Huntsville, AL

On3.com

ESPN releases updated power rankings after turbulent week of college basketball

It was another crazy week in college basketball as yet another No. 1-ranked team fell. That led to quite a shakeup in ESPN’s latest power rankings, which dropped Monday. UConn is now No. 1 in Jeff Borzello’s rankings, taking the top spot over Purdue, which fell to No. 2 following an overtime victory over Nebraska filled with struggles. Alabama took one of the biggest leaps, going from No. 7 to No. 4 while Houston — which the Crimson Tide defeated this week — dropped to No. 7 from the No. 3 spot.
IOWA STATE
SFGate

Bitter End | Pittsburg Football, Coach Victor Galli Denied Hollywood Finish

Liberty-Bakersfield Tops Pittsburg Football In The CIF 1-A State Bowl As The Sun Officially Sets On Coach Galli’s Excellent 21-Year Career. Sometimes the storybook ending isn’t a happy one. Sometimes the final chapter delivers a cruel twist. And that’s the ending the Pittsburg football team was dealt on Saturday evening in Mission Viejo.
PITTSBURG, CA

