed inside their apartment in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Rd. on Nov. 16.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy