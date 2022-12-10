ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodfin, NC

WYFF4.com

Ukrainian family seeking refuge surprised with Spartanburg home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Ukrainian family is finding refuge in the Upstate. The family of seven made the long journey from Europe this weekend. They were met with a very warm welcome at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Sunday night. A group with the Revival Bible Church in Spartanburg helped find...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Community split over proposed development in West Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — At a Greenville City Council meeting on Monday night, there were voices speaking in favor of and against a proposed development project. "My community simply feels like we deserve to have a voice and something that will impact our lives 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said one resident.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina school district announces teacher's death

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teacher in South Carolina has died after her fight with cancer. Spartanburg County School District Six announced the death of Melissa Parris on Facebook. The district said Melissa Parris, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary School for 25 years, died from cancer. "She...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

‘Our hearts are heavy’: NC senior killed in head-on crash, district says

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is mourning the loss of Madison Crawford, a 12th grade student at North Henderson High School. Henderson County Public Schools said Crawford, Kimisa Buchanan, an 11th grade student at North Henderson, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate of North Henderson were in a car when they got into a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

