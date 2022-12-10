Liverpool girls basketball edges Auburn, senior joins 1,000-point club: ‘I just felt a lot of love’ (90 photos)

Read full article on original website
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
HS roundup: Janiah Robinson’s free throws seal Westhill girls win over Henninger
Janiah Robinson sank two free throws with 2.2 seconds remaining in the game to seal the Westhill girls basketball team’s 49-46 victory over previously undefeated Henninger in a non-league game on Monday.
Syracuse basketball players watched and celebrated as soccer wins NCAA title: ‘It’s history’
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Orange basketball players had returned to the court from the halftime locker room to find most of the fans at the JMA Wireless Dome focused on a completely different game. The Syracuse men’s soccer team was locked in an overtime tie with Indiana in...
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Did Syracuse move up after its 2-0 week?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Outside of the top four teams in the ACC, only one other school had a 2-0 record last week. Duke, Virginia Tech and Miami each won both of their games, while No. 1 Virginia went 1-0.
Boys basketball roundup: Senior leads Corcoran to city showcase victory over Henninger (40 photos)
Senior Amir Reaves was on fire as he led his Corcoran boys basketball team to a victory over Henninger in the Syracuse Invitational Basketball Showcase at Corcoran High School.
Axe: Syracuse men’s soccer dared to dream of being ‘legendary.’ It woke up as NCAA champions
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s soccer team woke up today 2022 national champions because winning it all was never a pipe dream. Instead, the Orange dared to dream and lived that mantra to the moment it was covered in confetti.
Syracuse’s onslaught of free throws, superior athleticism beats Monmouth (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse, fresh from winning three-straight games, got 1-9 Monmouth on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. And for 20 first-half minutes, the Blue Hawks gave the Orange all it could handle. Syracuse led 42-40 at the break. But the Orange authored a 17-4 run in the second half that essentially put the game out of reach.
Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz is the ACC Rookie of the Week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University freshman Judah Mintz is the ACC Rookie of the Week. Mintz’s win this week breaks a four-week hold on the weekly honor by Duke big man Kyle Filipowski. It came after two SU wins and two nice performances by the Maryland native. During Orange...
Whoops! Indiana mistakenly celebrates a national title in soccer it didn’t win (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Syracuse fans erupted inside the JMA Dome watching the men’s soccer program claim its first national title, Indiana mistakenly celebrated a championship it didn’t win inside an empty Assembly Hall. The school displayed a congratulatory message on the center-hung videoboard inside its basketball...
Special Syracuse Soccer/Basketball Dome offer for Dec. 12
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse University Athletics is offering its fans the chance to watch the men’s soccer team in the NCAA Championship game and the men’s basketball squad host Monmouth on Monday, December 12, in the JMA Wireless Dome. A specially priced $10 ticket will provide fans with a reserved seat in section […]
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Wagner
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-53 victory against Wagner on Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_box_Wagner by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. ORANGE BASKETBALL...
Fowler graduate Amir ‘Cash’ Anderson wins USA boxing elite title, sets up potential Olympic spot
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Amir ‘Cash’ Anderson, the 18-year-old PSLA at Fowler graduate, is a USA Boxing Elite champion. Anderson defeated Jason Moreno (Pennsylvania) Saturday in the championship bout of USA Boxing’s 156-pound Elite division. Anderson turns 19 in January, which permitted him to box in the Elite (19 and older) age group.
SU wide receiver commit Bryce Cohoon earns postseason player of the year award
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football commit Bryce Cohoon was named the Wichita Large School Postseason Player of the Year. The class of 2023 wide receiver plays for Maize High School, the Kansas 5A state runner-up. The Eagles lost the state championship 28-14, their first loss of the season. Cohoon...
Syracuse basketball vs. Monmouth tickets: Cheapest seats for Monday at the Dome
Syracuse University basketball hosts the Monmouth Hawks at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday, December 12 (12/12/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. Syracuse is red hot, and has won three in a row, including their most recent beating of rival Georgetown, and fans will want to turn up at the Dome to cheer them on.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Monmouth
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 86-71 victory against Monmouth on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Monmouth
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 86-71 victory against Monmouth on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Monmouth_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse’s onslaught of free...
Thank you for ... a ‘Little Mermaid’ magic, St. Lucy’s gift giving (Your Letters)
Syracuse Stage’s ‘Mermaid’ outdoes the movie. Syracuse Stage has brought to the Syracuse area another wonderful feast for the eyes and ears. “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” has a cast that is amazing to watch and to listen to, and through some “magic” of visual effects, does give you the feeling it’s occurring underwater when required. The costumes the actors wore in a number of dances and other physical movements on the stage are superb. Whether the performers are coming up from below the stage, or up the stairs from below the seats, or hanging from the overhead ropes, you’ll remain big-eyed from start to finish. It’s better than the movie.
Syracuse basketball overcomes sluggish start, pulls away from Monmouth
Syracuse, N.Y. ― What was supposed to be a breeze turned into a wheeze as the Syracuse Orange struggled to put away Monmouth, 86-71, at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night. Syracuse entered the game on a three-game win streak, while Monmouth came in with a 1-9 record...
SU safeties coach Nick Monroe will serve as interim defensive coordinator for Pinstripe Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football safeties coach and defensive pass game coordinator Nick Monroe has received a promotion, at least temporarily. Monroe will serve as the Orange’s interim defensive coordinator following Tony White’s departure Thursday. There was no press release announcing Monroe’s interim role. His title was...
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Georgetown
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-64 victory against Georgetown on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Georgetown_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse Edwards, Judah Mintz...
Alabama Transfer Defensive Lineman Braylen Ingraham Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse football has made its a big splash in the transfer portal this offseason and it is at a critical position of need. Alabama defensive tackle transfer Braylen Ingraham has committed to the Orange, he announced on Monday. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Ingraham spent four seasons ...
