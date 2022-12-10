Liverpool girls basketball edges Auburn, senior joins 1,000-point club: ‘I just felt a lot of love’ (90 photos)

Syracuse Stage’s ‘Mermaid’ outdoes the movie. Syracuse Stage has brought to the Syracuse area another wonderful feast for the eyes and ears. “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” has a cast that is amazing to watch and to listen to, and through some “magic” of visual effects, does give you the feeling it’s occurring underwater when required. The costumes the actors wore in a number of dances and other physical movements on the stage are superb. Whether the performers are coming up from below the stage, or up the stairs from below the seats, or hanging from the overhead ropes, you’ll remain big-eyed from start to finish. It’s better than the movie.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO