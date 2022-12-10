It was another crazy week in college basketball as yet another No. 1-ranked team fell. That led to quite a shakeup in ESPN’s latest power rankings, which dropped Monday. UConn is now No. 1 in Jeff Borzello’s rankings, taking the top spot over Purdue, which fell to No. 2 following an overtime victory over Nebraska filled with struggles. Alabama took one of the biggest leaps, going from No. 7 to No. 4 while Houston — which the Crimson Tide defeated this week — dropped to No. 7 from the No. 3 spot.

IOWA STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO