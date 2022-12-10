ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

3 art pieces selected as finalists in Sunport Boulevard Expansion project

By Laila Freeman
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sunport Boulevard is getting a new, outdoor art installation. The public is invited to vote on the pieces being considered.

Artists invited to pitch ideas for Bernalillo County building art project

There are three different artists competing to fill the new space as the Boulevard is expanded.

Anthony Hyde’s submission is titled “Between Earth and Sky,” measuring 14 feet by 13 feet.

Edward Haddaway went whimsical with his work “Flight on the Lost Book Animal.” The massive 30 feet long sculpture will soar 9 feet above the ground.

Karen York kept a natural feel with her submission that will stand 18 feet tall.

