3 art pieces selected as finalists in Sunport Boulevard Expansion project
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sunport Boulevard is getting a new, outdoor art installation. The public is invited to vote on the pieces being considered.Artists invited to pitch ideas for Bernalillo County building art project
There are three different artists competing to fill the new space as the Boulevard is expanded.
Anthony Hyde’s submission is titled “Between Earth and Sky,” measuring 14 feet by 13 feet.
Edward Haddaway went whimsical with his work “Flight on the Lost Book Animal.” The massive 30 feet long sculpture will soar 9 feet above the ground.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: ‘It’s just been a headache’: Dozens of tires slashed in Rio Rancho neighborhood
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque struggling to keep up with ART stations
- Crime: Rio Rancho police investigating threat against high school
- Top Story: Russia frees WNBA star Brittney Griner in prisoner swap, US officials say
Karen York kept a natural feel with her submission that will stand 18 feet tall.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 1