Convicted felon faces gun charges in NC
A convicted felon is facing a gun charge in McDowell County.
Suspect wanted in theft of trailer in Marion
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying the person suspected of stealing a trailer from a business parking lot.
WYFF4.com
'Troubling' allegations lead to 2 Upstate assisted living home employees being fired, facility says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two employees at an assisted-living facility in Greenville, South Carolina, were fired after "troubling and serious allegations regarding the mistreatment of residents by an employee" were reported. Officials at the Oaks at Chanticleer said they were made aware of the allegations on Tuesday. They said in...
1 charged after dismembered bears found in NC
Wildlife officials have charged a man after three bears were found dismembered in western North Carolina.
Police: 6 vehicles broken into in Upstate parking garage
Police said six vehicles were broken into Sunday evening in a downtown Spartanburg parking garage.
WYFF4.com
Ukrainian family seeking refuge surprised with Spartanburg home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Ukrainian family is finding refuge in the Upstate. The family of seven made the long journey from Europe this weekend. They were met with a very warm welcome at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Sunday night. A group with the Revival Bible Church in Spartanburg helped find...
Burke County firefighters collect money for family who lost nearly everything in fire
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A fire department in Burke County is trying to help a family who lost nearly everything in a fire over the weekend. It happened at a home on Eckard Creek Circle Extension. Firefighters said when they got to the home early Saturday morning, heavy smoke was coming out several windows.
Woman charged with attempted murder in Pickens Co. following shooting
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office has charged a woman with attempted murder after a shooting.
WYFF4.com
1 driver killed, another injured in Greenville County crash, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Greenville County. Troopers say it happened Monday night around 9:30 p.m. on U.S. 25 near Columbia Road. They say a sedan was traveling south on Highway 25 and collided...
WLOS.com
MISSING: Multiple county sheriff's offices searching for woman last seen 4 weeks ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a missing Yancey County woman who was last seen four weeks ago is continuing to appeal to the public for help locating her. Officials say Summer Ray, age 38, of Burnsville, was last seen Nov. 13, 2022. Summer stands 5'9" tall and...
WYFF4.com
Community split over proposed development in West Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — At a Greenville City Council meeting on Monday night, there were voices speaking in favor of and against a proposed development project. "My community simply feels like we deserve to have a voice and something that will impact our lives 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said one resident.
"Highways Or Die-Ways?" Four fatal crashes in Upstate over the weekend
It was another weekend that saw fatal crashes around the Upstate. One of those wrecks happened in Union County and another in Laurens County.
Buncombe Co. detention officer arrested on hit-and-run charge
A detention officer in Buncombe County was arrested Friday on a felony hit-and-run charge.
WYFF4.com
2 injured in early morning shooting at Greenville County bar and grill, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured two people. According to deputies, they were called to 1115 Cedar Lane Road at 1:13 a.m. Monday for a report of gunshots. The business at that location is El Tri Bar and...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina school district announces teacher's death
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teacher in South Carolina has died after her fight with cancer. Spartanburg County School District Six announced the death of Melissa Parris on Facebook. The district said Melissa Parris, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary School for 25 years, died from cancer. "She...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Union County crash, troopers say
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Union County. Troopers say the crash happened on Saturday morning, around 7:50 a.m. According to troopers, a 2021 Ford SUV was headed East on SC Highway 49, near Wild Cat Road when it went...
WYFF4.com
Shooting investigation underway after man flags down person in middle of highway, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — A shooting investigation has started in Easley, according to deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a man walked into the roadway of Calhoun Memorial Highway and flagged down a person passing by stating that he was shot. Authorities arrived to the scene...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg Ferris wheel shut down for rest of season, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — One of the festive sights of the holiday season has been shut down in one Upstate city. The city of Spartanburg posted on its Facebook page Monday that the Ferris wheel, which opened last week, was closed and will not reopen. The attraction was supposed to...
Mayor pro tem of Matthews hospitalized after car crash near Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The mayor pro tem of Matthews was hospitalized Friday night after a car crash in Western North Carolina. A statement from Ken McCool’s team on Twitter stated that he and two friends were involved in a multi-car crash on Interstate 26, which is near Asheville.
FOX Carolina
‘Our hearts are heavy’: NC senior killed in head-on crash, district says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is mourning the loss of Madison Crawford, a 12th grade student at North Henderson High School. Henderson County Public Schools said Crawford, Kimisa Buchanan, an 11th grade student at North Henderson, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate of North Henderson were in a car when they got into a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.
