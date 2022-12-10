Read full article on original website
USPS says time is running out to send your holiday gifts and greetings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Time is running out for you to ship your holiday gifts and greetings. The United States Postal Service said this week is expected to be the busiest. The postal service said it’s been preparing for the holiday peak since January, hiring more full-time and seasonal workers.
Post offices extend hours for holidays: Find schedule for your location
The U.S. Postal Service is trying to make the holidays a little easier. Post office is extending hours at locations across the country to make it easier for customer to send or receive items, with select Alabama locations taking part. You can click on this link to find USPS Post Office hours.
Local charity needs more families to sign up for free Christmas feast food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re never too small, or young to give back, that’s the message a local charity proves every time they step up to help the community. Little Hands Serving Hearts (LHSH) is a non-profit based in metro Birmingham that encourages youth to volunteer in the community. Their next event, Christmas Blessings, is coming up, and they say it’s major for them.
New Dollar Tree Coming to Tuscaloosa, McFarland Mall Store to Remain Open
A new Dollar Tree is coming to Tuscaloosa, but it will not replace the existing store on Skyland Boulevard, the last remaining trace of the now-demolished McFarland Mall. Kip Tyner, the president of the Tuscaloosa City Council, took to Facebook to announce the new store Friday. "About a year ago,...
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is launching Jewelry Television (jtv) effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The new affiliation will replace Grit TV on WBRC’s 6.5 cable channel. Jewelry Television specializes in the sale of jewelry for both men and women. Jewelry Television has an estimated reach of...
End of the Trail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All good things must come to an end and so it is with our regular weekly visits called Absolutely Alabama, but after more than a quarter century of introducing you to the people and places in our state, we take one last look back. We’ve packed...
Ways to protect yourself from Porch Pirates before clicking ‘confirm order’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The holiday landscape means yards full of themed inflatables, twinkling lights and packages at door steps. But the last thing you want for those packages is to be stolen by porch pirates. Alex Derencz with the Better Business Bureau said there are several ways to prevent your...
Tuscaloosa prepares for biggest road project in recent memory
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s being billed as the largest road project in recent memory for Tuscaloosa. City officials say the talk to expand McWrights Ferry Road is no longer still being talked about, but is now becoming a reality. Work begins in earnest in February and it will...
Co-workers, customers remember popular Shelby County fast food worker
CHELSEA, Ala. — Our community lost someone special a few days ago. Her name was Phillis Moore, known affectionately as "Miss Phillis." Over the years, she greeted thousands of customers at the McDonald's in Chelsea. Watch the video above as WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph takes a look at the...
Smart homes made affordable for Birmingham residents
One way people can reduce their impact on the climate — and save money on utilities — is to be more economical with energy at home. But making energy-efficient upgrades and installing new technology isn’t cheap. Last May, Bertina Robinson was driving on First Street South in...
Two Tuscaloosa churches coming together for the 2022 Community Christmas Dinner
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Tuscaloosa churches are coming together to offer their community a taste of Christmas. First Community Church and Saint Paul Baptist Church will prepare 400 Christmas dinner plates consisting of dressing, chicken, ham, green beans, rolls and dessert. Meals will be offered from noon until 2...
Miss Fancy returns home to Avondale Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham legend returned to her old stomping grounds on Friday. A new statue of “Miss Fancy” was unveiled on Friday morning at Avondale Park. The sculpture, created by artist Nelson Grice, is based on a beloved real-life elephant at the Birmingham Zoo from 1913 until 1934. She is known as Birmingham’s first elephant.
ABC Board drops plans for deliveries from state-owned stores after private stores object
A dispute between private liquor stores in Alabama and the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board is resolved, at least for now. The ABC Board has dropped its plans to deliver liquor to individual customers from state-owned stores, ABC Board Administrator Mac Gipson said. The dispute between the state agency and...
6-year-old girl from Moody gets special snow day before January transplant
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - While many of us saw rain all day, a little girl in Moody got snow! The surprise experience was complete with a visit from the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. The big surprise was all to uplift 6-year-old Sophie Cromer. Her home looked like a winter wonderland on Sunday.
CASA of Shelby County opens new home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - CASA of Shelby County is a non-profit organization that recruits and trains volunteers to go through the court process with abused and neglected children. The nonprofit recently opened a new home the Patricia M. Smith CASA house. Patricia Smith served as Shelby County’s only family court...
City of Birmingham to begin street resurfacing in Glen Iris neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham says street resurfacing will begin soon in the Glen Iris neighborhood and residents may want to take note of the dates and times so they aren’t towed. Officials with the city say the contractor will begin work on Wednesday, December 14...
City leaders pushing for more tools to help curb exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are pushing for stricter laws against reckless and exhibition driving, including working to bring in more tools for police. Birmingham City Councilor Clinton Woods is pushing for a bill on automatic traffic enforcement to pass in the March legislative session. Automatic traffic enforcement is cameras that are working 24/7, issuing tickets, and can identify plates and drivers participating in crime right away.
ALEA receives grant money to keep highways safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers might have noticed an increase in state troopers on the highway this year. That’s because ALEA received grant money from Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to help keep Alabama highways safe. ALEA was awarded $1.54 million...
Alabama getting more money for broadband expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s broadband expansion fund is getting a big boost of $6 million to enhance the internet in rural areas. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure plan and there are specific uses for it. However, not everyone is sold on the plan. Unlike past allocated...
Gadsden discounting transit fares for elderly, Medicaid recipients
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Gadsden is announcing special transit pricing for senior citizens and Medicaid recipients. The new rates for those eligible will start with the New Year on January 1, 2023. Mayor Craig Ford says the effort is to lower the barriers for those on fixed...
